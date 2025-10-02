How much house does $500,000 buy you in Greensboro?

Back in 2014, spending $500,000 on a house was generally reserved for high earners. The typical U.S. home sold for $159,000, while starter homes averaged just $101,000. Fast-forward to today, and prices have more than doubled: A standard home now sells for $440,000, with starter homes approaching $300,000.
These current prices have put homeownership out of reach for many – and things don't look to be improving. Prices are still rising, affordability keeps dropping, and starter homes are becoming harder to find as home values climb. This has created a very sluggish and difficult housing market. In fact, even the usual busy spring and summer buying seasons were unusually slow this year.
While $500,000 once stretched much further, in many cities today, it's not nearly enough. But what about Greensboro?
To find out, Redfin Real Estate found listings near the $500,000 mark to see what types of homes you can actually afford in Greensboro right now. Listings below $500,000 were included if necessary.
4802 Tradition Way, Colfax, NC 27235
- Price: $495,000
- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,672
- See 4802 Tradition Way, Colfax, NC 27235 on Redfin.com
2403 Hammock Dr, High Point, NC 27265
- Price: $489,900
- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,236
- See 2403 Hammock Dr, High Point, NC 27265 on Redfin.com
5608 David Christian Pl, Greensboro, NC 27410
- Price: $499,999
- 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,082
- See 5608 David Christian Pl, Greensboro, NC 27410 on Redfin.com
1202 Hobbs Rd, Greensboro, NC 27410
- Price: $489,900
- 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,892
- See 1202 Hobbs Rd, Greensboro, NC 27410 on Redfin.com
2806 Splitbrooke Dr, High Point, NC 27265
- Price: $499,995
- 5 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,674
- See 2806 Splitbrooke Dr, High Point, NC 27265 on Redfin.com
2101 Abbott Dr, Greensboro, NC 27455
- Price: $494,999
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,283
- See 2101 Abbott Dr, Greensboro, NC 27455 on Redfin.com
407 Stonewell Ct, Pleasant Garden, NC 27313
- Price: $499,990
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,007
- See 407 Stonewell Ct, Pleasant Garden, NC 27313 on Redfin.com
5211 Ventura Dr, Greensboro, NC 27406
- Price: $499,500
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,816
- See 5211 Ventura Dr, Greensboro, NC 27406 on Redfin.com
1902 San Fernando Dr, High Point, NC 27265
- Price: $495,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,780
- See 1902 San Fernando Dr, High Point, NC 27265 on Redfin.com
8304 Lazy Sky Ln, Colfax, NC 27235
- Price: $492,562
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,636
- See 8304 Lazy Sky Ln, Colfax, NC 27235 on Redfin.com
1963 Whisper Lake Dr, Whitsett, NC 27377
- Price: $499,900
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,599
- See 1963 Whisper Lake Dr, Whitsett, NC 27377 on Redfin.com
8 Killington Pl, Greensboro, NC 27407
- Price: $490,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,196
- See 8 Killington Pl, Greensboro, NC 27407 on Redfin.com
3405 Peninsula Dr, Jamestown, NC 27282
- Price: $494,900
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,125
- See 3405 Peninsula Dr, Jamestown, NC 27282 on Redfin.com
3801 Waldenbrook Rd, Greensboro, NC 27407
- Price: $499,900
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,888
- See 3801 Waldenbrook Rd, Greensboro, NC 27407 on Redfin.com
3001 Scout Trl, Jamestown, NC 27282
- Price: $495,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,765
- See 3001 Scout Trl, Jamestown, NC 27282 on Redfin.com
4 Limerock Ct, Greensboro, NC 27410
- Price: $494,999
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,761
- See 4 Limerock Ct, Greensboro, NC 27410 on Redfin.com
3501 Henderson Rd, Greensboro, NC 27410
- Price: $499,900
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,376
- See 3501 Henderson Rd, Greensboro, NC 27410 on Redfin.com
7004 Westfield Village Cir, Summerfield, NC 27358
- Price: $495,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,376
- See 7004 Westfield Village Cir, Summerfield, NC 27358 on Redfin.com
201 N Elm St, Greensboro, NC 27401
- Price: $490,500
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,018
- See 201 N Elm St, Greensboro, NC 27401 on Redfin.com
4507 Oakmoor Dr, Greensboro, NC 27406
- Price: $499,900
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,866
- See 4507 Oakmoor Dr, Greensboro, NC 27406 on Redfin.com
6253 Cadence Dr, Greensboro, NC 27455
- Price: $500,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,806
- See 6253 Cadence Dr, Greensboro, NC 27455 on Redfin.com
1400 Covered Wagon Rd, Mc Leansville, NC 27301
- Price: $495,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,682
- See 1400 Covered Wagon Rd, Mc Leansville, NC 27301 on Redfin.com
7021 Bronco Ln, Summerfield, NC 27358
- Price: $490,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,497
- See 7021 Bronco Ln, Summerfield, NC 27358 on Redfin.com
883 Goose Pond Rd, Ruffin, NC 27326
- Price: $499,900
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,457
- See 883 Goose Pond Rd, Ruffin, NC 27326 on Redfin.com
112 Havenwood Dr, Archdale, NC 27263
- Price: $495,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,142
- See 112 Havenwood Dr, Archdale, NC 27263 on Redfin.com
3323 N Rockingham Rd, Greensboro, NC 27407
- Price: $499,500
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,897
- See 3323 N Rockingham Rd, Greensboro, NC 27407 on Redfin.com
2008 Downing St, Greensboro, NC 27410
- Price: $494,900
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,451
- See 2008 Downing St, Greensboro, NC 27410 on Redfin.com
6901 Wooden Rail Ln, Summerfield, NC 27358
- Price: $499,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,502
- See 6901 Wooden Rail Ln, Summerfield, NC 27358 on Redfin.com
3433 Rolling Rd, High Point, NC 27265
- Price: $499,900
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,925
- See 3433 Rolling Rd, High Point, NC 27265 on Redfin.com
5007 Lake Laurel Ct, Greensboro, NC 27455
- Price: $499,900
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,038
- See 5007 Lake Laurel Ct, Greensboro, NC 27455 on Redfin.com
This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.