How ICE raids and work permit delays are impacting manufacturing workers

With heightened immigration enforcement making headlines, manufacturing, logistics, and agriculture workers are at the highest risk of being affected by ICE raids. As a result, many companies are wondering: Are these policy shifts leading to increased absenteeism among workers?

To answer this, TeamSense, a provider of automated absence-tracking software specializing in manufacturing and logistics, analyzed its workforce data to understand how absenteeism trends are shifting nationwide and in regions where ICE enforcement has been most active.

What the Data Shows

The findings indicate that while absenteeism rates remain stable in many U.S. states, the numbers tell a different story in states where ICE raids have occurred, such as Texas and New York.

In Texas, the absenteeism rate was 1.98% on average in January and February 2024, compared to 4.44% in the same months this year—a 124% increase.

In New York, the absenteeism rate was 2.87% on average in January and February 2024, rising to 4.84% this year—a 69% increase.

This data suggests a sharp increase in unplanned absences in these states, correlating with recent ICE activity and growing uncertainty among workers.

A manufacturing HR executive shared the reality of the situation:

"The most stressful part is the emotional side—there's a lot of fear right now. I've been staying at the site really late just talking through contingency plans with different employee groups."

However, ICE enforcement isn't the only concern. Employers are also bracing for another wave of disruptions due to work permit renewals, and recent policy changes could make the situation worse.

Growing Worries About Work Permit Renewals

Beyond ICE raids, uncertainty around work permit renewals is adding another layer of anxiety. Many manufacturing and logistics employees rely on Temporary Protected Status (TPS) or employment authorization documents (EADs) to work legally.

However, delays in work permit renewals are becoming more common, leaving employees in limbo for months. In addition, the U.S. State Department has announced new restrictions on visa interview waivers, which could further slow down processing times for those seeking to renew their work authorization.

Some companies are already seeing the potential impact of these delays on their workforce. A Manufacturing HR leader shared:

"We've been planning ahead with personnel and employee needs. In April, we have a lot of employees whose work permits will expire and may not renew. So now not only do we need to worry about raids, but also about staffing our shifts."

With potential workforce shortages looming, HR and operations teams are taking a proactive approach. A manufacturing HR leader noted:

"We've been meeting every day with production and HR to gauge staffing and backfill. Just trying to be proactive around any impacts from these new policies."

What This Means for Manufacturers

The data and customer feedback suggest that while ICE enforcement isn't causing widespread absenteeism across the board, the impact is real for companies in affected regions. Beyond just workforce disruptions, the emotional toll on employees is growing, leading to decreased engagement, lower productivity, and increased turnover risks.

Manufacturers and logistics providers should take a proactive approach to address these concerns, including:

Providing clear communication about employee rights and company policies.

about employee rights and company policies. Offering legal resources or partnerships to help employees navigate work permit renewals.

to help employees navigate work permit renewals. Tracking absenteeism trends closely to spot early warning signs of workforce instability.

By staying connected to their workforce and responding to emerging challenges in real time, manufacturers can better support their teams while maintaining operational stability.

This story was produced by TeamSense and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.