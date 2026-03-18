French bulldog frenzy may be cooling in US, but dachshunds are riding high

NEW YORK — Americans still dig French bulldogs, retrievers and German shepherds. But dachshunds are increasingly hot dogs.

For the first time in over two decades, the sausage-shaped hounds were among the top five most prevalent dog breeds, according to American Kennel Club rankings released Wednesday. The standings cover 202 breeds and are based on puppies and older purebreds that were added last year to the AKC’s registry, the nation’s oldest. Registration is voluntary.

It’s not a complete picture of the U.S. canine population, which the American Veterinary Medical Association estimates at over 87 million. The kennel club’s rankings don’t include mixed-breed dogs or trendy hybrids such as goldendoodles and Pomskies.

Still, the annual list can be a source of pride, or concern, among purebred fans.

It’s also a wellspring of criticism from animal rights groups such as PETA, which is suing the AKC over the physical ideals it promulgates for Frenchies, dachshunds and other breeds.

Here’s a look at the standings:

The top 10:

— French bulldogs. The leaders since 2023, but for how much longer? The AKC’s registry added about 54,000 Frenchies last year, half as many as in 2023. The breed is known for being self-assured, apartment-friendly and endlessly funny, but it’s also at the center of increasing public conversation about the health of flat-faced dogs, and even some fans lament the Frenchie craze. AKC spokesperson Brandi Hunter Munden offers other explanations for the falloff: Breed booms come and go, particularly in the social media era, and some breeders may choose not to engage with the club.

— Labrador retrievers. They set a record by owning the top spot for 31 years. Could they reclaim it? Stay tuned.

— Golden retrievers. Everyone loves them.

— German shepherds. Everyone respects them.

— Dachshunds. Everyone on social media wants to see them in a Halloween costume. More on dachshunds below.

— Poodles. Holding their own, though not what they were — No. 1 — in the pre-doodle 1960s and 1970s.

— Beagles. The only breed to make the top 10 for every decade since the AKC was founded in 1884. They were No. 1 in the late 1950s.

— Rottweilers. Hovering in the top 10 for almost 15 years.

— German shorthaired pointers. They’ve made big gains in the last quarter-century.

— Bulldogs. Easing off after hitting No. 4 a decade ago.

Over the years:

— 25 years ago: Yorkshire terriers were No. 6, and Frenchies were No. 64.

— 50 years ago: Saint Bernards were the seventh most prevalent breed. Last year, they were 63rd.

— 100 years ago: In the 1920s, the top 10 included three breeds that are still there today: German shepherds, beagles and bulldogs.

The lowdown on dachshunds

— The pluses: “They’re amusing to look at. They’re also very expressive dogs — they let you know what they’re thinking,” said Trudy Kawami, who has owned, bred, done dog sports and occasionally hunted rats with dachshunds since the 1980s. “They make you laugh every day.”

— The caveats: Research has found the short-legged, long-backed breed has an elevated risk of a spinal disease. Originally bred to roust badgers, the driven, determined dogs can be very vocal, and if they can’t exercise their instincts through hunting or sports, they might find unsuitable substitutes.

— The misconceptions: “The proliferation of cute images on social media now is kind of a pain — because that cute little fluffy, cream-colored, long-haired dog can turn around and kill your pet gerbil really fast,” Kawami said. She’s glad to see more people appreciate the quirky hounds, but she rues that “the minute a breed becomes popular…the whole market-supply-and-demand mechanism kicks in.”

Up-and-coming newcomers

The AKC has added more than 50 types of dog to its roster of “recognized” breeds since 2000. Some have quickly become familiar faces, especially the cane corso, now the 11th most prevalent breed.

Keep an eye out for the coton de tulear, which spurted from 92nd in 2024 to 79th last year. The American hairless terrier moved up from No. 125 to No. 108.

Rare breeds

The rarest breeds also are relative newcomers: the grand basset griffon Vendeen, the sloughi and the Norwegian lundehund. All three joined the AKC pack in the last 15 years. But just ahead of them is the harrier, recognized since 1885.

Pushback from PETA

PETA contends that breeding lessens needy dogs’ chance of adoption and perpetuates unhealthy traits. The activist group filed a lawsuit last year that accuses the AKC of promoting “the breeding of deformed, unhealthy dogs.” The kennel club responded that it’s committed to canine health and called the suit frivolous.

In anticipation of this year’s popular-breeds list, PETA produced videos in which comedian-actor-writer Carol Leifer highlights the breathing problems that can beset short-snouted dogs and implores people not to buy them.

“Breeders cash in on the look, and the dogs and their guardians pay for it,” she says in one clip.

The AKC’s Hunter Munden said the rankings are intended just to satisfy public curiosity, not “as an encouragement to buy any type of dog.”

“No matter how you acquire your dog, do your research and make sure that a dog fits in your lifestyle,” said the spokesperson, who has two mixed-breed dogs and a West Highland white terrier.

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