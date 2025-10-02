How much house does $500,000 buy you in Raleigh?

Back in 2014, spending $500,000 on a house was generally reserved for high earners. The typical U.S. home sold for $159,000, while starter homes averaged just $101,000. Fast-forward to today, and prices have more than doubled: A standard home now sells for $440,000, with starter homes approaching $300,000.

These current prices have put homeownership out of reach for many – and things don't look to be improving. Prices are still rising, affordability keeps dropping, and starter homes are becoming harder to find as home values climb. This has created a very sluggish and difficult housing market. In fact, even the usual busy spring and summer buying seasons were unusually slow this year.

While $500,000 once stretched much further, in many cities today, it's not nearly enough. But what about Raleigh?

To find out, Redfin Real Estate found listings near the $500,000 mark to see what types of homes you can actually afford in Raleigh right now. Listings below $500,000 were included if necessary.

77 Redpine Ct, Clayton, NC 27520

- Price: $500,000

- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,972

- See 77 Redpine Ct, Clayton, NC 27520 on Redfin.com

524 Findhorn Ln, Wake Forest, NC 27587

- Price: $500,000

- 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,160

- See 524 Findhorn Ln, Wake Forest, NC 27587 on Redfin.com

3413 S Beaver Ln, Raleigh, NC 27604

- Price: $500,000

- 5 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,974

- See 3413 S Beaver Ln, Raleigh, NC 27604 on Redfin.com

2725 Gross Ave, Wake Forest, NC 27587

- Price: $500,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,899

- See 2725 Gross Ave, Wake Forest, NC 27587 on Redfin.com

94 Bridle Dr, Angier, NC 27501

- Price: $500,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,889

- See 94 Bridle Dr, Angier, NC 27501 on Redfin.com

245 Beckwith Ave, Clayton, NC 27527

- Price: $500,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,532

- See 245 Beckwith Ave, Clayton, NC 27527 on Redfin.com

2511 Dalmahoy Ln, Fuquay Varina, NC 27526

- Price: $500,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,216

- See 2511 Dalmahoy Ln, Fuquay Varina, NC 27526 on Redfin.com

135 Brookstone Way, Angier, NC 27501

- Price: $500,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,912

- See 135 Brookstone Way, Angier, NC 27501 on Redfin.com

2001 Lilly Brook St, Fuquay Varina, NC 27526

- Price: $500,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,868

- See 2001 Lilly Brook St, Fuquay Varina, NC 27526 on Redfin.com

6221 Rushingbrook Dr, Raleigh, NC 27612

- Price: $500,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,034

- See 6221 Rushingbrook Dr, Raleigh, NC 27612 on Redfin.com

333 Murray Grey Ln, Wake Forest, NC 27587

- Price: $500,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,024

- See 333 Murray Grey Ln, Wake Forest, NC 27587 on Redfin.com

8920 Taymouth Ct, Raleigh, NC 27613

- Price: $500,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,821

- See 8920 Taymouth Ct, Raleigh, NC 27613 on Redfin.com

919 Dragstrip Rd, Benson, NC 27504

- Price: $500,000

- 3 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,437

- See 919 Dragstrip Rd, Benson, NC 27504 on Redfin.com

10548 Pleasant Branch Dr, Raleigh, NC 27614

- Price: $500,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,425

- See 10548 Pleasant Branch Dr, Raleigh, NC 27614 on Redfin.com

5706 Parker Pines Ct, Raleigh, NC 27609

- Price: $500,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,875

- See 5706 Parker Pines Ct, Raleigh, NC 27609 on Redfin.com

1222 Coach Station Aly, Raleigh, NC 27601

- Price: $500,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,523

- See 1222 Coach Station Aly, Raleigh, NC 27601 on Redfin.com

125 Shadowdale Ln, Rolesville, NC 27571

- Price: $500,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,416

- See 125 Shadowdale Ln, Rolesville, NC 27571 on Redfin.com

595 Durwood Dr, Raleigh, NC 27603

- Price: $500,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,333

- See 595 Durwood Dr, Raleigh, NC 27603 on Redfin.com

9169 Dupree Meadow Dr, Angier, NC 27501

- Price: $500,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,303

- See 9169 Dupree Meadow Dr, Angier, NC 27501 on Redfin.com

505 Pyracantha Dr, Holly Springs, NC 27540

- Price: $500,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,278

- See 505 Pyracantha Dr, Holly Springs, NC 27540 on Redfin.com

2409 Mica Mine Ln, Wake Forest, NC 27587

- Price: $500,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,139

- See 2409 Mica Mine Ln, Wake Forest, NC 27587 on Redfin.com

317 Arvo Ln, Cary, NC 27513

- Price: $500,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,708

- See 317 Arvo Ln, Cary, NC 27513 on Redfin.com

938 Ivy Ln, Cary, NC 27511

- Price: $500,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,607

- See 938 Ivy Ln, Cary, NC 27511 on Redfin.com

425 Pine Burr St, Fuquay Varina, NC 27526

- Price: $500,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,464

- See 425 Pine Burr St, Fuquay Varina, NC 27526 on Redfin.com

2420 Mollynick Ln, Wake Forest, NC 27587

- Price: $500,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,925

- See 2420 Mollynick Ln, Wake Forest, NC 27587 on Redfin.com

209 Homegate Cir, Apex, NC 27502

- Price: $500,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,851

- See 209 Homegate Cir, Apex, NC 27502 on Redfin.com

304 N King Charles Rd, Raleigh, NC 27610

- Price: $500,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,738

- See 304 N King Charles Rd, Raleigh, NC 27610 on Redfin.com

2405 Derby Dr, Raleigh, NC 27610

- Price: $500,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,448

- See 2405 Derby Dr, Raleigh, NC 27610 on Redfin.com

713 Valerie Dr, Raleigh, NC 27606

- Price: $500,000

- 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,820

- See 713 Valerie Dr, Raleigh, NC 27606 on Redfin.com

615 W Peace St, Raleigh, NC 27605

- Price: $500,000

- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 974

- See 615 W Peace St, Raleigh, NC 27605 on Redfin.com

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.