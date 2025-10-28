The highest-value homes in New Bern

Every city has its showpiece homes — the ones that define luxury living. And as prices continue to rise across the U.S., the most valuable properties showcase just how high local markets can go. The high-end housing market in particular has reached new heights in 2025, with the typical luxury home selling for a record $1.35 million in March. The million-dollar price tag no longer even qualifies as "luxury" in most places.

So, what do New Bern's most glamorous homes look like? To find out, Redfin Real Estate found the city's highest-value homes based on their Redfin Estimate.

#1. 106 Allen Dr, New Bern, NC 28562

- Approximate home value: $3,936,673

- Beds: 4

- Baths: 6.5

- Square feet: 6,005

#2. 1514 Green Springs Rd, New Bern, NC 28560

- Approximate home value: $2,685,531

- Beds: 4

- Baths: 5.5

- Square feet: not available

#3. 103 Brigadoon Ct, New Bern, NC 28562

- Approximate home value: $2,649,897

- Beds: 5

- Baths: 7.5

- Square feet: 10,096

#4. 3023 River Ln, New Bern, NC 28562

- Approximate home value: $2,606,928

- Beds: 6

- Baths: 5.5

- Square feet: 7,200

#5. 3019 River Ln, New Bern, NC 28562

- Approximate home value: $2,529,235

- Beds: 3

- Baths: 3.5

- Square feet: not available

#6. 524 E Front St, New Bern, NC 28560

- Approximate home value: $2,200,578

- Beds: 5

- Baths: 3.5

- Square feet: not available

#7. 3003 River Ln, New Bern, NC 28562

- Approximate home value: $2,180,973

- Beds: 4

- Baths: 5.5

- Square feet: not available

#8. 105 Stillwood Ct, New Bern, NC 28560

- Approximate home value: $2,127,730

- Beds: not available

- Baths: 5.5

- Square feet: not available

#9. 112 Allen Dr, New Bern, NC 28562

- Approximate home value: $2,087,848

- Beds: 5

- Baths: 5

- Square feet: not available

Methodology

Redfin Estimate data as of September 11, 2025. Bedroom, bathroom, and square footage data may not be available or accurate. Secondary addresses may not be included. Value estimates may not reflect what the house could actually sell for.

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.