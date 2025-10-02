How much house does $500,000 buy you in Jacksonville, North Carolina?

Back in 2014, spending $500,000 on a house was generally reserved for high earners. The typical U.S. home sold for $159,000, while starter homes averaged just $101,000. Fast-forward to today, and prices have more than doubled: A standard home now sells for $440,000, with starter homes approaching $300,000.

These current prices have put homeownership out of reach for many – and things don't look to be improving. Prices are still rising, affordability keeps dropping, and starter homes are becoming harder to find as home values climb. This has created a very sluggish and difficult housing market. In fact, even the usual busy spring and summer buying seasons were unusually slow this year.

While $500,000 once stretched much further, in many cities today, it's not nearly enough. But what about Jacksonville, North Carolina?

To find out, Redfin Real Estate found listings near the $500,000 mark to see what types of homes you can actually afford in Jacksonville, North Carolina right now. Listings below $500,000 were included if necessary.

807 School Field Dr, Sneads Ferry, NC 28460

- Price: $468,561

- 6 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,049

- See 807 School Field Dr, Sneads Ferry, NC 28460 on Redfin.com

507 Walkens Woods Ln, Jacksonville, NC 28546

- Price: $489,900

- 6 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,474

- See 507 Walkens Woods Ln, Jacksonville, NC 28546 on Redfin.com

128 Pamlico Dr, Holly Ridge, NC 28445

- Price: $479,900

- 6 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,426

- See 128 Pamlico Dr, Holly Ridge, NC 28445 on Redfin.com

244 Big August Way, Jacksonville, NC 28544

- Price: $497,000

- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,849

- See 244 Big August Way, Jacksonville, NC 28544 on Redfin.com

310 Water Wagon Trl, Jacksonville, NC 28546

- Price: $497,000

- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,849

- See 310 Water Wagon Trl, Jacksonville, NC 28546 on Redfin.com

339 White Dove Dr, Hubert, NC 28539

- Price: $495,000

- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,374

- See 339 White Dove Dr, Hubert, NC 28539 on Redfin.com

419 Nantucket Trl, Sneads Ferry, NC 28460

- Price: $499,900

- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,109

- See 419 Nantucket Trl, Sneads Ferry, NC 28460 on Redfin.com

937 Uplands Ln, Jacksonville, NC 28546

- Price: $475,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,547

- See 937 Uplands Ln, Jacksonville, NC 28546 on Redfin.com

311 Catamaran Rd, Swansboro, NC 28584

- Price: $500,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,400

- See 311 Catamaran Rd, Swansboro, NC 28584 on Redfin.com

811 Tupelo Tree Dr, Hubert, NC 28539

- Price: $474,900

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,691

- See 811 Tupelo Tree Dr, Hubert, NC 28539 on Redfin.com

352 Hardison Rd, Holly Ridge, NC 28445

- Price: $474,990

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,345

- See 352 Hardison Rd, Holly Ridge, NC 28445 on Redfin.com

408 Canvasback Ln, Sneads Ferry, NC 28460

- Price: $489,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,821

- See 408 Canvasback Ln, Sneads Ferry, NC 28460 on Redfin.com

161 Marina Wynd Way, Sneads Ferry, NC 28460

- Price: $490,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,638

- See 161 Marina Wynd Way, Sneads Ferry, NC 28460 on Redfin.com

140 Plantation Dr, Swansboro, NC 28584

- Price: $499,999

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,100

- See 140 Plantation Dr, Swansboro, NC 28584 on Redfin.com

10 Bay Dr, Sneads Ferry, NC 28460

- Price: $480,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,263

- See 10 Bay Dr, Sneads Ferry, NC 28460 on Redfin.com

113 Percy Padgett Ct, Holly Ridge, NC 28445

- Price: $469,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,670

- See 113 Percy Padgett Ct, Holly Ridge, NC 28445 on Redfin.com

316 Bay Cir, N Topsail Beach, NC 28460

- Price: $489,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,405

- See 316 Bay Cir, N Topsail Beach, NC 28460 on Redfin.com

314 Bay Cir, N Topsail Beach, NC 28460

- Price: $475,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,344

- See 314 Bay Cir, N Topsail Beach, NC 28460 on Redfin.com

429 Canvasback Ln, Sneads Ferry, NC 28460

- Price: $475,900

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,217

- See 429 Canvasback Ln, Sneads Ferry, NC 28460 on Redfin.com

111 Camelot Dr, Holly Ridge, NC 28445

- Price: $499,900

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,121

- See 111 Camelot Dr, Holly Ridge, NC 28445 on Redfin.com

166 Twining Rose Ln, Holly Ridge, NC 28445

- Price: $499,900

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,087

- See 166 Twining Rose Ln, Holly Ridge, NC 28445 on Redfin.com

136 Cedar Hollow Ln, Sneads Ferry, NC 28460

- Price: $499,900

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,500

- See 136 Cedar Hollow Ln, Sneads Ferry, NC 28460 on Redfin.com

2000 New River Inlet Rd, North Topsail Beach, NC 28460

- Price: $499,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,169

- See 2000 New River Inlet Rd, North Topsail Beach, NC 28460 on Redfin.com

227 Coastal Dr, N Topsail Beach, NC 28460

- Price: $475,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,024

- See 227 Coastal Dr, N Topsail Beach, NC 28460 on Redfin.com

114 Calinda Cay Ct, N Topsail Beach, NC 28460

- Price: $495,000

- 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,320

- See 114 Calinda Cay Ct, N Topsail Beach, NC 28460 on Redfin.com

790 New River Inlet Rd, North Topsail Beach, NC 28460

- Price: $499,000

- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,206

- See 790 New River Inlet Rd, North Topsail Beach, NC 28460 on Redfin.com

887 New River Inlet Rd, North Topsail Beach, NC 28460

- Price: $470,000

- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,043

- See 887 New River Inlet Rd, North Topsail Beach, NC 28460 on Redfin.com

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.