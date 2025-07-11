How gas prices have changed in Durham in the last week

Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Durham-Chapel Hill, NC metro area using data from AAA. Gas prices are current as of July 11.
Durham by the numbers
- Gas current price: $2.96
--- North Carolina average: $2.92
- Week change: +$0.02 (+0.7%)
- Year change: -$0.54 (-15.4%)
- Historical expensive gas price: $4.68 (6/11/22)
- Diesel current price: $3.60
- Week change: +$0.02 (+0.6%)
- Year change: -$0.31 (-7.9%)
- Historical expensive diesel price: $5.78 (6/11/22)
Metros with the least expensive gas
#1. Henderson, KY: $2.61
#2. San Angelo, TX: $2.61
#3. Amarillo, TX: $2.63
Read on to see which metros have the most expensive gas prices.
#5. Salinas, CA
- Regular gas price: $4.77
#4. Santa Rosa, CA
- Regular gas price: $4.77
#3. Napa, CA
- Regular gas price: $4.83
#2. San Luis Obispo-Atascadero-Paso Robles, CA
- Regular gas price: $4.90
#1. Lihue (Kauai), HI
- Regular gas price: $5.04