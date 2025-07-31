How much house $1 million buys you in Greenville, North Carolina

The number of American houses worth $1 million is at an all-time high, as home prices continue to hit new records.

While million-dollar homes are out of reach for the vast majority of Americans, they are no longer just being bought and sold by the ultra-wealthy. In San Francisco, the median-priced home sells for more than $1.6 million – far above the national median of $441,000. Meanwhile, in Detroit, $1 million listings are rare.

Today, there are only seven major metros where a luxury home — valued in the top 5% of homes — costs less than $1 million, compared to 30 just five years ago.

"The $1 million mark used to signal true luxury; now, in many parts of the country, it simply means the price of a typical home," said Jonathan Huffer, a Redfin Premier agent specializing in luxury properties in Palm Beach, Florida. "It's a reflection of how dramatically home prices have risen, especially in coastal markets where million-dollar listings have become the norm rather than the exception."

So, are you wondering what $1 million buys in today's market? Redfin Real Estate pulled from its listings to see how far it goes in Greenville, North Carolina. Listings between $500,000 and $1,000,000 were included.

800 Rupert Dr, Greenville

- Price: $948,500

- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,076

- Price per square foot: $232

- See 800 Rupert Dr, Greenville on Redfin.com

3305 Ashley Pl, Greenville

- Price: $835,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,810

- Price per square foot: $173

- See 3305 Ashley Pl, Greenville on Redfin.com

3902 Kipling Ct, Greenville

- Price: $775,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 5,278

- Price per square foot: $146

- See 3902 Kipling Ct, Greenville on Redfin.com

3048 Fernleaf Dr, Greenville

- Price: $775,000

- 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,118

- Price per square foot: $188

- See 3048 Fernleaf Dr, Greenville on Redfin.com

2706 Evans St, Greenville

- Price: $699,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,968

- Price per square foot: $140

- See 2706 Evans St, Greenville on Redfin.com

3004 Westview Dr, Greenville

- Price: $650,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,645

- Price per square foot: $178

- See 3004 Westview Dr, Greenville on Redfin.com

556 Westminster Cir, Greenville

- Price: $640,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,762

- Price per square foot: $170

- See 556 Westminster Cir, Greenville on Redfin.com

344 V O A Site C Rd, Greenville

- Price: $629,000

- 3 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,005

- Price per square foot: $209

- See 344 V O A Site C Rd, Greenville on Redfin.com

1458 Forest Acre Dr, Greenville

- Price: $600,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,652

- Price per square foot: $164

- See 1458 Forest Acre Dr, Greenville on Redfin.com

3008 Westview Dr, Greenville

- Price: $580,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,720

- Price per square foot: $155

- See 3008 Westview Dr, Greenville on Redfin.com

3717 Cantata Dr, Greenville

- Price: $579,900

- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,628

- Price per square foot: $159

- See 3717 Cantata Dr, Greenville on Redfin.com

4101 Parmer Pl, Greenville

- Price: $575,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,865

- Price per square foot: $148

- See 4101 Parmer Pl, Greenville on Redfin.com

2063 Lawrence Run Dr, Greenville

- Price: $575,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,602

- Price per square foot: $220

- See 2063 Lawrence Run Dr, Greenville on Redfin.com

3508 Rockwood Ct, Greenville

- Price: $549,900

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,900

- Price per square foot: $189

- See 3508 Rockwood Ct, Greenville on Redfin.com

409 Forrest Park, Greenville

- Price: $549,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,618

- Price per square foot: $151

- See 409 Forrest Park, Greenville on Redfin.com

344 Stephanye Ln, Greenville

- Price: $540,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,638

- Price per square foot: $204

- See 344 Stephanye Ln, Greenville on Redfin.com

1317 Worthington Ln, Greenville

- Price: $530,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,800

- Price per square foot: $189

- See 1317 Worthington Ln, Greenville on Redfin.com

1116 Steele Dr, Greenville

- Price: $525,990

- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,707

- Price per square foot: $194

- See 1116 Steele Dr, Greenville on Redfin.com

2750 Frances Ct, Greenville

- Price: $520,500

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,614

- Price per square foot: $199

- See 2750 Frances Ct, Greenville on Redfin.com

945 Arbor Rose Dr, Greenville

- Price: $519,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,740

- Price per square foot: $189

- See 945 Arbor Rose Dr, Greenville on Redfin.com

896 Lendy Dr, Greenville

- Price: $517,900

- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,205

- Price per square foot: $161

- See 896 Lendy Dr, Greenville on Redfin.com

720 Delano Ct, Greenville

- Price: $517,500

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,802

- Price per square foot: $184

- See 720 Delano Ct, Greenville on Redfin.com

$1 million dollar homes in major cities around the country

215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,396

- Price per square foot: $227

- See 215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago on Redfin.com

5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,392

- Price per square foot: $227

- See 5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas on Redfin.com

2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles

- Price: $1,000,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,662

- Price per square foot: $601

- See 2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles on Redfin.com

6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami

- Price: $1,000,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,153

- Price per square foot: $317

- See 6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami on Redfin.com

206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City

- Price: $1,000,000

- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,001

- Price per square foot: $999

- See 206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City on Redfin.com

3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,670

- Price per square foot: $598

- See 3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle on Redfin.com

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.