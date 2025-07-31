How much house $1 million buys you in Fayetteville, North Carolina

The number of American houses worth $1 million is at an all-time high, as home prices continue to hit new records.

While million-dollar homes are out of reach for the vast majority of Americans, they are no longer just being bought and sold by the ultra-wealthy. In San Francisco, the median-priced home sells for more than $1.6 million – far above the national median of $441,000. Meanwhile, in Detroit, $1 million listings are rare.

Today, there are only seven major metros where a luxury home — valued in the top 5% of homes — costs less than $1 million, compared to 30 just five years ago.

"The $1 million mark used to signal true luxury; now, in many parts of the country, it simply means the price of a typical home," said Jonathan Huffer, a Redfin Premier agent specializing in luxury properties in Palm Beach, Florida. "It's a reflection of how dramatically home prices have risen, especially in coastal markets where million-dollar listings have become the norm rather than the exception."

So, are you wondering what $1 million buys in today's market? Redfin Real Estate pulled from its listings to see how far it goes in Fayetteville, North Carolina. Listings between $500,000 and $1,000,000 were included.

1910 Thomas Wood Dr, Fayetteville

- Price: $999,997

- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,635

- Price per square foot: $275

- See 1910 Thomas Wood Dr, Fayetteville on Redfin.com

325 Hay St #401, Fayetteville

- Price: $999,900

- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,574

- Price per square foot: $279

- See 325 Hay St #401, Fayetteville on Redfin.com

126 Dobbin Ave, Fayetteville

- Price: $989,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,000

- Price per square foot: $247

- See 126 Dobbin Ave, Fayetteville on Redfin.com

1865 John B Carter Rd, Fayetteville

- Price: $958,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,034

- Price per square foot: $315

- See 1865 John B Carter Rd, Fayetteville on Redfin.com

311 Valley Rd, Fayetteville

- Price: $897,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 5,088

- Price per square foot: $176

- See 311 Valley Rd, Fayetteville on Redfin.com

200 Northstone Pl, Fayetteville

- Price: $894,500

- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,877

- Price per square foot: $183

- See 200 Northstone Pl, Fayetteville on Redfin.com

3400 Canmorre Ct, Fayetteville

- Price: $875,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,511

- Price per square foot: $193

- See 3400 Canmorre Ct, Fayetteville on Redfin.com

2220 Winterlochen Rd, Fayetteville

- Price: $825,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,639

- Price per square foot: $226

- See 2220 Winterlochen Rd, Fayetteville on Redfin.com

6558 Countryside Dr, Fayetteville

- Price: $799,900

- 3 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 5,012

- Price per square foot: $159

- See 6558 Countryside Dr, Fayetteville on Redfin.com

171 S Churchill Dr, Fayetteville

- Price: $799,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 5,300

- Price per square foot: $150

- See 171 S Churchill Dr, Fayetteville on Redfin.com

520 Levenhall Dr, Fayetteville

- Price: $769,000

- 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,416

- Price per square foot: $174

- See 520 Levenhall Dr, Fayetteville on Redfin.com

3341 School Rd, Fayetteville

- Price: $759,900

- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,328

- Price per square foot: $228

- See 3341 School Rd, Fayetteville on Redfin.com

3101 Muirfield Ave, Fayetteville

- Price: $685,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,036

- Price per square foot: $169

- See 3101 Muirfield Ave, Fayetteville on Redfin.com

3015 Morning Dew Ln, Fayetteville

- Price: $655,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,968

- Price per square foot: $220

- See 3015 Morning Dew Ln, Fayetteville on Redfin.com

3155 Braddy Rd, Fayetteville

- Price: $652,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,110

- Price per square foot: $209

- See 3155 Braddy Rd, Fayetteville on Redfin.com

4523 Weaverhall Dr, Fayetteville

- Price: $650,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,957

- Price per square foot: $164

- See 4523 Weaverhall Dr, Fayetteville on Redfin.com

184 Ellerslie Dr, Fayetteville

- Price: $649,995

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,167

- Price per square foot: $205

- See 184 Ellerslie Dr, Fayetteville on Redfin.com

363 Kimberwicke Dr, Fayetteville

- Price: $649,900

- 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,305

- Price per square foot: $196

- See 363 Kimberwicke Dr, Fayetteville on Redfin.com

930 Old Vander Rd, Fayetteville

- Price: $647,500

- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,828

- Price per square foot: $169

- See 930 Old Vander Rd, Fayetteville on Redfin.com

3444 Camberly Dr, Fayetteville

- Price: $639,900

- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,365

- Price per square foot: $190

- See 3444 Camberly Dr, Fayetteville on Redfin.com

228 Stoneleigh Dr, Fayetteville

- Price: $635,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,474

- Price per square foot: $182

- See 228 Stoneleigh Dr, Fayetteville on Redfin.com

$1 million dollar homes in major cities around the country

215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,396

- Price per square foot: $227

- See 215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago on Redfin.com

5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,392

- Price per square foot: $227

- See 5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas on Redfin.com

2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles

- Price: $1,000,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,662

- Price per square foot: $601

- See 2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles on Redfin.com

6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami

- Price: $1,000,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,153

- Price per square foot: $317

- See 6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami on Redfin.com

206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City

- Price: $1,000,000

- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,001

- Price per square foot: $999

- See 206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City on Redfin.com

3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,670

- Price per square foot: $598

- See 3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle on Redfin.com

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.