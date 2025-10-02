How much house does $500,000 buy you in Jacksonville, North Carolina?

Back in 2014, spending $500,000 on a house was generally reserved for high earners. The typical U.S. home sold for $159,000, while starter homes averaged just $101,000. Fast-forward to today, and prices have more than doubled: A standard home now sells for $440,000, with starter homes approaching $300,000.
These current prices have put homeownership out of reach for many – and things don't look to be improving. Prices are still rising, affordability keeps dropping, and starter homes are becoming harder to find as home values climb. This has created a very sluggish and difficult housing market. In fact, even the usual busy spring and summer buying seasons were unusually slow this year.
While $500,000 once stretched much further, in many cities today, it's not nearly enough. But what about Jacksonville, North Carolina?
To find out, Redfin Real Estate found listings near the $500,000 mark to see what types of homes you can actually afford in Jacksonville, North Carolina right now. Listings below $500,000 were included if necessary.
807 School Field Dr, Sneads Ferry, NC 28460
- Price: $468,561
- 6 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,049
- See 807 School Field Dr, Sneads Ferry, NC 28460 on Redfin.com
507 Walkens Woods Ln, Jacksonville, NC 28546
- Price: $489,900
- 6 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,474
- See 507 Walkens Woods Ln, Jacksonville, NC 28546 on Redfin.com
128 Pamlico Dr, Holly Ridge, NC 28445
- Price: $479,900
- 6 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,426
- See 128 Pamlico Dr, Holly Ridge, NC 28445 on Redfin.com
244 Big August Way, Jacksonville, NC 28544
- Price: $497,000
- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,849
- See 244 Big August Way, Jacksonville, NC 28544 on Redfin.com
310 Water Wagon Trl, Jacksonville, NC 28546
- Price: $497,000
- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,849
- See 310 Water Wagon Trl, Jacksonville, NC 28546 on Redfin.com
339 White Dove Dr, Hubert, NC 28539
- Price: $495,000
- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,374
- See 339 White Dove Dr, Hubert, NC 28539 on Redfin.com
419 Nantucket Trl, Sneads Ferry, NC 28460
- Price: $499,900
- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,109
- See 419 Nantucket Trl, Sneads Ferry, NC 28460 on Redfin.com
937 Uplands Ln, Jacksonville, NC 28546
- Price: $475,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,547
- See 937 Uplands Ln, Jacksonville, NC 28546 on Redfin.com
311 Catamaran Rd, Swansboro, NC 28584
- Price: $500,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,400
- See 311 Catamaran Rd, Swansboro, NC 28584 on Redfin.com
811 Tupelo Tree Dr, Hubert, NC 28539
- Price: $474,900
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,691
- See 811 Tupelo Tree Dr, Hubert, NC 28539 on Redfin.com
352 Hardison Rd, Holly Ridge, NC 28445
- Price: $474,990
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,345
- See 352 Hardison Rd, Holly Ridge, NC 28445 on Redfin.com
356 Hardison Rd, Holly Ridge, NC 28445
- Price: $474,990
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,345
- See 356 Hardison Rd, Holly Ridge, NC 28445 on Redfin.com
408 Canvasback Ln, Sneads Ferry, NC 28460
- Price: $489,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,821
- See 408 Canvasback Ln, Sneads Ferry, NC 28460 on Redfin.com
161 Marina Wynd Way, Sneads Ferry, NC 28460
- Price: $490,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,638
- See 161 Marina Wynd Way, Sneads Ferry, NC 28460 on Redfin.com
140 Plantation Dr, Swansboro, NC 28584
- Price: $499,999
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,100
- See 140 Plantation Dr, Swansboro, NC 28584 on Redfin.com
10 Bay Dr, Sneads Ferry, NC 28460
- Price: $480,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,263
- See 10 Bay Dr, Sneads Ferry, NC 28460 on Redfin.com
113 Percy Padgett Ct, Holly Ridge, NC 28445
- Price: $469,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,670
- See 113 Percy Padgett Ct, Holly Ridge, NC 28445 on Redfin.com
316 Bay Cir, N Topsail Beach, NC 28460
- Price: $489,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,405
- See 316 Bay Cir, N Topsail Beach, NC 28460 on Redfin.com
314 Bay Cir, N Topsail Beach, NC 28460
- Price: $475,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,344
- See 314 Bay Cir, N Topsail Beach, NC 28460 on Redfin.com
429 Canvasback Ln, Sneads Ferry, NC 28460
- Price: $475,900
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,217
- See 429 Canvasback Ln, Sneads Ferry, NC 28460 on Redfin.com
111 Camelot Dr, Holly Ridge, NC 28445
- Price: $499,900
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,121
- See 111 Camelot Dr, Holly Ridge, NC 28445 on Redfin.com
166 Twining Rose Ln, Holly Ridge, NC 28445
- Price: $499,900
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,087
- See 166 Twining Rose Ln, Holly Ridge, NC 28445 on Redfin.com
136 Cedar Hollow Ln, Sneads Ferry, NC 28460
- Price: $499,900
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,500
- See 136 Cedar Hollow Ln, Sneads Ferry, NC 28460 on Redfin.com
2000 New River Inlet Rd, North Topsail Beach, NC 28460
- Price: $499,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,169
- See 2000 New River Inlet Rd, North Topsail Beach, NC 28460 on Redfin.com
227 Coastal Dr, N Topsail Beach, NC 28460
- Price: $475,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,024
- See 227 Coastal Dr, N Topsail Beach, NC 28460 on Redfin.com
114 Calinda Cay Ct, N Topsail Beach, NC 28460
- Price: $495,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,320
- See 114 Calinda Cay Ct, N Topsail Beach, NC 28460 on Redfin.com
790 New River Inlet Rd, North Topsail Beach, NC 28460
- Price: $499,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,206
- See 790 New River Inlet Rd, North Topsail Beach, NC 28460 on Redfin.com
887 New River Inlet Rd, North Topsail Beach, NC 28460
- Price: $470,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,043
- See 887 New River Inlet Rd, North Topsail Beach, NC 28460 on Redfin.com
