How much house does $500,000 buy you in Wilmington?

Back in 2014, spending $500,000 on a house was generally reserved for high earners. The typical U.S. home sold for $159,000, while starter homes averaged just $101,000. Fast-forward to today, and prices have more than doubled: A standard home now sells for $440,000, with starter homes approaching $300,000.
These current prices have put homeownership out of reach for many – and things don't look to be improving. Prices are still rising, affordability keeps dropping, and starter homes are becoming harder to find as home values climb. This has created a very sluggish and difficult housing market. In fact, even the usual busy spring and summer buying seasons were unusually slow this year.
While $500,000 once stretched much further, in many cities today, it's not nearly enough. But what about Wilmington?
To find out, Redfin Real Estate found listings near the $500,000 mark to see what types of homes you can actually afford in Wilmington right now. Listings below $500,000 were included if necessary.
225 Factory Rd, Hampstead, NC 28443
- Price: $499,900
- 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,425
- See 225 Factory Rd, Hampstead, NC 28443 on Redfin.com
27 N Bandwheel Way, Hampstead, NC
- Price: $499,950
- 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,594
- See 27 N Bandwheel Way, Hampstead, NC on Redfin.com
3758 Spicetree Dr, Wilmington, NC 28412
- Price: $499,900
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,460
- See 3758 Spicetree Dr, Wilmington, NC 28412 on Redfin.com
4217 Ashley Park Dr, Wilmington, NC 28412
- Price: $499,999
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,425
- See 4217 Ashley Park Dr, Wilmington, NC 28412 on Redfin.com
2652 Alvernia Dr, Castle Hayne, NC 28429
- Price: $499,990
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,086
- See 2652 Alvernia Dr, Castle Hayne, NC 28429 on Redfin.com
18 Partridge Rd, Wilmington, NC 28412
- Price: $499,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,919
- See 18 Partridge Rd, Wilmington, NC 28412 on Redfin.com
216 Waldorf Way, Hampstead, NC 28443
- Price: $499,900
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,888
- See 216 Waldorf Way, Hampstead, NC 28443 on Redfin.com
422 Darel St, Rocky Point, NC 28457
- Price: $500,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,683
- See 422 Darel St, Rocky Point, NC 28457 on Redfin.com
110 E Barred Owl Dr, Hampstead, NC
- Price: $500,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,652
- See 110 E Barred Owl Dr, Hampstead, NC on Redfin.com
5023 Trumpet Vine Way, Wilmington, NC 28412
- Price: $499,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,301
- See 5023 Trumpet Vine Way, Wilmington, NC 28412 on Redfin.com
7846 Olde Pond Rd, Wilmington, NC 28411
- Price: $499,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,050
- See 7846 Olde Pond Rd, Wilmington, NC 28411 on Redfin.com
914 Greenhowe Dr, Wilmington, NC 28409
- Price: $499,700
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,043
- See 914 Greenhowe Dr, Wilmington, NC 28409 on Redfin.com
133 Graystone Rd, Wilmington, NC 28411
- Price: $499,000
- 3 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,057
- See 133 Graystone Rd, Wilmington, NC 28411 on Redfin.com
2660 Alvernia Dr, Castle Hayne, NC 28429
- Price: $499,990
- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,078
- See 2660 Alvernia Dr, Castle Hayne, NC 28429 on Redfin.com
110 East Pointe Rd, Rocky Point, NC 28457
- Price: $500,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,602
- See 110 East Pointe Rd, Rocky Point, NC 28457 on Redfin.com
725 Ocracoke Dr, Wilmington, NC 28412
- Price: $499,500
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,884
- See 725 Ocracoke Dr, Wilmington, NC 28412 on Redfin.com
208A Bridgeview Ct, Surf City, NC 28445
- Price: $499,900
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,399
- See 208A Bridgeview Ct, Surf City, NC 28445 on Redfin.com
120 Yorktown Dr, Wilmington, NC 28401
- Price: $499,900
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,692
- See 120 Yorktown Dr, Wilmington, NC 28401 on Redfin.com
97 Violetear Rdg, Hampstead, NC 28443
- Price: $500,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,989
- See 97 Violetear Rdg, Hampstead, NC 28443 on Redfin.com
113 Lightwood Knot Rd, Rocky Point, NC 28457
- Price: $499,900
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,838
- See 113 Lightwood Knot Rd, Rocky Point, NC 28457 on Redfin.com
5028 Laurenbridge Ln, Wilmington, NC 28409
- Price: $499,900
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,566
- See 5028 Laurenbridge Ln, Wilmington, NC 28409 on Redfin.com
108 S Lamplighters Walk, Hampstead, NC 28443
- Price: $500,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,395
- See 108 S Lamplighters Walk, Hampstead, NC 28443 on Redfin.com
210 Spartan Rd, Wilmington, NC 28405
- Price: $499,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,819
- See 210 Spartan Rd, Wilmington, NC 28405 on Redfin.com
3941 Halifax Rd, Wilmington, NC 28403
- Price: $499,900
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,284
- See 3941 Halifax Rd, Wilmington, NC 28403 on Redfin.com
113 Keaton Ave, Wilmington, NC 28403
- Price: $499,900
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,497
- See 113 Keaton Ave, Wilmington, NC 28403 on Redfin.com
222 Carolina Beach Ave N, Carolina Beach, NC 28428
- Price: $499,900
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 695
- See 222 Carolina Beach Ave N, Carolina Beach, NC 28428 on Redfin.com
1616 Bonito Ln, Carolina Beach, NC 28428
- Price: $499,900
- 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 731
- See 1616 Bonito Ln, Carolina Beach, NC 28428 on Redfin.com
240 N Water St, Wilmington, NC 28401
- Price: $500,000
- 1 bedroom, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,154
- See 240 N Water St, Wilmington, NC 28401 on Redfin.com
2700 Lumina Ave N, Wrightsville Beach, NC 28480
- Price: $499,900
- 1 bedroom, 1.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 527
- See 2700 Lumina Ave N, Wrightsville Beach, NC 28480 on Redfin.com
2700 N Lumina Ave, Wrightsville Beach, NC 28480
- Price: $499,000
- 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom
- Square feet: 528
- See 2700 N Lumina Ave, Wrightsville Beach, NC 28480 on Redfin.com
This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.