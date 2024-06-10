French Open 2024: Alcaraz and Swiatek won the singles titles. What are the early Wimbledon odds?

PARIS — (AP) — Catch up on the 2024 French Open with a guide that tells you everything you need to know about what happened at the clay-court Grand Slam tennis tournament, what the early Wimbledon betting odds are and more:

What Happened on Sunday?

Carlos Alcaraz won his first French Open title and third Grand Slam trophy overall with a 6-3, 2-6, 5-7, 6-1, 6-2 victory over Alexander Zverev in 4 hours, 19 minutes. Alcaraz, 21, is the youngest man to win Grand Slam titles on all three surfaces — clay, grass and hard courts. Rafael Nadal was about 1 1/2 years older when he did it. Zverev is 0-2 in major finals. Hours before Zverev won his semifinal in Paris on Friday, an out-of-court settlement ended a trial in Germany stemming from a former girlfriend's accusation of assault during a 2020 argument. In the women's doubles final on Sunday, Coco Gauff won her first Grand Slam doubles title by teaming up with Katerina Siniakova to defeat Jasmine Paolini and Sara Errani 7-6 (5), 6-3. Gauff, a 20-year-old American, won her first major singles title at last year's U.S. Open. Paolini was also the runner-up in singles at Roland Garros, losing to Iga Swiatek in straight sets in Saturday's final.

The Schedule

Wimbledon starts at the All England Club on July 1.

Betting Guide

The tennis tours now move to grass courts, and the two singles champions at the French Open — Swiatek (a +275 money-line pick) and Alcaraz (+140) are listed as the early narrow favorites at Wimbledon, according to BetMGM Sportsbook. Right behind Swiatek, whose quarterfinal run a year ago was her best showing at the All England Club, is Aryna Sabalenka at +300. Coco Gauff is listed fourth at +900. Alcaraz, the defending champion at Wimbledon, is followed by Jannik Sinner, who rises to No. 1 in the ATP rankings on Monday, at +160.

Get Caught Up

What to read about the French Open:

— Carlos Alcaraz wins the French Open for his third Grand Slam title at age 21

— Coco Gauff wins her first Grand Slam doubles title

— Iga Swiatek wins a third consecutive French Open women's title by overwhelming Jasmine Paolini

— French Open director Amélie Mauresmo says she has some ideas to help avoid so many empty seats

— Record-breaking Diede de Groot and teenager Tokito Oda win wheelchair titles at French Open

— Alexander Zverev reaches the French Open final on the day his court case is resolved in Germany

— Can tennis, pickleball and padel co-exist? The folks in charge of the French Open think so

— Coco Gauff loses an argument with a French Open chair umpire and wants to see replays in tennis

— Novak Djokovic says his knee surgery went well

— No one loves it when tennis matches go past 3 a.m. And no one can agree on a solution

— Analysis: No one knows what comes next for Rafael Nadal — not even Nadal

Stats to Know

21 — Alcaraz's age, making him the first man to win a Grand Slam title on all three surfaces — clay, grass and hard courts — before turning 22.

3-0 — Alcaraz's record in Grand Slam finals; among men, only Roger Federer (7-0) had a better start to his career in major title matches.

0-2 — Zverev's record in Grand Slam finals.

Words to Know

“Not the last time you’re going to win this.” — Zverev, to Alcaraz.

"I think it’s just one of those things that when you least expect it to happen, it happens.” — Gauff, after winning her first Grand Slam doubles title.

