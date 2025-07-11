How gas prices have changed in Winston-Salem in the last week

Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Winston-Salem, NC metro area using data from AAA. Gas prices are current as of July 11.
Winston-Salem by the numbers
- Gas current price: $2.91
--- North Carolina average: $2.92
- Week change: +$0.06 (+2.1%)
- Year change: -$0.52 (-15.2%)
- Historical expensive gas price: $4.66 (6/12/22)
- Diesel current price: $3.53
- Week change: +$0.05 (+1.5%)
- Year change: -$0.30 (-7.9%)
- Historical expensive diesel price: $5.72 (6/9/22)
Metros with the least expensive gas
#1. Henderson, KY: $2.61
#2. San Angelo, TX: $2.61
#3. Amarillo, TX: $2.63
Read on to see which metros have the most expensive gas prices.
Daniel Avram // Shutterstock
#5. Salinas, CA
- Regular gas price: $4.77
Elen Nika // Shutterstock
#4. Santa Rosa, CA
- Regular gas price: $4.77
Christian Mueller // Shutterstock
#3. Napa, CA
- Regular gas price: $4.83
jittawit21 // Shutterstock
#2. San Luis Obispo-Atascadero-Paso Robles, CA
- Regular gas price: $4.90
Rangsarit Chaiyakun // Shutterstock
#1. Lihue (Kauai), HI
- Regular gas price: $5.04