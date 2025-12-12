Illinois becomes 12th state to provide medical aid in dying for the terminally ill

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Illinois residents with terminal illnesses may choose to end their lives on their own terms under a law Gov. JB Pritzker signed Friday.

The Medical Aid in Dying act takes effect in September 2026 to give the Illinois Department of Public Health and other medical participants time to develop “stringent processes and protections” for implementing the provision, according to the Democratic governor's office.

It is also known as “Deb's Law,” honoring Deb Robertson, a lifelong resident of the state living with a rare terminal illness who has pushed for the measure's approval and testified to the suffering of people and their families wanting the chance to decide for themselves how and when their lives should end.

Pritzker said he has been moved by stories of patients suffering from terminal illness and their devotion to "freedom and choice at the end of life in the midst of personal heartbreak.”

“This legislation will be thoughtfully implemented so that physicians can consult patients on making deeply personal decisions with authority, autonomy, and empathy,” Pritzker said after singing the measure in Chicago.

Eleven other states and the District of Columbia offer medical aid in dying, according to the advocacy group, Death With Dignity. Delaware was the latest, and its provision takes effect Jan. 1, 2026. Seven other states are considering allowing it.

In Illinois, patients 18 and older with physician-confirmed mental capacity to make medical decisions may request end-of-life medication if they have an illness that could be fatal within six months, as verified by two doctors; as well as have received information about all end-of-life care options, such as hospice or palliative care. Additionally, both oral and written requests for the medication must come from the patient, not a surrogate or proxy.

Sponsoring Sen. Linda Holmes, a suburban Chicago Democrat, said both her parents died of cancer.

“I'll never forget the helpless feeling of watching them suffer when there was nothing I could do to help them," Holmes said. “Every adult patient of sound mind should have this as one more option in their end-of-life care in the event their suffering becomes unbearable.”

The Illinois House approved the measure 63-42 in late May at the end of the legislative spring session. The Senate didn’t take it up until October, when it was approved 30-27. In both chambers, there were prominent Democratic “no” votes.

The Catholic Conference of Illinois, representing the state's six Catholic dioceses, issued a statement disparaging Pritzker's action, saying the law puts Illinois “on a dangerous and heartbreaking path.”

“Rather than investing in real end-of-life support such as palliative and hospice care, pain management, and family-centered accompaniment, our state has chosen to normalize killing oneself,” the Catholic bishops said. “This law ignores the very real failures in access to quality care that drive vulnerable people to despair.”

The conference also derided the idea that Illinois has legalized suicide for some while attempting to prevent it in others, particularly teenagers, among whom suicide is the second-leading cause of death. That sentiment was echoed by the nonpartisan advocacy and lobbyist group Patients Rights Action Fund.

“Assisted suicide plunges Illinoisans with disabilities and other vulnerable people into conversations about death, instead of the care and support they deserve from their medical teams,” said Matt Valliere, the group's president and CEO.

Deb Robertson, the retired social worker from suburban Chicago who gave a name to the law, thanked Pritzker for signing the law providing “the full range of end-of-life options.”

Robertson added, “The end for me could be near, but I'm pleased to have been able to play some role in ensuring that terminally ill Illinois residents have access to medical aid in dying."

