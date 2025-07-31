How much house $1 million buys you in Greenville, North Carolina

The number of American houses worth $1 million is at an all-time high, as home prices continue to hit new records.
While million-dollar homes are out of reach for the vast majority of Americans, they are no longer just being bought and sold by the ultra-wealthy. In San Francisco, the median-priced home sells for more than $1.6 million – far above the national median of $441,000. Meanwhile, in Detroit, $1 million listings are rare.
Today, there are only seven major metros where a luxury home — valued in the top 5% of homes — costs less than $1 million, compared to 30 just five years ago.
"The $1 million mark used to signal true luxury; now, in many parts of the country, it simply means the price of a typical home," said Jonathan Huffer, a Redfin Premier agent specializing in luxury properties in Palm Beach, Florida. "It's a reflection of how dramatically home prices have risen, especially in coastal markets where million-dollar listings have become the norm rather than the exception."
So, are you wondering what $1 million buys in today's market? Redfin Real Estate pulled from its listings to see how far it goes in Greenville, North Carolina. Listings between $500,000 and $1,000,000 were included.
800 Rupert Dr, Greenville
- Price: $948,500
- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,076
- Price per square foot: $232
- See 800 Rupert Dr, Greenville on Redfin.com
3305 Ashley Pl, Greenville
- Price: $835,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,810
- Price per square foot: $173
- See 3305 Ashley Pl, Greenville on Redfin.com
3902 Kipling Ct, Greenville
- Price: $775,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 5,278
- Price per square foot: $146
- See 3902 Kipling Ct, Greenville on Redfin.com
3048 Fernleaf Dr, Greenville
- Price: $775,000
- 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,118
- Price per square foot: $188
- See 3048 Fernleaf Dr, Greenville on Redfin.com
2706 Evans St, Greenville
- Price: $699,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,968
- Price per square foot: $140
- See 2706 Evans St, Greenville on Redfin.com
3004 Westview Dr, Greenville
- Price: $650,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,645
- Price per square foot: $178
- See 3004 Westview Dr, Greenville on Redfin.com
556 Westminster Cir, Greenville
- Price: $640,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,762
- Price per square foot: $170
- See 556 Westminster Cir, Greenville on Redfin.com
344 V O A Site C Rd, Greenville
- Price: $629,000
- 3 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,005
- Price per square foot: $209
- See 344 V O A Site C Rd, Greenville on Redfin.com
1458 Forest Acre Dr, Greenville
- Price: $600,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,652
- Price per square foot: $164
- See 1458 Forest Acre Dr, Greenville on Redfin.com
3008 Westview Dr, Greenville
- Price: $580,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,720
- Price per square foot: $155
- See 3008 Westview Dr, Greenville on Redfin.com
3717 Cantata Dr, Greenville
- Price: $579,900
- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,628
- Price per square foot: $159
- See 3717 Cantata Dr, Greenville on Redfin.com
4101 Parmer Pl, Greenville
- Price: $575,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,865
- Price per square foot: $148
- See 4101 Parmer Pl, Greenville on Redfin.com
2063 Lawrence Run Dr, Greenville
- Price: $575,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,602
- Price per square foot: $220
- See 2063 Lawrence Run Dr, Greenville on Redfin.com
3508 Rockwood Ct, Greenville
- Price: $549,900
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,900
- Price per square foot: $189
- See 3508 Rockwood Ct, Greenville on Redfin.com
409 Forrest Park, Greenville
- Price: $549,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,618
- Price per square foot: $151
- See 409 Forrest Park, Greenville on Redfin.com
344 Stephanye Ln, Greenville
- Price: $540,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,638
- Price per square foot: $204
- See 344 Stephanye Ln, Greenville on Redfin.com
1317 Worthington Ln, Greenville
- Price: $530,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,800
- Price per square foot: $189
- See 1317 Worthington Ln, Greenville on Redfin.com
1116 Steele Dr, Greenville
- Price: $525,990
- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,707
- Price per square foot: $194
- See 1116 Steele Dr, Greenville on Redfin.com
2750 Frances Ct, Greenville
- Price: $520,500
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,614
- Price per square foot: $199
- See 2750 Frances Ct, Greenville on Redfin.com
945 Arbor Rose Dr, Greenville
- Price: $519,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,740
- Price per square foot: $189
- See 945 Arbor Rose Dr, Greenville on Redfin.com
896 Lendy Dr, Greenville
- Price: $517,900
- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,205
- Price per square foot: $161
- See 896 Lendy Dr, Greenville on Redfin.com
720 Delano Ct, Greenville
- Price: $517,500
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,802
- Price per square foot: $184
- See 720 Delano Ct, Greenville on Redfin.com
$1 million dollar homes in major cities around the country
215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,396
- Price per square foot: $227
- See 215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago on Redfin.com
5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,392
- Price per square foot: $227
- See 5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas on Redfin.com
2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles
- Price: $1,000,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,662
- Price per square foot: $601
- See 2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles on Redfin.com
6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami
- Price: $1,000,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,153
- Price per square foot: $317
- See 6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami on Redfin.com
206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City
- Price: $1,000,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,001
- Price per square foot: $999
- See 206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City on Redfin.com
3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,670
- Price per square foot: $598
- See 3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle on Redfin.com
This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.