How much house does $500,000 buy you in Hickory?

Back in 2014, spending $500,000 on a house was generally reserved for high earners. The typical U.S. home sold for $159,000, while starter homes averaged just $101,000. Fast-forward to today, and prices have more than doubled: A standard home now sells for $440,000, with starter homes approaching $300,000.

These current prices have put homeownership out of reach for many – and things don't look to be improving. Prices are still rising, affordability keeps dropping, and starter homes are becoming harder to find as home values climb. This has created a very sluggish and difficult housing market. In fact, even the usual busy spring and summer buying seasons were unusually slow this year.

While $500,000 once stretched much further, in many cities today, it's not nearly enough. But what about Hickory?

To find out, Redfin Real Estate found listings near the $500,000 mark to see what types of homes you can actually afford in Hickory right now. Listings below $500,000 were included if necessary.

1010 College Ave Sw, Lenoir, NC 28645

- Price: $495,000

- 6 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,407

- See 1010 College Ave Sw, Lenoir, NC 28645 on Redfin.com

1150 18Th Ave Ne, Hickory, NC 28601

- Price: $499,900

- 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,867

- See 1150 18Th Ave Ne, Hickory, NC 28601 on Redfin.com

4369 Shimmering Stone Way, , NC 28650

- Price: $499,999

- 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,243

- See 4369 Shimmering Stone Way, , NC 28650 on Redfin.com

223 W Park Dr, Morganton, NC 28655

- Price: $495,000

- 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,290

- See 223 W Park Dr, Morganton, NC 28655 on Redfin.com

8696 Acadia Pkwy, Sherrills Ford, NC 28673

- Price: $499,000

- 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,047

- See 8696 Acadia Pkwy, Sherrills Ford, NC 28673 on Redfin.com

1221 Connelly Springs Rd, Lenoir, NC 28645

- Price: $495,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,835

- See 1221 Connelly Springs Rd, Lenoir, NC 28645 on Redfin.com

2587 Ironwood Dr, Hickory, NC 28602

- Price: $499,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,812

- See 2587 Ironwood Dr, Hickory, NC 28602 on Redfin.com

2169 E Winds Ave, Morganton, NC 28655

- Price: $499,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,406

- See 2169 E Winds Ave, Morganton, NC 28655 on Redfin.com

7 Forest Ave, Granite Falls, NC 28630

- Price: $495,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,709

- See 7 Forest Ave, Granite Falls, NC 28630 on Redfin.com

916 Exeter Dr, Sherrills Ford, NC 28673

- Price: $494,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,690

- See 916 Exeter Dr, Sherrills Ford, NC 28673 on Redfin.com

2269 Drexel Heights St, Morganton, NC 28655

- Price: $499,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,149

- See 2269 Drexel Heights St, Morganton, NC 28655 on Redfin.com

2640 Ironwood Dr, Hickory, NC 28602

- Price: $495,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,963

- See 2640 Ironwood Dr, Hickory, NC 28602 on Redfin.com

3318 Meadow Wood Ct, Maiden, NC 28650

- Price: $495,990

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,935

- See 3318 Meadow Wood Ct, Maiden, NC 28650 on Redfin.com

147 35Th Ave Ne, Hickory, NC 28601

- Price: $499,900

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,716

- See 147 35Th Ave Ne, Hickory, NC 28601 on Redfin.com

1033 12Th Avenue Dr Nw, Hickory, NC 28601

- Price: $495,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,429

- See 1033 12Th Avenue Dr Nw, Hickory, NC 28601 on Redfin.com

6256 Monford Dr, Conover, NC 28613

- Price: $497,000

- 3 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,298

- See 6256 Monford Dr, Conover, NC 28613 on Redfin.com

3381 Stones Throw Dr, Valdese, NC 28690

- Price: $499,999

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,160

- See 3381 Stones Throw Dr, Valdese, NC 28690 on Redfin.com

2813 Lakeview Dr, Lenoir, NC 28645

- Price: $499,900

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,851

- See 2813 Lakeview Dr, Lenoir, NC 28645 on Redfin.com

2341 Enola Rd, Morganton, NC 28655

- Price: $499,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,092

- See 2341 Enola Rd, Morganton, NC 28655 on Redfin.com

1263 Waterford Dr, Hickory, NC 28602

- Price: $495,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,982

- See 1263 Waterford Dr, Hickory, NC 28602 on Redfin.com

124 3Rd Ave Sw, Hickory, NC 28602

- Price: $494,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,956

- See 124 3Rd Ave Sw, Hickory, NC 28602 on Redfin.com

7187 Sherrills Ford Rd, Sherrills Ford, NC 28673

- Price: $499,975

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,850

- See 7187 Sherrills Ford Rd, Sherrills Ford, NC 28673 on Redfin.com

1734 30Th Avenue Dr Ne, Hickory, NC 28601

- Price: $499,900

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,324

- See 1734 30Th Avenue Dr Ne, Hickory, NC 28601 on Redfin.com

2196 Uphill Ln, Lenoir, NC 28645

- Price: $500,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,110

- See 2196 Uphill Ln, Lenoir, NC 28645 on Redfin.com

211 Golf Course Rd, Maiden, NC 28650

- Price: $499,900

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,062

- See 211 Golf Course Rd, Maiden, NC 28650 on Redfin.com

4475 N Wynswept Dr, Maiden, NC 28650

- Price: $490,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,911

- See 4475 N Wynswept Dr, Maiden, NC 28650 on Redfin.com

5507 Land Harbour Dr, Granite Falls, NC 28630

- Price: $494,700

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,795

- See 5507 Land Harbour Dr, Granite Falls, NC 28630 on Redfin.com

8280 Hemlock Ridge Rd, Blowing Rock, NC 28605

- Price: $499,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,765

- See 8280 Hemlock Ridge Rd, Blowing Rock, NC 28605 on Redfin.com

106 4Th St Se, Catawba, NC 28609

- Price: $499,900

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,585

- See 106 4Th St Se, Catawba, NC 28609 on Redfin.com

833 Wynnshire Dr, Hickory, NC 28601

- Price: $499,900

- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,772

- See 833 Wynnshire Dr, Hickory, NC 28601 on Redfin.com

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.