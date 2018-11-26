ROME - ROME (AP) - Italy's state-run RAI says filmmaker Bernardo Bertolucci has died at age 77.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
