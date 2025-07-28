How gas prices have changed in North Carolina in the last week

Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in North Carolina. Gas prices are as of July 28.

North Carolina by the numbers

- Gas current price: $2.87

- Week change: -$0.01 (-0.3%)

- Year change: -$0.43 (-13.1%)

- Historical expensive gas price: $4.67 (6/13/22)

- Diesel current price: $3.54

- Week change: +$0.01 (+0.3%)

- Year change: -$0.23 (-6.1%)

- Historical expensive diesel price: $5.77 (6/10/22)

Metros with most expensive gas in North Carolina

#1. Norfolk-Virginia Beach-Newport News: $3.00

#2. Durham-Chapel Hill: $2.94

#3. Wilmington: $2.90

#4. Raleigh: $2.90

#5. Charlotte-Gastonia-Rock Hill (NC only): $2.90

#6. Asheville: $2.88

#7. Winston-Salem: $2.87

#8. Burlington: $2.86

#9. Rocky Mount: $2.86

#10. Greensboro: $2.84

#11. New Bern: $2.83

#12. Jacksonville: $2.81

#13. Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton: $2.78

#14. Goldsboro: $2.77

#15. Fayetteville: $2.75

States with the least expensive gas

#1. Mississippi: $2.70

#2. Oklahoma: $2.72

#3. Louisiana: $2.76

Read on to see which states have the most expensive gas prices.

(Stacker/Stacker)

Istvan Csak // Shutterstock

#5. Alaska

- Regular gas price: $3.75

(Stacker/Stacker)

Rangsarit Chaiyakun // Shutterstock

#4. Oregon

- Regular gas price: $3.98

(Stacker/Stacker)

Daniel Avram // Shutterstock

#3. Washington

- Regular gas price: $4.39

(Stacker/Stacker)

Elen Nika // Shutterstock

#2. California

- Regular gas price: $4.47

(Stacker/Stacker)

Christian Mueller // Shutterstock

#1. Hawaii

- Regular gas price: $4.48