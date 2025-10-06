New York judge upholds transgender athlete ban on Long Island

NEW YORK — A New York judge on Monday upheld a Long Island county's law banning transgender women from playing on female sports teams at county-run parks and recreational facilities.

In a decision in a suit brought by a roller derby league, Judge Bruce Cozzens wrote that Nassau County's ban is designed “to protect women and girls" and that transgender athletes can still play in coed sports leagues at the county's facilities.

"The Court agrees that this Local Law is narrowly tailored to achieve the objectives and does not categorically exclude transgender individuals from athletic participation," he wrote. "The law regulates access to women and girls categories in the County run facilities for organized athletic events."

Cozzens had previously denied a request to temporarily pause the enforcement of the ban while a lawsuit played out.

The roller derby league, the Long Island Roller Rebels, had sued over the law, arguing it violated state anti-discrimination laws. The New York Civil Liberties Union, which filed the lawsuit on the league's behalf, released a statement saying it would challenge Monday's decision.

“Today’s decision sends a chilling message that trans people don’t belong in Nassau County, but the fight doesn’t end here,” said Gabriella Larios, staff attorney at the NYCLU, adding, "We are confident that New York courts will ultimately see the ban for what it is -– unlawful and discriminatory.”

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman, a Republican, had first imposed a ban through an executive order last year but it was struck down after a lawsuit from the roller derby league and the NYCLU. The county's Republican-controlled Legislature then passed a law containing the ban, setting off the latest round of litigation.

