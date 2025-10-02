How much house does $500,000 buy you in Wilmington?

Back in 2014, spending $500,000 on a house was generally reserved for high earners. The typical U.S. home sold for $159,000, while starter homes averaged just $101,000. Fast-forward to today, and prices have more than doubled: A standard home now sells for $440,000, with starter homes approaching $300,000.

These current prices have put homeownership out of reach for many – and things don't look to be improving. Prices are still rising, affordability keeps dropping, and starter homes are becoming harder to find as home values climb. This has created a very sluggish and difficult housing market. In fact, even the usual busy spring and summer buying seasons were unusually slow this year.

While $500,000 once stretched much further, in many cities today, it's not nearly enough. But what about Wilmington?

To find out, Redfin Real Estate found listings near the $500,000 mark to see what types of homes you can actually afford in Wilmington right now. Listings below $500,000 were included if necessary.

225 Factory Rd, Hampstead, NC 28443

- Price: $499,900

- 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,425

- See 225 Factory Rd, Hampstead, NC 28443 on Redfin.com

27 N Bandwheel Way, Hampstead, NC

- Price: $499,950

- 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,594

- See 27 N Bandwheel Way, Hampstead, NC on Redfin.com

3758 Spicetree Dr, Wilmington, NC 28412

- Price: $499,900

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,460

- See 3758 Spicetree Dr, Wilmington, NC 28412 on Redfin.com

4217 Ashley Park Dr, Wilmington, NC 28412

- Price: $499,999

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,425

- See 4217 Ashley Park Dr, Wilmington, NC 28412 on Redfin.com

2652 Alvernia Dr, Castle Hayne, NC 28429

- Price: $499,990

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,086

- See 2652 Alvernia Dr, Castle Hayne, NC 28429 on Redfin.com

18 Partridge Rd, Wilmington, NC 28412

- Price: $499,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,919

- See 18 Partridge Rd, Wilmington, NC 28412 on Redfin.com

216 Waldorf Way, Hampstead, NC 28443

- Price: $499,900

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,888

- See 216 Waldorf Way, Hampstead, NC 28443 on Redfin.com

422 Darel St, Rocky Point, NC 28457

- Price: $500,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,683

- See 422 Darel St, Rocky Point, NC 28457 on Redfin.com

110 E Barred Owl Dr, Hampstead, NC

- Price: $500,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,652

- See 110 E Barred Owl Dr, Hampstead, NC on Redfin.com

5023 Trumpet Vine Way, Wilmington, NC 28412

- Price: $499,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,301

- See 5023 Trumpet Vine Way, Wilmington, NC 28412 on Redfin.com

7846 Olde Pond Rd, Wilmington, NC 28411

- Price: $499,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,050

- See 7846 Olde Pond Rd, Wilmington, NC 28411 on Redfin.com

914 Greenhowe Dr, Wilmington, NC 28409

- Price: $499,700

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,043

- See 914 Greenhowe Dr, Wilmington, NC 28409 on Redfin.com

133 Graystone Rd, Wilmington, NC 28411

- Price: $499,000

- 3 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,057

- See 133 Graystone Rd, Wilmington, NC 28411 on Redfin.com

2660 Alvernia Dr, Castle Hayne, NC 28429

- Price: $499,990

- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,078

- See 2660 Alvernia Dr, Castle Hayne, NC 28429 on Redfin.com

110 East Pointe Rd, Rocky Point, NC 28457

- Price: $500,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,602

- See 110 East Pointe Rd, Rocky Point, NC 28457 on Redfin.com

725 Ocracoke Dr, Wilmington, NC 28412

- Price: $499,500

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,884

- See 725 Ocracoke Dr, Wilmington, NC 28412 on Redfin.com

208A Bridgeview Ct, Surf City, NC 28445

- Price: $499,900

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,399

- See 208A Bridgeview Ct, Surf City, NC 28445 on Redfin.com

120 Yorktown Dr, Wilmington, NC 28401

- Price: $499,900

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,692

- See 120 Yorktown Dr, Wilmington, NC 28401 on Redfin.com

97 Violetear Rdg, Hampstead, NC 28443

- Price: $500,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,989

- See 97 Violetear Rdg, Hampstead, NC 28443 on Redfin.com

113 Lightwood Knot Rd, Rocky Point, NC 28457

- Price: $499,900

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,838

- See 113 Lightwood Knot Rd, Rocky Point, NC 28457 on Redfin.com

5028 Laurenbridge Ln, Wilmington, NC 28409

- Price: $499,900

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,566

- See 5028 Laurenbridge Ln, Wilmington, NC 28409 on Redfin.com

108 S Lamplighters Walk, Hampstead, NC 28443

- Price: $500,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,395

- See 108 S Lamplighters Walk, Hampstead, NC 28443 on Redfin.com

210 Spartan Rd, Wilmington, NC 28405

- Price: $499,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,819

- See 210 Spartan Rd, Wilmington, NC 28405 on Redfin.com

3941 Halifax Rd, Wilmington, NC 28403

- Price: $499,900

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,284

- See 3941 Halifax Rd, Wilmington, NC 28403 on Redfin.com

113 Keaton Ave, Wilmington, NC 28403

- Price: $499,900

- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,497

- See 113 Keaton Ave, Wilmington, NC 28403 on Redfin.com

222 Carolina Beach Ave N, Carolina Beach, NC 28428

- Price: $499,900

- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 695

- See 222 Carolina Beach Ave N, Carolina Beach, NC 28428 on Redfin.com

1616 Bonito Ln, Carolina Beach, NC 28428

- Price: $499,900

- 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 731

- See 1616 Bonito Ln, Carolina Beach, NC 28428 on Redfin.com

240 N Water St, Wilmington, NC 28401

- Price: $500,000

- 1 bedroom, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,154

- See 240 N Water St, Wilmington, NC 28401 on Redfin.com

2700 Lumina Ave N, Wrightsville Beach, NC 28480

- Price: $499,900

- 1 bedroom, 1.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 527

- See 2700 Lumina Ave N, Wrightsville Beach, NC 28480 on Redfin.com

2700 N Lumina Ave, Wrightsville Beach, NC 28480

- Price: $499,000

- 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom

- Square feet: 528

- See 2700 N Lumina Ave, Wrightsville Beach, NC 28480 on Redfin.com

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.