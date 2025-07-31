How much house $1 million buys you in Fayetteville, North Carolina

The number of American houses worth $1 million is at an all-time high, as home prices continue to hit new records.
While million-dollar homes are out of reach for the vast majority of Americans, they are no longer just being bought and sold by the ultra-wealthy. In San Francisco, the median-priced home sells for more than $1.6 million – far above the national median of $441,000. Meanwhile, in Detroit, $1 million listings are rare.
Today, there are only seven major metros where a luxury home — valued in the top 5% of homes — costs less than $1 million, compared to 30 just five years ago.
"The $1 million mark used to signal true luxury; now, in many parts of the country, it simply means the price of a typical home," said Jonathan Huffer, a Redfin Premier agent specializing in luxury properties in Palm Beach, Florida. "It's a reflection of how dramatically home prices have risen, especially in coastal markets where million-dollar listings have become the norm rather than the exception."
So, are you wondering what $1 million buys in today's market? Redfin Real Estate pulled from its listings to see how far it goes in Fayetteville, North Carolina. Listings between $500,000 and $1,000,000 were included.
1910 Thomas Wood Dr, Fayetteville
- Price: $999,997
- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,635
- Price per square foot: $275
- See 1910 Thomas Wood Dr, Fayetteville on Redfin.com
325 Hay St #401, Fayetteville
- Price: $999,900
- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,574
- Price per square foot: $279
- See 325 Hay St #401, Fayetteville on Redfin.com
126 Dobbin Ave, Fayetteville
- Price: $989,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,000
- Price per square foot: $247
- See 126 Dobbin Ave, Fayetteville on Redfin.com
1865 John B Carter Rd, Fayetteville
- Price: $958,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,034
- Price per square foot: $315
- See 1865 John B Carter Rd, Fayetteville on Redfin.com
311 Valley Rd, Fayetteville
- Price: $897,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 5,088
- Price per square foot: $176
- See 311 Valley Rd, Fayetteville on Redfin.com
200 Northstone Pl, Fayetteville
- Price: $894,500
- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,877
- Price per square foot: $183
- See 200 Northstone Pl, Fayetteville on Redfin.com
3400 Canmorre Ct, Fayetteville
- Price: $875,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,511
- Price per square foot: $193
- See 3400 Canmorre Ct, Fayetteville on Redfin.com
2220 Winterlochen Rd, Fayetteville
- Price: $825,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,639
- Price per square foot: $226
- See 2220 Winterlochen Rd, Fayetteville on Redfin.com
6558 Countryside Dr, Fayetteville
- Price: $799,900
- 3 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 5,012
- Price per square foot: $159
- See 6558 Countryside Dr, Fayetteville on Redfin.com
171 S Churchill Dr, Fayetteville
- Price: $799,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 5,300
- Price per square foot: $150
- See 171 S Churchill Dr, Fayetteville on Redfin.com
520 Levenhall Dr, Fayetteville
- Price: $769,000
- 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,416
- Price per square foot: $174
- See 520 Levenhall Dr, Fayetteville on Redfin.com
3341 School Rd, Fayetteville
- Price: $759,900
- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,328
- Price per square foot: $228
- See 3341 School Rd, Fayetteville on Redfin.com
3101 Muirfield Ave, Fayetteville
- Price: $685,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,036
- Price per square foot: $169
- See 3101 Muirfield Ave, Fayetteville on Redfin.com
3015 Morning Dew Ln, Fayetteville
- Price: $655,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,968
- Price per square foot: $220
- See 3015 Morning Dew Ln, Fayetteville on Redfin.com
3155 Braddy Rd, Fayetteville
- Price: $652,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,110
- Price per square foot: $209
- See 3155 Braddy Rd, Fayetteville on Redfin.com
4523 Weaverhall Dr, Fayetteville
- Price: $650,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,957
- Price per square foot: $164
- See 4523 Weaverhall Dr, Fayetteville on Redfin.com
184 Ellerslie Dr, Fayetteville
- Price: $649,995
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,167
- Price per square foot: $205
- See 184 Ellerslie Dr, Fayetteville on Redfin.com
363 Kimberwicke Dr, Fayetteville
- Price: $649,900
- 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,305
- Price per square foot: $196
- See 363 Kimberwicke Dr, Fayetteville on Redfin.com
930 Old Vander Rd, Fayetteville
- Price: $647,500
- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,828
- Price per square foot: $169
- See 930 Old Vander Rd, Fayetteville on Redfin.com
3444 Camberly Dr, Fayetteville
- Price: $639,900
- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,365
- Price per square foot: $190
- See 3444 Camberly Dr, Fayetteville on Redfin.com
228 Stoneleigh Dr, Fayetteville
- Price: $635,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,474
- Price per square foot: $182
- See 228 Stoneleigh Dr, Fayetteville on Redfin.com
$1 million dollar homes in major cities around the country
215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,396
- Price per square foot: $227
- See 215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago on Redfin.com
5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,392
- Price per square foot: $227
- See 5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas on Redfin.com
2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles
- Price: $1,000,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,662
- Price per square foot: $601
- See 2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles on Redfin.com
6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami
- Price: $1,000,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,153
- Price per square foot: $317
- See 6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami on Redfin.com
206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City
- Price: $1,000,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,001
- Price per square foot: $999
- See 206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City on Redfin.com
3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,670
- Price per square foot: $598
- See 3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle on Redfin.com
This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.