How much house $1 million buys you in Greensboro

The number of American houses worth $1 million is at an all-time high, as home prices continue to hit new records.

While million-dollar homes are out of reach for the vast majority of Americans, they are no longer just being bought and sold by the ultra-wealthy. In San Francisco, the median-priced home sells for more than $1.6 million – far above the national median of $441,000. Meanwhile, in Detroit, $1 million listings are rare.

Today, there are only seven major metros where a luxury home — valued in the top 5% of homes — costs less than $1 million, compared to 30 just five years ago.

"The $1 million mark used to signal true luxury; now, in many parts of the country, it simply means the price of a typical home," said Jonathan Huffer, a Redfin Premier agent specializing in luxury properties in Palm Beach, Florida. "It's a reflection of how dramatically home prices have risen, especially in coastal markets where million-dollar listings have become the norm rather than the exception."

So, are you wondering what $1 million buys in today's market? Redfin Real Estate pulled from its listings to see how far it goes in Greensboro. Listings between $500,000 and $1,000,000 were included.

3215 Hobbs Landing Ct, Greensboro

- Price: $1,000,000

- 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 5,932

- Price per square foot: $168

- See 3215 Hobbs Landing Ct, Greensboro on Redfin.com

3432 Edgefield Rd, Greensboro

- Price: $1,000,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,221

- Price per square foot: $236

- See 3432 Edgefield Rd, Greensboro on Redfin.com

1909 W Friendly Ave, Greensboro

- Price: $949,900

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,057

- Price per square foot: $310

- See 1909 W Friendly Ave, Greensboro on Redfin.com

2307 Danbury Rd, Greensboro

- Price: $924,900

- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,373

- Price per square foot: $211

- See 2307 Danbury Rd, Greensboro on Redfin.com

306 W Greenway Dr S, Greensboro

- Price: $900,000

- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,728

- Price per square foot: $329

- See 306 W Greenway Dr S, Greensboro on Redfin.com

6002 Still Run Dr, Greensboro

- Price: $899,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 5,526

- Price per square foot: $162

- See 6002 Still Run Dr, Greensboro on Redfin.com

7745 Chesterbrooke Dr, Greensboro

- Price: $899,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,288

- Price per square foot: $209

- See 7745 Chesterbrooke Dr, Greensboro on Redfin.com

3913 Katie Dr, Greensboro

- Price: $895,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 5,386

- Price per square foot: $166

- See 3913 Katie Dr, Greensboro on Redfin.com

3620 Camden Falls Cir, Greensboro

- Price: $895,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,760

- Price per square foot: $188

- See 3620 Camden Falls Cir, Greensboro on Redfin.com

2414 Stanley Rd, Greensboro

- Price: $889,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,776

- Price per square foot: $500

- See 2414 Stanley Rd, Greensboro on Redfin.com

2310 Brandt Trace Farm Rd, Greensboro

- Price: $875,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,743

- Price per square foot: $184

- See 2310 Brandt Trace Farm Rd, Greensboro on Redfin.com

5222 N Church St Unit E, Greensboro

- Price: $869,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,628

- Price per square foot: $239

- See 5222 N Church St Unit E, Greensboro on Redfin.com

5222 N Church Street Unit A, B, C, D, E, Greensboro

- Price: $869,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,628

- Price per square foot: $239

- See 5222 N Church Street Unit A, B, C, D, E, Greensboro on Redfin.com

5222 N Church St Unit A, Greensboro

- Price: $869,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,628

- Price per square foot: $239

- See 5222 N Church St Unit A, Greensboro on Redfin.com

5000 Casting Way, Greensboro

- Price: $850,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,489

- Price per square foot: $189

- See 5000 Casting Way, Greensboro on Redfin.com

607 Blanton Pl, Greensboro

- Price: $849,900

- 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,589

- Price per square foot: $185

- See 607 Blanton Pl, Greensboro on Redfin.com

5222 N Church St Unit C, Greensboro

- Price: $849,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,628

- Price per square foot: $234

- See 5222 N Church St Unit C, Greensboro on Redfin.com

3904 Gaston Rd, Greensboro

- Price: $835,000

- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,458

- Price per square foot: $187

- See 3904 Gaston Rd, Greensboro on Redfin.com

5 Kenbridge Ct, Greensboro

- Price: $829,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,222

- Price per square foot: $196

- See 5 Kenbridge Ct, Greensboro on Redfin.com

900 Jefferson Wood Ln, Greensboro

- Price: $825,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,615

- Price per square foot: $178

- See 900 Jefferson Wood Ln, Greensboro on Redfin.com

40 Kemp Rd E, Greensboro

- Price: $824,999

- 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 5,510

- Price per square foot: $149

- See 40 Kemp Rd E, Greensboro on Redfin.com

4005 Bitternut Trl, Greensboro

- Price: $820,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,517

- Price per square foot: $181

- See 4005 Bitternut Trl, Greensboro on Redfin.com

1903 Tiffany Pl, Greensboro

- Price: $818,500

- 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 5,152

- Price per square foot: $158

- See 1903 Tiffany Pl, Greensboro on Redfin.com

2507 Duck Club Rd, Greensboro

- Price: $818,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,704

- Price per square foot: $220

- See 2507 Duck Club Rd, Greensboro on Redfin.com

7823 Gatsby Pl, Greensboro

- Price: $800,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,525

- Price per square foot: $226

- See 7823 Gatsby Pl, Greensboro on Redfin.com

8301 Hunters Dr, Greensboro

- Price: $799,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,222

- Price per square foot: $247

- See 8301 Hunters Dr, Greensboro on Redfin.com

4208 Bitternut Trl, Greensboro

- Price: $795,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,889

- Price per square foot: $204

- See 4208 Bitternut Trl, Greensboro on Redfin.com

1700 W Market St, Greensboro

- Price: $795,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,224

- Price per square foot: $246

- See 1700 W Market St, Greensboro on Redfin.com

1420 Burnetts Chapel Rd, Greensboro

- Price: $795,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,183

- Price per square foot: $249

- See 1420 Burnetts Chapel Rd, Greensboro on Redfin.com

3313 Kettering Pl, Greensboro

- Price: $789,900

- 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,260

- Price per square foot: $185

- See 3313 Kettering Pl, Greensboro on Redfin.com

$1 million dollar homes in major cities around the country

215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,396

- Price per square foot: $227

- See 215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago on Redfin.com

5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,392

- Price per square foot: $227

- See 5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas on Redfin.com

2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles

- Price: $1,000,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,662

- Price per square foot: $601

- See 2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles on Redfin.com

6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami

- Price: $1,000,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,153

- Price per square foot: $317

- See 6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami on Redfin.com

206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City

- Price: $1,000,000

- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,001

- Price per square foot: $999

- See 206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City on Redfin.com

3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,670

- Price per square foot: $598

- See 3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle on Redfin.com

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.