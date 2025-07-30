What we know about a new health data tracking system being announced by White House

WASHINGTON — (AP) — President Donald Trump's planned announcement Wednesday of a new private health tracking system that would make it easier for patients to access their health records and monitor their wellness is raising a host of privacy concerns.

The collaboration between the federal government and Big Tech would allow patients to more seamlessly track and share their medical records or data among doctors, hospital systems and health apps, the administration and participating companies say.

More details of the system are expected to be announced during a White House event dubbed “Making Health Technology Great Again” later Wednesday.

Here's how it would work

The system would be maintained by the federal government through the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. Patients will need to opt in to have their medical records and data shared, which CMS says will be kept secure.

Once a patient is in the system, their information could be shared across apps or health systems that have joined the initiative. So, for example, the Apple Health app on your iPhone that tracks your daily step count or your sleep could access lab results from your doctor's office. Putting that information together, the Trump administration says, will offer a fuller picture of your health.

The program could start next year

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services says that 60 companies have signed on to work with the system and that they have pledged to “deliver results to the American people in the first quarter of 2026.”

Patient privacy is a top concern

Patient advocates and ethicists say many may worry about how their health information – something Americans have long carefully guarded – could be used in ways that they don’t want or expect.

“There are enormous ethical and legal concerns,” said Lawrence Gostin, a Georgetown University law professor who specializes in public health. “Patients across America should be very worried that their medical records are going to be used in ways that harm them and their families.”

Also, digital privacy advocates say are skeptical that patients will be able to count on their data being stored securely.

“This scheme is an open door for the further use and monetization of sensitive and personal health information,” said Jeffrey Chester at the Center for Digital Democracy.

