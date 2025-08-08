An air ambulance crash kills at least 6 people just outside Kenya's capital

NAIROBI, Kenya — (AP) — The crash of an air ambulance plane in a residential area just outside Kenya's capital has killed at least six people, an official said.

AMREF Flying Doctors said that the ambulance company's mid-size jet, a Cessna Citation XLS, took off from an airport in Nairobi and was heading to the territory of Somaliland when it crashed on Thursday.

It crashed just outside Nairobi in a residential area of Kiambu County, where county Commissioner Henry Wafula told reporters that the accident killed four people aboard the aircraft and two people in a house it slammed into.

AMREF didn't provide details of a possible cause, but said in a statement it was cooperating fully with an investigation into the accident.

The Kenya Red Cross said that its rescue teams headed to the crash scene in Kiambu.

