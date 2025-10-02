How much house does $500,000 buy you in Greenville, North Carolina?

Back in 2014, spending $500,000 on a house was generally reserved for high earners. The typical U.S. home sold for $159,000, while starter homes averaged just $101,000. Fast-forward to today, and prices have more than doubled: A standard home now sells for $440,000, with starter homes approaching $300,000.
These current prices have put homeownership out of reach for many – and things don't look to be improving. Prices are still rising, affordability keeps dropping, and starter homes are becoming harder to find as home values climb. This has created a very sluggish and difficult housing market. In fact, even the usual busy spring and summer buying seasons were unusually slow this year.
While $500,000 once stretched much further, in many cities today, it's not nearly enough. But what about Greenville, North Carolina?
To find out, Redfin Real Estate found listings near the $500,000 mark to see what types of homes you can actually afford in Greenville, North Carolina right now. Listings below $500,000 were included if necessary.
1126 Eaglechase Ln, Greenville, NC 27858
- Price: $479,900
- 10 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,850
- See 1126 Eaglechase Ln, Greenville, NC 27858 on Redfin.com
109 Foxcroft Ln, Winterville, NC 28590
- Price: $499,900
- 6 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,819
- See 109 Foxcroft Ln, Winterville, NC 28590 on Redfin.com
2208 Remington Ct, Greenville, NC 27834
- Price: $495,000
- 6 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,022
- See 2208 Remington Ct, Greenville, NC 27834 on Redfin.com
2228 Birch Hollow Dr, Winterville, NC 28590
- Price: $489,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,619
- See 2228 Birch Hollow Dr, Winterville, NC 28590 on Redfin.com
306 Granville Dr, Greenville, NC 27858
- Price: $440,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,161
- See 306 Granville Dr, Greenville, NC 27858 on Redfin.com
1301 Dickinson Ave, Greenville, NC 27834
- Price: $499,000
- 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,743
- See 1301 Dickinson Ave, Greenville, NC 27834 on Redfin.com
1505 Trafalgar Rd, Winterville, NC 28590
- Price: $495,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,787
- See 1505 Trafalgar Rd, Winterville, NC 28590 on Redfin.com
409 Forrest Park, Greenville, NC 27858
- Price: $499,900
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,400
- See 409 Forrest Park, Greenville, NC 27858 on Redfin.com
945 Arbor Rose Dr, Greenville, NC 27858
- Price: $495,900
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,740
- See 945 Arbor Rose Dr, Greenville, NC 27858 on Redfin.com
508 Southbridge Ct, Winterville, NC 28590
- Price: $500,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,728
- See 508 Southbridge Ct, Winterville, NC 28590 on Redfin.com
1916 Belles Ferry Ct, Winterville, NC 28590
- Price: $495,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,670
- See 1916 Belles Ferry Ct, Winterville, NC 28590 on Redfin.com
3022 Joe Stocks Rd, Greenville, NC 27858
- Price: $489,900
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,570
- See 3022 Joe Stocks Rd, Greenville, NC 27858 on Redfin.com
2203 Franklin Dr, Winterville, NC 28590
- Price: $470,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,563
- See 2203 Franklin Dr, Winterville, NC 28590 on Redfin.com
3077 Avon Rd, Greenville, NC 27858
- Price: $489,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,540
- See 3077 Avon Rd, Greenville, NC 27858 on Redfin.com
3721 Prestwick Pl, Greenville, NC 27834
- Price: $475,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,499
- See 3721 Prestwick Pl, Greenville, NC 27834 on Redfin.com
3259 School View Dr, Farmville, NC 27828
- Price: $449,900
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,450
- See 3259 School View Dr, Farmville, NC 27828 on Redfin.com
793 Fairway Rd, Ayden, NC 28513
- Price: $459,900
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,450
- See 793 Fairway Rd, Ayden, NC 28513 on Redfin.com
3258 School View Dr, Farmville, NC 27828
- Price: $439,500
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,433
- See 3258 School View Dr, Farmville, NC 27828 on Redfin.com
1702 Woodwind Dr, Greenville, NC 27858
- Price: $465,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,075
- See 1702 Woodwind Dr, Greenville, NC 27858 on Redfin.com
211 Steward Ln, Greenville, NC 27858
- Price: $459,900
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,033
- See 211 Steward Ln, Greenville, NC 27858 on Redfin.com
3600 Flora Dr, Winterville, NC 28590
- Price: $445,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,788
- See 3600 Flora Dr, Winterville, NC 28590 on Redfin.com
2909 Ridgestone Dr, Winterville, NC
- Price: $481,400
- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,707
- See 2909 Ridgestone Dr, Winterville, NC on Redfin.com
278 Shortleaf Dr, Grimesland, NC 27837
- Price: $480,995
- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,707
- See 278 Shortleaf Dr, Grimesland, NC 27837 on Redfin.com
4367 J C Galloway Rd, Grimesland, NC 27837
- Price: $499,900
- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,358
- See 4367 J C Galloway Rd, Grimesland, NC 27837 on Redfin.com
2809 Ridgestone Dr, Winterville, NC
- Price: $451,500
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,615
- See 2809 Ridgestone Dr, Winterville, NC on Redfin.com
343 Shortleaf Dr, Grimesland, NC 27837
- Price: $477,900
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,596
- See 343 Shortleaf Dr, Grimesland, NC 27837 on Redfin.com
212 Evanswood Dr, Greenville, NC 27858
- Price: $435,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,139
- See 212 Evanswood Dr, Greenville, NC 27858 on Redfin.com
3301 Camille Dr, Winterville, NC 28590
- Price: $450,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,646
- See 3301 Camille Dr, Winterville, NC 28590 on Redfin.com
3708 Oglethorpe Dr, Winterville, NC 28590
- Price: $435,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,554
- See 3708 Oglethorpe Dr, Winterville, NC 28590 on Redfin.com
975 Whiskey Ct, Grimesland, NC 27837
- Price: $474,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,569
- See 975 Whiskey Ct, Grimesland, NC 27837 on Redfin.com
This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.