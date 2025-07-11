How gas prices have changed in New Bern in the last week

Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in New Bern, NC metro area using data from AAA. Gas prices are current as of July 11.

New Bern by the numbers

- Gas current price: $2.82

--- North Carolina average: $2.92

- Week change: +$0.02 (+0.6%)

- Year change: -$0.58 (-17.0%)

- Historical expensive gas price: $4.67 (6/10/22)

- Diesel current price: $3.54

- Week change: +$0.05 (+1.3%)

- Year change: -$0.28 (-7.4%)

- Historical expensive diesel price: $5.76 (6/10/22)

Metros with the least expensive gas

#1. Henderson, KY: $2.61

#2. San Angelo, TX: $2.61

#3. Amarillo, TX: $2.63

Read on to see which metros have the most expensive gas prices.

(Stacker/Stacker)

jittawit21 // Shutterstock

#5. Salinas, CA

- Regular gas price: $4.77

(Stacker/Stacker)

Christian Mueller // Shutterstock

#4. Santa Rosa, CA

- Regular gas price: $4.77

(Stacker/Stacker)

Rangsarit Chaiyakun // Shutterstock

#3. Napa, CA

- Regular gas price: $4.83

(Stacker/Stacker)

Elen Nika // Shutterstock

#2. San Luis Obispo-Atascadero-Paso Robles, CA

- Regular gas price: $4.90

(Stacker/Stacker)

Daniel Avram // Shutterstock

#1. Lihue (Kauai), HI

- Regular gas price: $5.04