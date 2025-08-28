How automation is transforming the way sales teams operate

Automation implementation in sales is severely lacking. Sales automation is transforming how modern sales teams operate — and if you're not using it yet, you're leaving money on the table. This survey found that out of the hundreds of business leaders surveyed, only 26% are automating a process in sales and marketing. This powerful technology handles the repetitive tasks that eat up your day, freeing your team to focus on what really matters: building relationships and closing deals.

In this guide, Apollo.io breaks down everything you need to know about sales automation. You'll discover what it is, how it differs from a CRM, the concrete benefits it delivers, and exactly what you can automate in your sales process, plus how to choose the right sales automation software.

What is sales automation?

Whether you're looking to boost productivity, reduce costs, or simply give your sales team more time to sell, sales automation can help make it possible.

Sales automation is the use of AI-powered tools to handle sales tasks that would normally be done by hand. It’s any software-based solution that helps a salesperson perform their job faster, easier, and more efficiently.

Before sales automation, reps spent most of their time on tedious, non-revenue generating tasks like finding contact information or manual data entry. With automation, they're freed up to focus on high-value activities that actually drive revenue and improve the customer experience.

You can use sales automation tools in endless ways. They can tackle a single, specific task or offer end-to-end solutions. Whatever your current sales process looks like, there is surely a way that sales automation can better it.

Sales automation vs. CRM

It's easy to confuse sales automation with a Customer Relationship Management (CRM) platform, but they serve different primary functions. Think of it this way: A CRM is your system of record — it's the database that stores all your customer and prospect information.

Sales automation software, on the other hand, is the action engine. It uses the data in your CRM to perform tasks, like sending follow-up emails, scoring leads, and scheduling meetings. While many modern platforms combine both, the key difference is that CRM stores data and sales automation acts on it.

The benefits of sales automation

Here are some of the specific ways that sales automation can take your sales process to the next level:

It increases efficiency and productivity. According to McKinsey, one-third of all sales tasks have the potential to be automated. Imagine how productive your reps could be if those manual tasks were handled for them. It also helps prevent burnout and gives them valuable energy to put elsewhere.

It reduces human error. People make mistakes. Implementing an automated workflow can make huge strides toward reducing the impact that human error has on your sales process.

It improves customer conversion rates. Over 41% of marketers say that sales automation enables them to generate more revenue and achieve higher customer conversion rates through email marketing alone. Sales automation helps you create more personalized experiences for your prospects, which in turn, helps convert them into happy customers.

It reduces costs. According to McKinsey, 44% of firms using sales automation and/or AI report a reduction in cost in the departments where it's implemented. Reducing costs alone makes it a worthwhile investment.

According to McKinsey, 44% of firms using sales automation and/or AI report a reduction in cost in the departments where it's implemented. Reducing costs alone makes it a worthwhile investment. It provides data analysis. Automation tools store vast amounts of data, precisely track sales activity, and provide helpful reports and analysis to make smarter decisions.

What can be automated in sales?

Sales automation isn’t about replacing sellers; it’s about giving them superpowers. It handles the repetitive work so your team can focus on what humans do best: building relationships and closing deals. Here are a few key areas where automation makes a huge impact:

Lead Management: Automatically score and route new leads to the right sales rep without any manual intervention.

Automatically score and route new leads to the right sales rep without any manual intervention. Data Entry: Sync activities, contacts, and account information with your CRM automatically, eliminating manual data entry.

Sync activities, contacts, and account information with your CRM automatically, eliminating manual data entry. Outreach and Follow-up: Create personalized email and multi-channel sequences that run on autopilot, ensuring no lead falls through the cracks.

Create personalized email and multi-channel sequences that run on autopilot, ensuring no lead falls through the cracks. Scheduling: Embed calendar links in your outreach to let prospects book meetings instantly, cutting out the back-and-forth.

Embed calendar links in your outreach to let prospects book meetings instantly, cutting out the back-and-forth. Reporting: Generate real-time dashboards that track team performance and pipeline health, so you always know where you stand.

How to choose sales automation software

When you're ready to invest in a sales automation tool, here are a few things to consider:

Ease of Use: Find a platform that is easy to manage. You don't want a tool with a steep learning curve that slows your team down.

Find a platform that is easy to manage. You don't want a tool with a steep learning curve that slows your team down. Integration Capabilities: Your sales automation tool must integrate seamlessly with your existing tech stack, especially your CRM (like Salesforce or HubSpot).

Your sales automation tool must integrate seamlessly with your existing tech stack, especially your CRM (like Salesforce or HubSpot). Intelligence and AI: The best tools use AI to make your team smarter. Look for features like lead scoring, intent data, and AI-assisted messaging to get a competitive edge.

The best tools use AI to make your team smarter. Look for features like lead scoring, intent data, and AI-assisted messaging to get a competitive edge. End-to-End Functionality: A platform that handles everything from prospecting and engagement to analytics will save you money and reduce complexity compared to stitching together multiple point solutions.

A platform that handles everything from prospecting and engagement to analytics will save you money and reduce complexity compared to stitching together multiple point solutions. Scalability: Choose a tool that can grow with you. Look for flexible pricing plans and free trials so you can see if it's a good fit before committing.

Start automating your sales process today

Forrester predicts that spending on sales automation technology will increase from $11.4 billion to $25.1 billion by 2023. It's predicted to be one of the most important business solutions in the coming years.

Sales automation is the way of the future.

Don’t wait to implement it. With the right tools and strategy, you’ll empower your team to focus on what they do best — building relationships and closing deals — while automation handles the rest.

Frequently asked questions about sales automation

What’s the difference between CRM and sales automation?

A CRM is a database for storing customer information, while sales automation software acts on that information to perform tasks like sending emails and scoring leads. Many modern platforms, like Apollo, combine both.

How much does sales automation typically cost?

Costs vary widely, from free plans for basic use to thousands per month for enterprise teams. The price depends on the number of users, features, and contact credits you need.

Can small businesses benefit from sales automation?

Absolutely. In fact, small businesses often see the biggest impact because automation allows them to compete with larger companies without needing a huge team. It helps them do more with less.

How long does it take to implement sales automation?

Modern, user-friendly platforms can be set up in minutes. You can connect your email, sync your CRM, and launch your first automated sequence in less than an hour.

Will sales automation replace human sales reps?

No. Automation is designed to handle repetitive, administrative tasks so that sales reps can spend more time on strategic activities like building relationships, giving demos, and closing deals. It’s a tool to make reps better, not replace them.

