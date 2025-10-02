How much house does $500,000 buy you in Greenville, North Carolina?

Back in 2014, spending $500,000 on a house was generally reserved for high earners. The typical U.S. home sold for $159,000, while starter homes averaged just $101,000. Fast-forward to today, and prices have more than doubled: A standard home now sells for $440,000, with starter homes approaching $300,000.

These current prices have put homeownership out of reach for many – and things don't look to be improving. Prices are still rising, affordability keeps dropping, and starter homes are becoming harder to find as home values climb. This has created a very sluggish and difficult housing market. In fact, even the usual busy spring and summer buying seasons were unusually slow this year.

While $500,000 once stretched much further, in many cities today, it's not nearly enough. But what about Greenville, North Carolina?

To find out, Redfin Real Estate found listings near the $500,000 mark to see what types of homes you can actually afford in Greenville, North Carolina right now. Listings below $500,000 were included if necessary.

1126 Eaglechase Ln, Greenville, NC 27858

- Price: $479,900

- 10 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,850

- See 1126 Eaglechase Ln, Greenville, NC 27858 on Redfin.com

109 Foxcroft Ln, Winterville, NC 28590

- Price: $499,900

- 6 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,819

- See 109 Foxcroft Ln, Winterville, NC 28590 on Redfin.com

2208 Remington Ct, Greenville, NC 27834

- Price: $495,000

- 6 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,022

- See 2208 Remington Ct, Greenville, NC 27834 on Redfin.com

2228 Birch Hollow Dr, Winterville, NC 28590

- Price: $489,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,619

- See 2228 Birch Hollow Dr, Winterville, NC 28590 on Redfin.com

306 Granville Dr, Greenville, NC 27858

- Price: $440,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,161

- See 306 Granville Dr, Greenville, NC 27858 on Redfin.com

1301 Dickinson Ave, Greenville, NC 27834

- Price: $499,000

- 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,743

- See 1301 Dickinson Ave, Greenville, NC 27834 on Redfin.com

1505 Trafalgar Rd, Winterville, NC 28590

- Price: $495,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,787

- See 1505 Trafalgar Rd, Winterville, NC 28590 on Redfin.com

409 Forrest Park, Greenville, NC 27858

- Price: $499,900

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,400

- See 409 Forrest Park, Greenville, NC 27858 on Redfin.com

945 Arbor Rose Dr, Greenville, NC 27858

- Price: $495,900

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,740

- See 945 Arbor Rose Dr, Greenville, NC 27858 on Redfin.com

508 Southbridge Ct, Winterville, NC 28590

- Price: $500,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,728

- See 508 Southbridge Ct, Winterville, NC 28590 on Redfin.com

1916 Belles Ferry Ct, Winterville, NC 28590

- Price: $495,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,670

- See 1916 Belles Ferry Ct, Winterville, NC 28590 on Redfin.com

3022 Joe Stocks Rd, Greenville, NC 27858

- Price: $489,900

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,570

- See 3022 Joe Stocks Rd, Greenville, NC 27858 on Redfin.com

2203 Franklin Dr, Winterville, NC 28590

- Price: $470,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,563

- See 2203 Franklin Dr, Winterville, NC 28590 on Redfin.com

3077 Avon Rd, Greenville, NC 27858

- Price: $489,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,540

- See 3077 Avon Rd, Greenville, NC 27858 on Redfin.com

3721 Prestwick Pl, Greenville, NC 27834

- Price: $475,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,499

- See 3721 Prestwick Pl, Greenville, NC 27834 on Redfin.com

3259 School View Dr, Farmville, NC 27828

- Price: $449,900

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,450

- See 3259 School View Dr, Farmville, NC 27828 on Redfin.com

793 Fairway Rd, Ayden, NC 28513

- Price: $459,900

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,450

- See 793 Fairway Rd, Ayden, NC 28513 on Redfin.com

3258 School View Dr, Farmville, NC 27828

- Price: $439,500

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,433

- See 3258 School View Dr, Farmville, NC 27828 on Redfin.com

1702 Woodwind Dr, Greenville, NC 27858

- Price: $465,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,075

- See 1702 Woodwind Dr, Greenville, NC 27858 on Redfin.com

211 Steward Ln, Greenville, NC 27858

- Price: $459,900

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,033

- See 211 Steward Ln, Greenville, NC 27858 on Redfin.com

3600 Flora Dr, Winterville, NC 28590

- Price: $445,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,788

- See 3600 Flora Dr, Winterville, NC 28590 on Redfin.com

2909 Ridgestone Dr, Winterville, NC

- Price: $481,400

- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,707

- See 2909 Ridgestone Dr, Winterville, NC on Redfin.com

278 Shortleaf Dr, Grimesland, NC 27837

- Price: $480,995

- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,707

- See 278 Shortleaf Dr, Grimesland, NC 27837 on Redfin.com

4367 J C Galloway Rd, Grimesland, NC 27837

- Price: $499,900

- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,358

- See 4367 J C Galloway Rd, Grimesland, NC 27837 on Redfin.com

2809 Ridgestone Dr, Winterville, NC

- Price: $451,500

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,615

- See 2809 Ridgestone Dr, Winterville, NC on Redfin.com

343 Shortleaf Dr, Grimesland, NC 27837

- Price: $477,900

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,596

- See 343 Shortleaf Dr, Grimesland, NC 27837 on Redfin.com

212 Evanswood Dr, Greenville, NC 27858

- Price: $435,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,139

- See 212 Evanswood Dr, Greenville, NC 27858 on Redfin.com

3301 Camille Dr, Winterville, NC 28590

- Price: $450,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,646

- See 3301 Camille Dr, Winterville, NC 28590 on Redfin.com

3708 Oglethorpe Dr, Winterville, NC 28590

- Price: $435,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,554

- See 3708 Oglethorpe Dr, Winterville, NC 28590 on Redfin.com

975 Whiskey Ct, Grimesland, NC 27837

- Price: $474,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,569

- See 975 Whiskey Ct, Grimesland, NC 27837 on Redfin.com

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.