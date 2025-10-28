The highest-value homes in Asheville

Every city has its showpiece homes — the ones that define luxury living. And as prices continue to rise across the U.S., the most valuable properties showcase just how high local markets can go. The high-end housing market in particular has reached new heights in 2025, with the typical luxury home selling for a record $1.35 million in March. The million-dollar price tag no longer even qualifies as "luxury" in most places.

So, what do Asheville's most glamorous homes look like? To find out, Redfin Real Estate found the city's highest-value homes based on their Redfin Estimate.

#1. 66 N Deerhaven Ln, Asheville, NC 28803

- Approximate home value: $15,415,240

- Beds: 6

- Baths: 9

- Square feet: 13,294

#2. 120 Fordbrook Rd, Asheville, NC 28806

- Approximate home value: $11,958,309

- Beds: 3

- Baths: 2

- Square feet: 1,871

#3. 234 Skycliff Dr, Asheville, NC 28804

- Approximate home value: $10,984,079

- Beds: 4

- Baths: 5

- Square feet: 12,830

#4. 398 Vanderbilt Rd, Asheville, NC 28803

- Approximate home value: $10,674,122

- Beds: 5

- Baths: 8

- Square feet: 15,107

#5. 264 Skycliff Dr, Asheville, NC 28804

- Approximate home value: $8,486,140

- Beds: 4

- Baths: 5.5

- Square feet: 6,075

#6. 436 Vanderbilt Rd, Asheville, NC 28803

- Approximate home value: $8,092,400

- Beds: 8

- Baths: 7

- Square feet: 8,704

#7. 12 Landsdowne Ct, Asheville, NC 28803

- Approximate home value: $7,906,180

- Beds: not available

- Baths: 6.5

- Square feet: 8,856

#8. 29 Hemlock Rd, Asheville, NC 28803

- Approximate home value: $7,837,179

- Beds: 4

- Baths: 5.5

- Square feet: 10,071

#9. 405 Ramble Way, Asheville, NC 28803

- Approximate home value: $7,630,997

- Beds: not available

- Baths: 7

- Square feet: 12,287

#10. 8 Fairway Pl, Asheville, NC 28803

- Approximate home value: $7,496,855

- Beds: 5

- Baths: 7.5

- Square feet: 10,674

#11. 7 Stuyvesant Rd, Asheville, NC 28803

- Approximate home value: $7,202,178

- Beds: 6

- Baths: 7

- Square feet: 11,749

#12. 259 Midland Dr, Asheville, NC 28804

- Approximate home value: $6,820,215

- Beds: 6

- Baths: 12.5

- Square feet: 13,121

#13. 396 Vanderbilt Rd, Asheville, NC 28803

- Approximate home value: $6,728,295

- Beds: 6

- Baths: 8

- Square feet: 10,547

#14. 21 Cedar Hill Dr, Asheville, NC 28803

- Approximate home value: $6,593,826

- Beds: 5

- Baths: 7.5

- Square feet: 13,259

#15. 24 Browntown Rd, Asheville, NC 28803

- Approximate home value: $6,520,618

- Beds: 4

- Baths: 8.5

- Square feet: 16,122

#16. 10 Beaverbrook Ct, Asheville, NC 28804

- Approximate home value: $6,283,433

- Beds: 5

- Baths: 6

- Square feet: 7,277

