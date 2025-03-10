Greenville, North Carolina 7-day weather forecast

Stacker created the forecast for Greenville, North Carolina using data from OpenWeather. This week's high is 79 °F on Saturday, while the low is 37 °F on Monday. There are expected to be 3 sunny days and rain on 2 days this week.
There are currently no weather alerts.
Monday, March 10
- High of 57 °F, low of 37 °F (58% humidity)
- Overcast with a 70% chance of rain (1 mm of rain)
- Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (2 UV index)
- Moderate breeze (15 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 7:27 AM, sunset at 7:12 PM
Tuesday, March 11
- High of 67 °F, low of 44 °F (36% humidity)
- Sunny with a 0% chance of rain
- High risk of harm from sun exposure (5 UV index)
- Moderate breeze (13 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 7:25 AM, sunset at 7:13 PM
Wednesday, March 12
- High of 74 °F, low of 49 °F (41% humidity)
- Sunny with a 0% chance of rain
- High risk of harm from sun exposure (6 UV index)
- Gentle breeze (11 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 7:24 AM, sunset at 7:14 PM
Thursday, March 13
- High of 69 °F, low of 53 °F (49% humidity)
- Overcast with a 0% chance of rain
- Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (3 UV index)
- Gentle breeze (11 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 7:22 AM, sunset at 7:15 PM
Friday, March 14
- High of 73 °F, low of 53 °F (44% humidity)
- Mostly cloudy with a 0% chance of rain
- Gentle breeze (8 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 7:21 AM, sunset at 7:15 PM
- Full moon
Saturday, March 15
- High of 79 °F, low of 55 °F (47% humidity)
- Fair with a 0% chance of rain
- Moderate breeze (16 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 7:20 AM, sunset at 7:16 PM
Sunday, March 16
- High of 77 °F, low of 64 °F (63% humidity)
- Overcast with a 100% chance of rain (6 mm of rain)
- Fresh breeze (24 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 7:18 AM, sunset at 7:17 PM