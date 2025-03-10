Greenville, North Carolina 7-day weather forecast

Stacker created the forecast for Greenville, North Carolina using data from OpenWeather. This week's high is 79 °F on Saturday, while the low is 37 °F on Monday. There are expected to be 3 sunny days and rain on 2 days this week.

There are currently no weather alerts.

Monday, March 10

- High of 57 °F, low of 37 °F (58% humidity)

- Overcast with a 70% chance of rain (1 mm of rain)

- Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (2 UV index)

- Moderate breeze (15 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 7:27 AM, sunset at 7:12 PM

(Stacker/Stacker)

Rachasie // Shutterstock

Tuesday, March 11

- High of 67 °F, low of 44 °F (36% humidity)

- Sunny with a 0% chance of rain

- High risk of harm from sun exposure (5 UV index)

- Moderate breeze (13 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 7:25 AM, sunset at 7:13 PM

(Stacker/Stacker)

supergenijalac // Shutterstock

Wednesday, March 12

- High of 74 °F, low of 49 °F (41% humidity)

- Sunny with a 0% chance of rain

- High risk of harm from sun exposure (6 UV index)

- Gentle breeze (11 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 7:24 AM, sunset at 7:14 PM

(Stacker/Stacker)

alisalipa // Shutterstock

Thursday, March 13

- High of 69 °F, low of 53 °F (49% humidity)

- Overcast with a 0% chance of rain

- Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (3 UV index)

- Gentle breeze (11 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 7:22 AM, sunset at 7:15 PM

(Stacker/Stacker)

Robert Schlie // Shutterstock

Friday, March 14

- High of 73 °F, low of 53 °F (44% humidity)

- Mostly cloudy with a 0% chance of rain

- Gentle breeze (8 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 7:21 AM, sunset at 7:15 PM

- Full moon

(Stacker/Stacker)

Pablesku // Shutterstock

Saturday, March 15

- High of 79 °F, low of 55 °F (47% humidity)

- Fair with a 0% chance of rain

- Moderate breeze (16 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 7:20 AM, sunset at 7:16 PM

(Stacker/Stacker)

Dmitry Naumov // Shutterstock

Sunday, March 16

- High of 77 °F, low of 64 °F (63% humidity)

- Overcast with a 100% chance of rain (6 mm of rain)

- Fresh breeze (24 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 7:18 AM, sunset at 7:17 PM