How much house does $500,000 buy you in Charlotte?

Back in 2014, spending $500,000 on a house was generally reserved for high earners. The typical U.S. home sold for $159,000, while starter homes averaged just $101,000. Fast-forward to today, and prices have more than doubled: A standard home now sells for $440,000, with starter homes approaching $300,000.

These current prices have put homeownership out of reach for many – and things don't look to be improving. Prices are still rising, affordability keeps dropping, and starter homes are becoming harder to find as home values climb. This has created a very sluggish and difficult housing market. In fact, even the usual busy spring and summer buying seasons were unusually slow this year.

While $500,000 once stretched much further, in many cities today, it's not nearly enough. But what about Charlotte?

To find out, Redfin Real Estate found listings near the $500,000 mark to see what types of homes you can actually afford in Charlotte right now. Listings below $500,000 were included if necessary.

261 Catoctin Rd, Rock Hill, SC 29732

- Price: $500,000

- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,048

- See 261 Catoctin Rd, Rock Hill, SC 29732 on Redfin.com

10071 Highland Creek Cir, Fort Mill, SC 29707

- Price: $500,000

- 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,123

- See 10071 Highland Creek Cir, Fort Mill, SC 29707 on Redfin.com

933 Rachel Anne Dr, Belmont, NC 28012

- Price: $500,000

- 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,880

- See 933 Rachel Anne Dr, Belmont, NC 28012 on Redfin.com

1201 Mountain Laurel Ct, Matthews, NC 28104

- Price: $500,000

- 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,737

- See 1201 Mountain Laurel Ct, Matthews, NC 28104 on Redfin.com

495 Turnersburg Hwy, Statesville, NC 28625

- Price: $500,000

- 5 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,427

- See 495 Turnersburg Hwy, Statesville, NC 28625 on Redfin.com

606 Nelly Green Cir, Statesville, NC 28625

- Price: $500,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,276

- See 606 Nelly Green Cir, Statesville, NC 28625 on Redfin.com

286 Glencoe Ln, Mooresville, NC 28117

- Price: $500,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,710

- See 286 Glencoe Ln, Mooresville, NC 28117 on Redfin.com

7420 Castlebar Rd, Charlotte, NC 28270

- Price: $500,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,402

- See 7420 Castlebar Rd, Charlotte, NC 28270 on Redfin.com

724 Catawba Cir N, Matthews, NC 28104

- Price: $500,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,209

- See 724 Catawba Cir N, Matthews, NC 28104 on Redfin.com

12822 Plumleaf Dr, Charlotte, NC 28213

- Price: $500,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,278

- See 12822 Plumleaf Dr, Charlotte, NC 28213 on Redfin.com

2765 Dogwood Cir, Rock Hill, SC 29732

- Price: $500,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,440

- See 2765 Dogwood Cir, Rock Hill, SC 29732 on Redfin.com

3336 Garrett Dr Sw, Concord, NC 28027

- Price: $500,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,440

- See 3336 Garrett Dr Sw, Concord, NC 28027 on Redfin.com

12225 Hickory Knoll Ct, Matthews, NC 28105

- Price: $500,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,391

- See 12225 Hickory Knoll Ct, Matthews, NC 28105 on Redfin.com

8048 Hunley Ridge Rd, Matthews, NC 28104

- Price: $500,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,293

- See 8048 Hunley Ridge Rd, Matthews, NC 28104 on Redfin.com

9200 Surrey Rd, Mint Hill, NC 28227

- Price: $500,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,735

- See 9200 Surrey Rd, Mint Hill, NC 28227 on Redfin.com

6027 Towering Oaks Dr, Charlotte, NC 28205

- Price: $500,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,906

- See 6027 Towering Oaks Dr, Charlotte, NC 28205 on Redfin.com

5194 Cressingham Dr, Fort Mill, SC 29707

- Price: $500,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,483

- See 5194 Cressingham Dr, Fort Mill, SC 29707 on Redfin.com

5299 Admirals Lndg, Lancaster, SC 29720

- Price: $500,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,307

- See 5299 Admirals Lndg, Lancaster, SC 29720 on Redfin.com

9110 Buckley Ct, Charlotte, NC 28269

- Price: $500,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,594

- See 9110 Buckley Ct, Charlotte, NC 28269 on Redfin.com

1237 Margo Mannor Dr, Tega Cay, SC 29708

- Price: $500,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,448

- See 1237 Margo Mannor Dr, Tega Cay, SC 29708 on Redfin.com

213 Warbler Dr, Monroe, NC 28110

- Price: $500,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,047

- See 213 Warbler Dr, Monroe, NC 28110 on Redfin.com

214 S Cedar St, Charlotte, NC 28202

- Price: $500,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,402

- See 214 S Cedar St, Charlotte, NC 28202 on Redfin.com

144 J And W Rd, Olin, NC 28660

- Price: $500,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,559

- See 144 J And W Rd, Olin, NC 28660 on Redfin.com

9721 Julliard Dr, Mint Hill, NC 28227

- Price: $500,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,420

- See 9721 Julliard Dr, Mint Hill, NC 28227 on Redfin.com

9808 Washam Potts Rd, Cornelius, NC 28031

- Price: $500,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,089

- See 9808 Washam Potts Rd, Cornelius, NC 28031 on Redfin.com

3008 Streamhaven Dr, Fort Mill, SC 29707

- Price: $500,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,762

- See 3008 Streamhaven Dr, Fort Mill, SC 29707 on Redfin.com

11247 Blue Cedar Ln, Charlotte, NC 28277

- Price: $500,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,628

- See 11247 Blue Cedar Ln, Charlotte, NC 28277 on Redfin.com

4301 The Plaza, Charlotte, NC 28205

- Price: $500,000

- 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom

- Square feet: 1,434

- See 4301 The Plaza, Charlotte, NC 28205 on Redfin.com

151 S Sycamore St, Charlotte, NC 28202

- Price: $500,000

- 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,579

- See 151 S Sycamore St, Charlotte, NC 28202 on Redfin.com

7845 Village Harbor Dr, Cornelius, NC 28031

- Price: $500,000

- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,102

- See 7845 Village Harbor Dr, Cornelius, NC 28031 on Redfin.com

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.