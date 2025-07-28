News

How gas prices have changed in North Carolina in the last week

By Stacker
Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices using data from AAA.
Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in North Carolina. Gas prices are as of July 28.

North Carolina by the numbers
- Gas current price: $2.87
- Week change: -$0.01 (-0.3%)
- Year change: -$0.43 (-13.1%)
- Historical expensive gas price: $4.67 (6/13/22)

- Diesel current price: $3.54
- Week change: +$0.01 (+0.3%)
- Year change: -$0.23 (-6.1%)
- Historical expensive diesel price: $5.77 (6/10/22)

Metros with most expensive gas in North Carolina
#1. Norfolk-Virginia Beach-Newport News: $3.00
#2. Durham-Chapel Hill: $2.94
#3. Wilmington: $2.90
#4. Raleigh: $2.90
#5. Charlotte-Gastonia-Rock Hill (NC only): $2.90
#6. Asheville: $2.88
#7. Winston-Salem: $2.87
#8. Burlington: $2.86
#9. Rocky Mount: $2.86
#10. Greensboro: $2.84
#11. New Bern: $2.83
#12. Jacksonville: $2.81
#13. Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton: $2.78
#14. Goldsboro: $2.77
#15. Fayetteville: $2.75

States with the least expensive gas
#1. Mississippi: $2.70
#2. Oklahoma: $2.72
#3. Louisiana: $2.76

Read on to see which states have the most expensive gas prices.

#5. Alaska

- Regular gas price: $3.75

#4. Oregon

- Regular gas price: $3.98

#3. Washington

- Regular gas price: $4.39

#2. California

- Regular gas price: $4.47

#1. Hawaii

- Regular gas price: $4.48

