Goldsboro 7-day weather forecast

Stacker created the forecast for Goldsboro, North Carolina using data from OpenWeather. This week's high is 78 °F on Saturday, while the low is 39 °F on Monday. There are expected to be 2 sunny days and rain on 2 days this week.

There are currently no weather alerts.

Monday, March 10

- High of 58 °F, low of 39 °F (50% humidity)

- Overcast with a 28% chance of rain (0 mm of rain)

- Moderate breeze (16 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 7:29 AM, sunset at 7:15 PM

(Stacker/Stacker)

Rachasie // Shutterstock

Tuesday, March 11

- High of 68 °F, low of 45 °F (33% humidity)

- Sunny with a 0% chance of rain

- High risk of harm from sun exposure (5 UV index)

- Moderate breeze (14 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 7:28 AM, sunset at 7:15 PM

(Stacker/Stacker)

Pablesku // Shutterstock

Wednesday, March 12

- High of 74 °F, low of 50 °F (38% humidity)

- Sunny with a 0% chance of rain

- High risk of harm from sun exposure (6 UV index)

- Gentle breeze (12 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 7:26 AM, sunset at 7:16 PM

(Stacker/Stacker)

Valeriy Boyarskiy // Shutterstock

Thursday, March 13

- High of 70 °F, low of 53 °F (45% humidity)

- Overcast with a 0% chance of rain

- Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (4 UV index)

- Gentle breeze (11 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 7:25 AM, sunset at 7:17 PM

(Stacker/Stacker)

Zyabich // Shutterstock

Friday, March 14

- High of 74 °F, low of 53 °F (40% humidity)

- Mostly cloudy with a 0% chance of rain

- Light breeze (7 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 7:23 AM, sunset at 7:18 PM

- Full moon

(Stacker/Stacker)

Sandra Matic // Shutterstock

Saturday, March 15

- High of 78 °F, low of 57 °F (49% humidity)

- Partly cloudy with a 0% chance of rain

- Moderate breeze (16 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 7:22 AM, sunset at 7:19 PM

(Stacker/Stacker)

alisalipa // Shutterstock

Sunday, March 16

- High of 76 °F, low of 61 °F (64% humidity)

- Overcast with a 100% chance of rain (5 mm of rain)

- Fresh breeze (23 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 7:21 AM, sunset at 7:20 PM