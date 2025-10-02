How much house does $500,000 buy you in Rocky Mount?

Back in 2014, spending $500,000 on a house was generally reserved for high earners. The typical U.S. home sold for $159,000, while starter homes averaged just $101,000. Fast-forward to today, and prices have more than doubled: A standard home now sells for $440,000, with starter homes approaching $300,000.

These current prices have put homeownership out of reach for many – and things don't look to be improving. Prices are still rising, affordability keeps dropping, and starter homes are becoming harder to find as home values climb. This has created a very sluggish and difficult housing market. In fact, even the usual busy spring and summer buying seasons were unusually slow this year.

While $500,000 once stretched much further, in many cities today, it's not nearly enough. But what about Rocky Mount?

To find out, Redfin Real Estate found listings near the $500,000 mark to see what types of homes you can actually afford in Rocky Mount right now. Listings below $500,000 were included if necessary.

3609 Hawthorne Rd, Rocky Mount, NC 27804

- Price: $459,900

- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,173

- See 3609 Hawthorne Rd, Rocky Mount, NC 27804 on Redfin.com

311 E Church St, Tarboro, NC 27886

- Price: $455,000

- 5 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,507

- See 311 E Church St, Tarboro, NC 27886 on Redfin.com

2708 Coleberry Trl, Rocky Mount, NC 27804

- Price: $499,900

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,395

- See 2708 Coleberry Trl, Rocky Mount, NC 27804 on Redfin.com

131 Putters Ln, Pinetops, NC 27864

- Price: $490,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,985

- See 131 Putters Ln, Pinetops, NC 27864 on Redfin.com

8637 Forest Cove Rd, Elm City, NC 27822

- Price: $499,900

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,885

- See 8637 Forest Cove Rd, Elm City, NC 27822 on Redfin.com

5600 River Buck Rd, Spring Hope, NC 27882

- Price: $460,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,450

- See 5600 River Buck Rd, Spring Hope, NC 27882 on Redfin.com

6906 Fire Tower Rd, Bailey, NC 27807

- Price: $499,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,446

- See 6906 Fire Tower Rd, Bailey, NC 27807 on Redfin.com

Lot 18H Good Shepherd Trl, Spring Hope, NC 27882

- Price: $492,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,200

- See Lot 18H Good Shepherd Trl, Spring Hope, NC 27882 on Redfin.com

2875 Good Shepherd Trl, Spring Hope, NC 27882

- Price: $482,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,200

- See 2875 Good Shepherd Trl, Spring Hope, NC 27882 on Redfin.com

9405 Whitley Rd, Bailey, NC 27807

- Price: $455,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,700

- See 9405 Whitley Rd, Bailey, NC 27807 on Redfin.com

170 Aberdeen, Rocky Mount, NC 27804

- Price: $477,050

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,684

- See 170 Aberdeen, Rocky Mount, NC 27804 on Redfin.com

Lot 20H Good Shepherd Ln, Spring Hope, NC 27882

- Price: $487,524

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,497

- See Lot 20H Good Shepherd Ln, Spring Hope, NC 27882 on Redfin.com

17 Merganser Cv, Rocky Mount, NC 27804

- Price: $499,500

- 3 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,134

- See 17 Merganser Cv, Rocky Mount, NC 27804 on Redfin.com

6140 Cultivator Dr, Battleboro, NC 27809

- Price: $479,900

- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,094

- See 6140 Cultivator Dr, Battleboro, NC 27809 on Redfin.com

10230 Stallings Rd, Spring Hope, NC 27882

- Price: $475,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,400

- See 10230 Stallings Rd, Spring Hope, NC 27882 on Redfin.com

25 Autumnwood Ln, Spring Hope, NC 27882

- Price: $500,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,100

- See 25 Autumnwood Ln, Spring Hope, NC 27882 on Redfin.com

2259 Heartland Rd, Battleboro, NC 27809

- Price: $489,900

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,492

- See 2259 Heartland Rd, Battleboro, NC 27809 on Redfin.com

27 Wisteria Dr, Rocky Mount, NC 27804

- Price: $500,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,387

- See 27 Wisteria Dr, Rocky Mount, NC 27804 on Redfin.com

6786 Fire Tower Rd, Bailey, NC 27807

- Price: $459,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,316

- See 6786 Fire Tower Rd, Bailey, NC 27807 on Redfin.com

27 Prency Ln, Middlesex, NC 27557

- Price: $469,900

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,170

- See 27 Prency Ln, Middlesex, NC 27557 on Redfin.com

2237 Heartland Rd, Battleboro, NC 27809

- Price: $482,500

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,121

- See 2237 Heartland Rd, Battleboro, NC 27809 on Redfin.com

2280 Heartland Rd, Battleboro, NC 27809

- Price: $499,900

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,088

- See 2280 Heartland Rd, Battleboro, NC 27809 on Redfin.com

Lot 14H Good Shepherd Trl, Spring Hope, NC 27882

- Price: $490,900

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,077

- See Lot 14H Good Shepherd Trl, Spring Hope, NC 27882 on Redfin.com

5506 Martys Ct, Bailey, NC 27807

- Price: $475,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,797

- See 5506 Martys Ct, Bailey, NC 27807 on Redfin.com

2850 Sheep Pasture Rd, Spring Hope, NC 27882

- Price: $488,900

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,268

- See 2850 Sheep Pasture Rd, Spring Hope, NC 27882 on Redfin.com

Lot 4H Green Downs Trl, Spring Hope, NC 27882

- Price: $459,900

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,268

- See Lot 4H Green Downs Trl, Spring Hope, NC 27882 on Redfin.com

3325 Green Downs Trl, Spring Hope, NC 27882

- Price: $490,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,268

- See 3325 Green Downs Trl, Spring Hope, NC 27882 on Redfin.com

Lot 3H Good Shepherd Trl, Spring Hope, NC 27882

- Price: $476,700

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,092

- See Lot 3H Good Shepherd Trl, Spring Hope, NC 27882 on Redfin.com

4367 N Browntown Rd, Battleboro, NC 27809

- Price: $459,900

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,896

- See 4367 N Browntown Rd, Battleboro, NC 27809 on Redfin.com

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.