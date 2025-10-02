How much house does $500,000 buy you in Hickory?

Back in 2014, spending $500,000 on a house was generally reserved for high earners. The typical U.S. home sold for $159,000, while starter homes averaged just $101,000. Fast-forward to today, and prices have more than doubled: A standard home now sells for $440,000, with starter homes approaching $300,000.
These current prices have put homeownership out of reach for many – and things don't look to be improving. Prices are still rising, affordability keeps dropping, and starter homes are becoming harder to find as home values climb. This has created a very sluggish and difficult housing market. In fact, even the usual busy spring and summer buying seasons were unusually slow this year.
While $500,000 once stretched much further, in many cities today, it's not nearly enough. But what about Hickory?
To find out, Redfin Real Estate found listings near the $500,000 mark to see what types of homes you can actually afford in Hickory right now. Listings below $500,000 were included if necessary.
1010 College Ave Sw, Lenoir, NC 28645
- Price: $495,000
- 6 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,407
1010 College Ave Sw, Lenoir, NC 28645
1150 18Th Ave Ne, Hickory, NC 28601
- Price: $499,900
- 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,867
1150 18Th Ave Ne, Hickory, NC 28601
4369 Shimmering Stone Way, , NC 28650
- Price: $499,999
- 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,243
4369 Shimmering Stone Way, , NC 28650
223 W Park Dr, Morganton, NC 28655
- Price: $495,000
- 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,290
223 W Park Dr, Morganton, NC 28655
8696 Acadia Pkwy, Sherrills Ford, NC 28673
- Price: $499,000
- 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,047
8696 Acadia Pkwy, Sherrills Ford, NC 28673
1221 Connelly Springs Rd, Lenoir, NC 28645
- Price: $495,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,835
1221 Connelly Springs Rd, Lenoir, NC 28645
2587 Ironwood Dr, Hickory, NC 28602
- Price: $499,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,812
2587 Ironwood Dr, Hickory, NC 28602
2169 E Winds Ave, Morganton, NC 28655
- Price: $499,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,406
2169 E Winds Ave, Morganton, NC 28655
7 Forest Ave, Granite Falls, NC 28630
- Price: $495,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,709
7 Forest Ave, Granite Falls, NC 28630
916 Exeter Dr, Sherrills Ford, NC 28673
- Price: $494,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,690
916 Exeter Dr, Sherrills Ford, NC 28673
2269 Drexel Heights St, Morganton, NC 28655
- Price: $499,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,149
2269 Drexel Heights St, Morganton, NC 28655
2640 Ironwood Dr, Hickory, NC 28602
- Price: $495,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,963
2640 Ironwood Dr, Hickory, NC 28602
3318 Meadow Wood Ct, Maiden, NC 28650
- Price: $495,990
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,935
3318 Meadow Wood Ct, Maiden, NC 28650
147 35Th Ave Ne, Hickory, NC 28601
- Price: $499,900
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,716
147 35Th Ave Ne, Hickory, NC 28601
1033 12Th Avenue Dr Nw, Hickory, NC 28601
- Price: $495,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,429
1033 12Th Avenue Dr Nw, Hickory, NC 28601
6256 Monford Dr, Conover, NC 28613
- Price: $497,000
- 3 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,298
6256 Monford Dr, Conover, NC 28613
3381 Stones Throw Dr, Valdese, NC 28690
- Price: $499,999
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,160
3381 Stones Throw Dr, Valdese, NC 28690
2813 Lakeview Dr, Lenoir, NC 28645
- Price: $499,900
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,851
2813 Lakeview Dr, Lenoir, NC 28645
2341 Enola Rd, Morganton, NC 28655
- Price: $499,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,092
2341 Enola Rd, Morganton, NC 28655
1263 Waterford Dr, Hickory, NC 28602
- Price: $495,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,982
1263 Waterford Dr, Hickory, NC 28602
124 3Rd Ave Sw, Hickory, NC 28602
- Price: $494,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,956
124 3Rd Ave Sw, Hickory, NC 28602
7187 Sherrills Ford Rd, Sherrills Ford, NC 28673
- Price: $499,975
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,850
7187 Sherrills Ford Rd, Sherrills Ford, NC 28673
1734 30Th Avenue Dr Ne, Hickory, NC 28601
- Price: $499,900
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,324
1734 30Th Avenue Dr Ne, Hickory, NC 28601
2196 Uphill Ln, Lenoir, NC 28645
- Price: $500,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,110
2196 Uphill Ln, Lenoir, NC 28645
211 Golf Course Rd, Maiden, NC 28650
- Price: $499,900
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,062
211 Golf Course Rd, Maiden, NC 28650
4475 N Wynswept Dr, Maiden, NC 28650
- Price: $490,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,911
4475 N Wynswept Dr, Maiden, NC 28650
5507 Land Harbour Dr, Granite Falls, NC 28630
- Price: $494,700
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,795
5507 Land Harbour Dr, Granite Falls, NC 28630
8280 Hemlock Ridge Rd, Blowing Rock, NC 28605
- Price: $499,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,765
8280 Hemlock Ridge Rd, Blowing Rock, NC 28605
106 4Th St Se, Catawba, NC 28609
- Price: $499,900
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,585
106 4Th St Se, Catawba, NC 28609
833 Wynnshire Dr, Hickory, NC 28601
- Price: $499,900
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,772
833 Wynnshire Dr, Hickory, NC 28601
This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.