How much house does $500,000 buy you in Rocky Mount?

Back in 2014, spending $500,000 on a house was generally reserved for high earners. The typical U.S. home sold for $159,000, while starter homes averaged just $101,000. Fast-forward to today, and prices have more than doubled: A standard home now sells for $440,000, with starter homes approaching $300,000.
These current prices have put homeownership out of reach for many – and things don't look to be improving. Prices are still rising, affordability keeps dropping, and starter homes are becoming harder to find as home values climb. This has created a very sluggish and difficult housing market. In fact, even the usual busy spring and summer buying seasons were unusually slow this year.
While $500,000 once stretched much further, in many cities today, it's not nearly enough. But what about Rocky Mount?
To find out, Redfin Real Estate found listings near the $500,000 mark to see what types of homes you can actually afford in Rocky Mount right now. Listings below $500,000 were included if necessary.
3609 Hawthorne Rd, Rocky Mount, NC 27804
- Price: $459,900
- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,173
- See 3609 Hawthorne Rd, Rocky Mount, NC 27804 on Redfin.com
311 E Church St, Tarboro, NC 27886
- Price: $455,000
- 5 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,507
- See 311 E Church St, Tarboro, NC 27886 on Redfin.com
2708 Coleberry Trl, Rocky Mount, NC 27804
- Price: $499,900
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,395
- See 2708 Coleberry Trl, Rocky Mount, NC 27804 on Redfin.com
131 Putters Ln, Pinetops, NC 27864
- Price: $490,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,985
- See 131 Putters Ln, Pinetops, NC 27864 on Redfin.com
8637 Forest Cove Rd, Elm City, NC 27822
- Price: $499,900
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,885
- See 8637 Forest Cove Rd, Elm City, NC 27822 on Redfin.com
5600 River Buck Rd, Spring Hope, NC 27882
- Price: $460,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,450
- See 5600 River Buck Rd, Spring Hope, NC 27882 on Redfin.com
6906 Fire Tower Rd, Bailey, NC 27807
- Price: $499,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,446
- See 6906 Fire Tower Rd, Bailey, NC 27807 on Redfin.com
Lot 18H Good Shepherd Trl, Spring Hope, NC 27882
- Price: $492,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,200
- See Lot 18H Good Shepherd Trl, Spring Hope, NC 27882 on Redfin.com
2875 Good Shepherd Trl, Spring Hope, NC 27882
- Price: $482,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,200
- See 2875 Good Shepherd Trl, Spring Hope, NC 27882 on Redfin.com
9405 Whitley Rd, Bailey, NC 27807
- Price: $455,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,700
- See 9405 Whitley Rd, Bailey, NC 27807 on Redfin.com
170 Aberdeen, Rocky Mount, NC 27804
- Price: $477,050
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,684
- See 170 Aberdeen, Rocky Mount, NC 27804 on Redfin.com
Lot 20H Good Shepherd Ln, Spring Hope, NC 27882
- Price: $487,524
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,497
- See Lot 20H Good Shepherd Ln, Spring Hope, NC 27882 on Redfin.com
17 Merganser Cv, Rocky Mount, NC 27804
- Price: $499,500
- 3 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,134
- See 17 Merganser Cv, Rocky Mount, NC 27804 on Redfin.com
6140 Cultivator Dr, Battleboro, NC 27809
- Price: $479,900
- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,094
- See 6140 Cultivator Dr, Battleboro, NC 27809 on Redfin.com
10230 Stallings Rd, Spring Hope, NC 27882
- Price: $475,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,400
- See 10230 Stallings Rd, Spring Hope, NC 27882 on Redfin.com
25 Autumnwood Ln, Spring Hope, NC 27882
- Price: $500,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,100
- See 25 Autumnwood Ln, Spring Hope, NC 27882 on Redfin.com
2259 Heartland Rd, Battleboro, NC 27809
- Price: $489,900
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,492
- See 2259 Heartland Rd, Battleboro, NC 27809 on Redfin.com
27 Wisteria Dr, Rocky Mount, NC 27804
- Price: $500,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,387
- See 27 Wisteria Dr, Rocky Mount, NC 27804 on Redfin.com
6786 Fire Tower Rd, Bailey, NC 27807
- Price: $459,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,316
- See 6786 Fire Tower Rd, Bailey, NC 27807 on Redfin.com
27 Prency Ln, Middlesex, NC 27557
- Price: $469,900
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,170
- See 27 Prency Ln, Middlesex, NC 27557 on Redfin.com
2237 Heartland Rd, Battleboro, NC 27809
- Price: $482,500
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,121
- See 2237 Heartland Rd, Battleboro, NC 27809 on Redfin.com
2280 Heartland Rd, Battleboro, NC 27809
- Price: $499,900
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,088
- See 2280 Heartland Rd, Battleboro, NC 27809 on Redfin.com
Lot 14H Good Shepherd Trl, Spring Hope, NC 27882
- Price: $490,900
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,077
- See Lot 14H Good Shepherd Trl, Spring Hope, NC 27882 on Redfin.com
5506 Martys Ct, Bailey, NC 27807
- Price: $475,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,797
- See 5506 Martys Ct, Bailey, NC 27807 on Redfin.com
2850 Sheep Pasture Rd, Spring Hope, NC 27882
- Price: $488,900
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,268
- See 2850 Sheep Pasture Rd, Spring Hope, NC 27882 on Redfin.com
Lot 4H Green Downs Trl, Spring Hope, NC 27882
- Price: $459,900
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,268
- See Lot 4H Green Downs Trl, Spring Hope, NC 27882 on Redfin.com
3325 Green Downs Trl, Spring Hope, NC 27882
- Price: $490,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,268
- See 3325 Green Downs Trl, Spring Hope, NC 27882 on Redfin.com
Lot 3H Good Shepherd Trl, Spring Hope, NC 27882
- Price: $476,700
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,092
- See Lot 3H Good Shepherd Trl, Spring Hope, NC 27882 on Redfin.com
4367 N Browntown Rd, Battleboro, NC 27809
- Price: $459,900
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,896
- See 4367 N Browntown Rd, Battleboro, NC 27809 on Redfin.com
This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.