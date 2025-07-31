How much house $1 million buys you in Greensboro

The number of American houses worth $1 million is at an all-time high, as home prices continue to hit new records.
While million-dollar homes are out of reach for the vast majority of Americans, they are no longer just being bought and sold by the ultra-wealthy. In San Francisco, the median-priced home sells for more than $1.6 million – far above the national median of $441,000. Meanwhile, in Detroit, $1 million listings are rare.
Today, there are only seven major metros where a luxury home — valued in the top 5% of homes — costs less than $1 million, compared to 30 just five years ago.
"The $1 million mark used to signal true luxury; now, in many parts of the country, it simply means the price of a typical home," said Jonathan Huffer, a Redfin Premier agent specializing in luxury properties in Palm Beach, Florida. "It's a reflection of how dramatically home prices have risen, especially in coastal markets where million-dollar listings have become the norm rather than the exception."
So, are you wondering what $1 million buys in today's market? Redfin Real Estate pulled from its listings to see how far it goes in Greensboro. Listings between $500,000 and $1,000,000 were included.
3215 Hobbs Landing Ct, Greensboro
- Price: $1,000,000
- 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 5,932
- Price per square foot: $168
- See 3215 Hobbs Landing Ct, Greensboro on Redfin.com
3432 Edgefield Rd, Greensboro
- Price: $1,000,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,221
- Price per square foot: $236
- See 3432 Edgefield Rd, Greensboro on Redfin.com
1909 W Friendly Ave, Greensboro
- Price: $949,900
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,057
- Price per square foot: $310
- See 1909 W Friendly Ave, Greensboro on Redfin.com
2307 Danbury Rd, Greensboro
- Price: $924,900
- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,373
- Price per square foot: $211
- See 2307 Danbury Rd, Greensboro on Redfin.com
306 W Greenway Dr S, Greensboro
- Price: $900,000
- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,728
- Price per square foot: $329
- See 306 W Greenway Dr S, Greensboro on Redfin.com
6002 Still Run Dr, Greensboro
- Price: $899,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 5,526
- Price per square foot: $162
- See 6002 Still Run Dr, Greensboro on Redfin.com
7745 Chesterbrooke Dr, Greensboro
- Price: $899,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,288
- Price per square foot: $209
- See 7745 Chesterbrooke Dr, Greensboro on Redfin.com
3913 Katie Dr, Greensboro
- Price: $895,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 5,386
- Price per square foot: $166
- See 3913 Katie Dr, Greensboro on Redfin.com
3620 Camden Falls Cir, Greensboro
- Price: $895,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,760
- Price per square foot: $188
- See 3620 Camden Falls Cir, Greensboro on Redfin.com
2414 Stanley Rd, Greensboro
- Price: $889,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,776
- Price per square foot: $500
- See 2414 Stanley Rd, Greensboro on Redfin.com
2310 Brandt Trace Farm Rd, Greensboro
- Price: $875,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,743
- Price per square foot: $184
- See 2310 Brandt Trace Farm Rd, Greensboro on Redfin.com
5222 N Church St Unit E, Greensboro
- Price: $869,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,628
- Price per square foot: $239
- See 5222 N Church St Unit E, Greensboro on Redfin.com
5222 N Church Street Unit A, B, C, D, E, Greensboro
- Price: $869,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,628
- Price per square foot: $239
- See 5222 N Church Street Unit A, B, C, D, E, Greensboro on Redfin.com
5222 N Church St Unit A, Greensboro
- Price: $869,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,628
- Price per square foot: $239
- See 5222 N Church St Unit A, Greensboro on Redfin.com
5000 Casting Way, Greensboro
- Price: $850,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,489
- Price per square foot: $189
- See 5000 Casting Way, Greensboro on Redfin.com
607 Blanton Pl, Greensboro
- Price: $849,900
- 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,589
- Price per square foot: $185
- See 607 Blanton Pl, Greensboro on Redfin.com
5222 N Church St Unit C, Greensboro
- Price: $849,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,628
- Price per square foot: $234
- See 5222 N Church St Unit C, Greensboro on Redfin.com
3904 Gaston Rd, Greensboro
- Price: $835,000
- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,458
- Price per square foot: $187
- See 3904 Gaston Rd, Greensboro on Redfin.com
5 Kenbridge Ct, Greensboro
- Price: $829,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,222
- Price per square foot: $196
- See 5 Kenbridge Ct, Greensboro on Redfin.com
900 Jefferson Wood Ln, Greensboro
- Price: $825,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,615
- Price per square foot: $178
- See 900 Jefferson Wood Ln, Greensboro on Redfin.com
40 Kemp Rd E, Greensboro
- Price: $824,999
- 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 5,510
- Price per square foot: $149
- See 40 Kemp Rd E, Greensboro on Redfin.com
4005 Bitternut Trl, Greensboro
- Price: $820,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,517
- Price per square foot: $181
- See 4005 Bitternut Trl, Greensboro on Redfin.com
1903 Tiffany Pl, Greensboro
- Price: $818,500
- 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 5,152
- Price per square foot: $158
- See 1903 Tiffany Pl, Greensboro on Redfin.com
2507 Duck Club Rd, Greensboro
- Price: $818,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,704
- Price per square foot: $220
- See 2507 Duck Club Rd, Greensboro on Redfin.com
7823 Gatsby Pl, Greensboro
- Price: $800,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,525
- Price per square foot: $226
- See 7823 Gatsby Pl, Greensboro on Redfin.com
8301 Hunters Dr, Greensboro
- Price: $799,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,222
- Price per square foot: $247
- See 8301 Hunters Dr, Greensboro on Redfin.com
4208 Bitternut Trl, Greensboro
- Price: $795,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,889
- Price per square foot: $204
- See 4208 Bitternut Trl, Greensboro on Redfin.com
1700 W Market St, Greensboro
- Price: $795,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,224
- Price per square foot: $246
- See 1700 W Market St, Greensboro on Redfin.com
1420 Burnetts Chapel Rd, Greensboro
- Price: $795,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,183
- Price per square foot: $249
- See 1420 Burnetts Chapel Rd, Greensboro on Redfin.com
3313 Kettering Pl, Greensboro
- Price: $789,900
- 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,260
- Price per square foot: $185
- See 3313 Kettering Pl, Greensboro on Redfin.com
$1 million dollar homes in major cities around the country
215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,396
- Price per square foot: $227
- See 215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago on Redfin.com
5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,392
- Price per square foot: $227
- See 5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas on Redfin.com
2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles
- Price: $1,000,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,662
- Price per square foot: $601
- See 2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles on Redfin.com
6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami
- Price: $1,000,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,153
- Price per square foot: $317
- See 6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami on Redfin.com
206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City
- Price: $1,000,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,001
- Price per square foot: $999
- See 206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City on Redfin.com
3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,670
- Price per square foot: $598
- See 3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle on Redfin.com
This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.