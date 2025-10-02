How much house does $500,000 buy you in Charlotte?

Back in 2014, spending $500,000 on a house was generally reserved for high earners. The typical U.S. home sold for $159,000, while starter homes averaged just $101,000. Fast-forward to today, and prices have more than doubled: A standard home now sells for $440,000, with starter homes approaching $300,000.
These current prices have put homeownership out of reach for many – and things don't look to be improving. Prices are still rising, affordability keeps dropping, and starter homes are becoming harder to find as home values climb. This has created a very sluggish and difficult housing market. In fact, even the usual busy spring and summer buying seasons were unusually slow this year.
While $500,000 once stretched much further, in many cities today, it's not nearly enough. But what about Charlotte?
To find out, Redfin Real Estate found listings near the $500,000 mark to see what types of homes you can actually afford in Charlotte right now. Listings below $500,000 were included if necessary.
261 Catoctin Rd, Rock Hill, SC 29732
- Price: $500,000
- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,048
- See 261 Catoctin Rd, Rock Hill, SC 29732 on Redfin.com
10071 Highland Creek Cir, Fort Mill, SC 29707
- Price: $500,000
- 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,123
- See 10071 Highland Creek Cir, Fort Mill, SC 29707 on Redfin.com
933 Rachel Anne Dr, Belmont, NC 28012
- Price: $500,000
- 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,880
- See 933 Rachel Anne Dr, Belmont, NC 28012 on Redfin.com
1201 Mountain Laurel Ct, Matthews, NC 28104
- Price: $500,000
- 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,737
- See 1201 Mountain Laurel Ct, Matthews, NC 28104 on Redfin.com
495 Turnersburg Hwy, Statesville, NC 28625
- Price: $500,000
- 5 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,427
- See 495 Turnersburg Hwy, Statesville, NC 28625 on Redfin.com
606 Nelly Green Cir, Statesville, NC 28625
- Price: $500,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,276
- See 606 Nelly Green Cir, Statesville, NC 28625 on Redfin.com
286 Glencoe Ln, Mooresville, NC 28117
- Price: $500,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,710
- See 286 Glencoe Ln, Mooresville, NC 28117 on Redfin.com
7420 Castlebar Rd, Charlotte, NC 28270
- Price: $500,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,402
- See 7420 Castlebar Rd, Charlotte, NC 28270 on Redfin.com
724 Catawba Cir N, Matthews, NC 28104
- Price: $500,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,209
- See 724 Catawba Cir N, Matthews, NC 28104 on Redfin.com
12822 Plumleaf Dr, Charlotte, NC 28213
- Price: $500,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,278
- See 12822 Plumleaf Dr, Charlotte, NC 28213 on Redfin.com
2765 Dogwood Cir, Rock Hill, SC 29732
- Price: $500,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,440
- See 2765 Dogwood Cir, Rock Hill, SC 29732 on Redfin.com
3336 Garrett Dr Sw, Concord, NC 28027
- Price: $500,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,440
- See 3336 Garrett Dr Sw, Concord, NC 28027 on Redfin.com
12225 Hickory Knoll Ct, Matthews, NC 28105
- Price: $500,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,391
- See 12225 Hickory Knoll Ct, Matthews, NC 28105 on Redfin.com
8048 Hunley Ridge Rd, Matthews, NC 28104
- Price: $500,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,293
- See 8048 Hunley Ridge Rd, Matthews, NC 28104 on Redfin.com
9200 Surrey Rd, Mint Hill, NC 28227
- Price: $500,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,735
- See 9200 Surrey Rd, Mint Hill, NC 28227 on Redfin.com
6027 Towering Oaks Dr, Charlotte, NC 28205
- Price: $500,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,906
- See 6027 Towering Oaks Dr, Charlotte, NC 28205 on Redfin.com
5194 Cressingham Dr, Fort Mill, SC 29707
- Price: $500,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,483
- See 5194 Cressingham Dr, Fort Mill, SC 29707 on Redfin.com
5299 Admirals Lndg, Lancaster, SC 29720
- Price: $500,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,307
- See 5299 Admirals Lndg, Lancaster, SC 29720 on Redfin.com
9110 Buckley Ct, Charlotte, NC 28269
- Price: $500,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,594
- See 9110 Buckley Ct, Charlotte, NC 28269 on Redfin.com
1237 Margo Mannor Dr, Tega Cay, SC 29708
- Price: $500,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,448
- See 1237 Margo Mannor Dr, Tega Cay, SC 29708 on Redfin.com
213 Warbler Dr, Monroe, NC 28110
- Price: $500,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,047
- See 213 Warbler Dr, Monroe, NC 28110 on Redfin.com
214 S Cedar St, Charlotte, NC 28202
- Price: $500,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,402
- See 214 S Cedar St, Charlotte, NC 28202 on Redfin.com
144 J And W Rd, Olin, NC 28660
- Price: $500,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,559
- See 144 J And W Rd, Olin, NC 28660 on Redfin.com
9721 Julliard Dr, Mint Hill, NC 28227
- Price: $500,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,420
- See 9721 Julliard Dr, Mint Hill, NC 28227 on Redfin.com
9808 Washam Potts Rd, Cornelius, NC 28031
- Price: $500,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,089
- See 9808 Washam Potts Rd, Cornelius, NC 28031 on Redfin.com
3008 Streamhaven Dr, Fort Mill, SC 29707
- Price: $500,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,762
- See 3008 Streamhaven Dr, Fort Mill, SC 29707 on Redfin.com
11247 Blue Cedar Ln, Charlotte, NC 28277
- Price: $500,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,628
- See 11247 Blue Cedar Ln, Charlotte, NC 28277 on Redfin.com
4301 The Plaza, Charlotte, NC 28205
- Price: $500,000
- 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom
- Square feet: 1,434
- See 4301 The Plaza, Charlotte, NC 28205 on Redfin.com
151 S Sycamore St, Charlotte, NC 28202
- Price: $500,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,579
- See 151 S Sycamore St, Charlotte, NC 28202 on Redfin.com
7845 Village Harbor Dr, Cornelius, NC 28031
- Price: $500,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,102
- See 7845 Village Harbor Dr, Cornelius, NC 28031 on Redfin.com
This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.