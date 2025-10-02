How much house does $500,000 buy you in Raleigh?

Back in 2014, spending $500,000 on a house was generally reserved for high earners. The typical U.S. home sold for $159,000, while starter homes averaged just $101,000. Fast-forward to today, and prices have more than doubled: A standard home now sells for $440,000, with starter homes approaching $300,000.
These current prices have put homeownership out of reach for many – and things don't look to be improving. Prices are still rising, affordability keeps dropping, and starter homes are becoming harder to find as home values climb. This has created a very sluggish and difficult housing market. In fact, even the usual busy spring and summer buying seasons were unusually slow this year.
While $500,000 once stretched much further, in many cities today, it's not nearly enough. But what about Raleigh?
To find out, Redfin Real Estate found listings near the $500,000 mark to see what types of homes you can actually afford in Raleigh right now. Listings below $500,000 were included if necessary.
77 Redpine Ct, Clayton, NC 27520
- Price: $500,000
- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,972
524 Findhorn Ln, Wake Forest, NC 27587
- Price: $500,000
- 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,160
3413 S Beaver Ln, Raleigh, NC 27604
- Price: $500,000
- 5 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,974
2725 Gross Ave, Wake Forest, NC 27587
- Price: $500,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,899
94 Bridle Dr, Angier, NC 27501
- Price: $500,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,889
245 Beckwith Ave, Clayton, NC 27527
- Price: $500,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,532
2511 Dalmahoy Ln, Fuquay Varina, NC 27526
- Price: $500,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,216
135 Brookstone Way, Angier, NC 27501
- Price: $500,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,912
2001 Lilly Brook St, Fuquay Varina, NC 27526
- Price: $500,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,868
6221 Rushingbrook Dr, Raleigh, NC 27612
- Price: $500,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,034
333 Murray Grey Ln, Wake Forest, NC 27587
- Price: $500,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,024
8920 Taymouth Ct, Raleigh, NC 27613
- Price: $500,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,821
919 Dragstrip Rd, Benson, NC 27504
- Price: $500,000
- 3 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,437
10548 Pleasant Branch Dr, Raleigh, NC 27614
- Price: $500,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,425
5706 Parker Pines Ct, Raleigh, NC 27609
- Price: $500,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,875
1222 Coach Station Aly, Raleigh, NC 27601
- Price: $500,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,523
125 Shadowdale Ln, Rolesville, NC 27571
- Price: $500,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,416
595 Durwood Dr, Raleigh, NC 27603
- Price: $500,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,333
9169 Dupree Meadow Dr, Angier, NC 27501
- Price: $500,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,303
505 Pyracantha Dr, Holly Springs, NC 27540
- Price: $500,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,278
2409 Mica Mine Ln, Wake Forest, NC 27587
- Price: $500,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,139
317 Arvo Ln, Cary, NC 27513
- Price: $500,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,708
938 Ivy Ln, Cary, NC 27511
- Price: $500,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,607
425 Pine Burr St, Fuquay Varina, NC 27526
- Price: $500,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,464
2420 Mollynick Ln, Wake Forest, NC 27587
- Price: $500,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,925
209 Homegate Cir, Apex, NC 27502
- Price: $500,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,851
304 N King Charles Rd, Raleigh, NC 27610
- Price: $500,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,738
2405 Derby Dr, Raleigh, NC 27610
- Price: $500,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,448
713 Valerie Dr, Raleigh, NC 27606
- Price: $500,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,820
615 W Peace St, Raleigh, NC 27605
- Price: $500,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 974
This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.