Striking Mount Sinai nurses approve a new contract but NewYork Presbyterian nurses reject a deal

NEW YORK — Striking nurses at Mount Sinai approved a new contract to end a monthlong strike at its hospitals, but their counterparts at NewYork Presbyterian rejected a proposed deal Wednesday, ensuring the walkout will continue at some of New York City's major medical centers.

Mount Sinai said Wednesday that an overwhelming majority of its unionized nurses voted to ratify new three-year pacts.

Brendan Carr, CEO of Mount Sinai, said its nurses will begin reporting back to work Saturday. He urged hospital staff to come together with empathy and respect and a “shared culture” as its unionized nurses return.

“The past several weeks have been challenging, emotional, frustrating, and exhausting in different ways for all of us,” Carr said in a letter to staff. “I want to remind us all that health care is built on compassion, and that compassion must extend not only to our patients, but also to one another.”

NewYork Presbyterian said it was disappointed its nurses did not ratify a proposal from mediators that hospital administrators had accepted and that the union top leaders had urged them to approve, over the objections of its own bargaining committee.

“We believe the proposal, which includes compromises, is fair and reasonable and reflects our respect for our nurses and the critical role that they play,” the hospital said in a statement.

The union and spokespersons for Montefiore — the other system where nurses are on strike — didn’t immediately respond to emails seeking comment.

The union has said the tentative deals reached with those hospital systems call for pay raises of more than 12% over three years. The proposal affected roughly 10,500 of the approximately 15,000 nurses on strike.

They also maintain nurses’ health benefits with no additional out-of-pocket costs and include new protections against workplace violence, including specific protections for transgender and immigrant nurses and patients, the union said.

The pacts even include new safeguards against artificial intelligence in hospitals for the first time, according to the union.

Nurses walked off the job Jan. 12 and have been picketing in front of some of the largest and most prestigious privately-run hospitals in the city, just as the region endured some of the most frigid temperatures seen in years.

The three-year proposal affects roughly 10,500 of the some 15,000 nurses on strike at some of the city’s biggest private, nonprofit hospitals.

Nurses said staffing and safety were among their top issues in contract talks.

They complained their patient loads are unmanageable and sought better security measures in hospitals, particularly after two recent violentincidents.

The new contracts would address those concerns by increasing staffing levels and providing new protections against workplace violence, the union said.

The hospitals have insisted operations at the affected hospitals were running smoothly during the strike, with organ transplants, cardiac surgeries and other complex procedures largely uninterrupted.

They brought on thousands of temporary nurses to fill in staffing gaps, and canceled scheduled surgeries, transferred some patients and discharged others in the days ahead of the strike.

___

Follow Philip Marcelo at https://x.com/philmarcelo

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.