The Latest: Dozens arrested in Washington as White House ratchets up federal police presence

Following President Donald Trump's unprecedented announcement that his administration would take over the Washington police department and dispatch the National Guard for at least a month, the White House announced there would be a round-the-clock presence of local and federal law enforcement officers.

The White House said there were 45 arrests in the city Wednesday night, including 29 arrests of people living in the country illegally, and that over 1,650 people are now participating in the law enforcement operation. While the National Guard will be able to temporarily detain people while assisting law enforcement, its troops will not have the power of arrest, according to the Pentagon.

The federalization push also includes clearing out encampments of homeless people and relocating them far from the city, although details of the plan are unclear.

Here's the Latest:

Orthodox Christians in Alaska hold three days of prayer for peace ahead of Trump-Putin summit

Orthodoxy is the majority religion in both Russia and Ukraine, although it has also been a source of controversy. Russian church leadership has strongly supported the invasion of Ukraine, and the war has aggravated a schism among Ukraine's Orthodox.

“With the leaders coming to Alaska, what is the one thing that the church can offer? That is prayers for peace,” said Archbishop Alexei of the Diocese of Sitka and Alaska in the Orthodox Church of America.

The first prayers Tuesday sought the help of St. Olga of Kwethluk, an Alaska Native woman canonized in June as the first Orthodox woman saint in North America.

Wednesday's services sought the intercession of St. Herman, a monk and missionary "known for standing up against Russian authorities when they were doing what was wrong to the people," Alexei said.

And Thursday prayers focused on a historic icon of the Mother of God at the cathedral in Sitka.

Federal court orders Department of Agriculture to restore grants to farming organizations

The court ruled that six grants must be restored to organizations that lost their funding after several Trump administration Executive Orders and at the direction of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

The ruling “sets a strong precedent that could allow hundreds of other grants to be challenged and reinstated,” environmental nonprofit Earthjustice said in a statement.

Plaintiffs included groups that support causes like tree planting, climate-friendly farming practices and growing food in underserved communities.

The total value of the terminated grants was over $34 million, the attorneys said.

“In the wake of this ruling, we hope the USDA stops arbitrarily cancelling grants and contracts without an understanding of the work being done,” said Erin McKee, community food systems program director at the Institute for Agriculture and Trade Policy, one of the plaintiffs.

The USDA referred a request for comment to the Justice Department, which did not immediately respond.

DC mayor says she left city to retrieve daughter from camp

Muriel Bowser said on the social platform X that, as a “mom and mayor, raising a delightful 7 year old on my own,” she needed to leave amid the ongoing federal law enforcement activity to bring her daughter home from camp.

The mayor added that she also “cancelled a scheduled family trip” this week “to lead our city’s crisis management efforts.”

Bowser said she has been “in constant consultation with our partners throughout a short swing out of the District,” which began Wednesday “after work.”

Bowser’s office had said she had a “family commitment” in Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts, and would return Friday afternoon.

After it was reported that Bowser was not in the city Thursday, critics accused her of going on vacation or otherwise fleeing during the federal law enforcement intervention.

Federal judge orders RFK Jr.’s health department to stop sharing Medicaid data with deportation officials

The judge ordered the nation’s health department to stop giving deportation officials access to the personal information — including home addresses — of all 79 million Medicaid enrollees.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services first handed over the data in June. After an AP report identified the new policy, 20 states sued to stop it.

The order by Judge Vince Chhabria in California temporarily halts the health department from sharing personal data of enrollees in those 20 states, which include California, Arizona, Washington and New York.

“Using CMS data for immigration enforcement threatens to significantly disrupt the operation of Medicaid — a program that Congress has deemed critical for the provision of health coverage to the nation’s most vulnerable residents,” Chhabria wrote in his decision, issued Tuesday.

An HHS spokesperson declined to directly answer whether the agency would stop sharing the data. HHS has maintained that its agreement with DHS is legal.

Pam Bondi fires DOJ employee accused of throwing sandwich at federal law enforcement agent in DC

The man, who has been charged with a felony, has been dismissed from his job at the Department of Justice, the attorney general said in a social media post.

A video of Sean Charles Dunn berating a group of federal agents late Sunday went viral online. Dunn was arrested on an assault charge after he threw a "sub-style" sandwich at a Customs and Border Protection agent, a court filing said.

Dunn, 37, of Washington, was an international affairs specialist in the DOJ’s criminal division, according to a department official who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss a personnel matter.

“You will NOT work in this administration while disrespecting our government and law enforcement,” Bondi said.

An attorney who represented Dunn at his initial appearance in federal court declined to comment.

Vladimir Putin praises Trump’s efforts to end Ukraine war ahead of summit in Alaska

The Russian president made the remarks Thursday, more than three years after Moscow launched its invasion, as the two leaders prepared for their Friday Russia summit.

Following a meeting with top officials, Putin said in a short video released by the Kremlin that the Trump administration was making “quite energetic and sincere efforts to stop the hostilities” and to “reach agreements that are of interest to all parties involved.”

Putin also suggested that “long-term conditions of peace between our countries, and in Europe, and in the world as a whole,” could be reached under an agreement with the U.S. on nuclear arms control.

Trump said there was a 25% chance the summit would fail, but he also floated the idea that, if the meeting succeeds, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy could come to Alaska for a subsequent, three-way meeting.

Trump moves official White House portraits of Obama and the Bushes out of the public’s view

The portraits of Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and George H.W. Bush had been on display in the foyer, visible to tourists and guests alike.

But Trump recently had Obama moved to the top of the staircase to his private living quarters, an area off-limits to visitors. The Bushes also were relocated to the staircase. The change was first reported by CNN.

White House spokesperson Davis Ingle attributed the rearrangement to Trump’s “incredible eye for detail and design” and said he is “carrying out a historic renovation of the People’s House for Americans to enjoy for generations to come.”

“And just like every other President before him, he and the First Family may request changes to the Executive Residence,” Ingle said.

Trump and Obama have had a fraught relationship. Trump also has not hidden his dislike for the Bush family.

Portraits of the most recent presidents traditionally get a place of prominence in the foyer.

Judge strikes down administration guidance aimed at eliminating diversity programs at schools and colleges

In her ruling, U.S. District Judge Stephanie Gallagher in Maryland said the Education Department violated the law when it threatened to cut federal funding from educational institutions that continue with diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives.

The ruling followed a motion for summary judgment from the American Federation of Teachers and the American Sociological Association, which challenged the government's actions in a February lawsuit.

The case centers on two Education Department memos ordering schools and universities to end all "race-based decision-making" or face penalties up to a total loss of federal funding. It's part of a campaign to end practices the Trump administration frames as discrimination against white and Asian American students.

Texas Democrats set plan to end nearly 2-week walkout over Republicans’ redraw of US House maps

Texas Democrats on Thursday moved closer to ending a nearly two-week walkout that has blocked the GOP’s redrawing of U.S. House maps before the 2026 election and put them under escalating threats by Republicans back home.

The Democrats announced they will return so long as Texas Republicans end a special session and California releases its own redrawn map proposal, both of which were expected to happen Friday.

Democrats did not say what day they might return.

Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott still intends to push through new maps that would give the GOP five more winnable seats before next year’s midterm elections.

Maine clinics fight Trump administration to restore Medicaid funding

A network of clinics that provides health care in Maine asked a judge Thursday to restore its Medicaid funding while it fights a Trump administration effort to keep federal money from going to abortion providers.

President Donald Trump's policy and tax bill, known as the " big beautiful bill," blocked Medicaid money from flowing to Planned Parenthood, the nation's largest abortion provider. The parameters in the bill also stopped funding from reaching Maine Family Planning, a much smaller provider that offers health care services in one of the poorest and most rural states in the Northeast.

A federal judge ruled last month that Planned Parenthood clinics around the country must continue to be reimbursed for Medicaid funding as the provider wrangles with the Trump administration over efforts to defund it. That legal fight continues.

Trump says federal law enforcement officials sent into DC streets are not being pulled away from priority assignments

Trump on Thursday denied that the federal law enforcement officials he sent into Washington’s streets to fight crime have been pulled away from priority assignments.

Asked if he was concerned about that, Trump said he’s using a “very small force” of soldiers and that city police are now allowed to do their job under his takeover of the department.

“And no, they’re not being pulled off for anything,” Trump said.

Top Democratic senator on Foreign Relations Committee says Putin has ‘played’ Trump

Ahead of a summit between the American and Russian leaders, Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, the top Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, is warning that Russian President Vladimir Putin has been allowed to “play” American President Donald Trump for months.

“We’ve seen again red line after red line that he’s drawn and then allowed Vladimir Putin to cross while the conflict gets worse or people are killed,” Shaheen told reporters. “The president, frankly, should be embarrassed because Vladimir Putin is playing him and has been playing him for months. And this summit, unfortunately, seems like it’s just one more effort to do that.”

Still, Shaheen said she was hopeful that the meeting could yield a positive result for Ukraine and urged the Republican president to show strength, including by moving ahead with legislation to impose further sanctions on Russia.

RFK Jr. relaunches panel to investigate childhood vaccine safety

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, led by prominent vaccine critic Robert F. Kennedy Jr., will revive a childhood vaccine panel to “improve the safety, quality and oversight of vaccines.”

The panel was disbanded in 1998.

National Institutes of Health Director Jay Bhattacharya, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Susan Monarez and Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Marty Makary will all sit on the panel but it is unclear who else will serve on it.

The panel will give a formal report to Congress on vaccines within two years, according to an HHS announcement on Thursday.

Judge orders USDA to reinstate millions in terminated grant funds

A federal judge on Thursday ordered the Trump administration to reinstate millions of dollars in grant funding that it terminated for several nonprofits involved in agriculture and ecology-related projects.

U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell in Washington, D.C., ruled in favor of five groups that sued the U.S. Department of Agriculture after it terminated their grants in response to executive orders issued by President Donald Trump. One plaintiff, Urban Sustainability Directors Network, received a $28 million grant in 2023 to promote urban forestry.

USDA terminated a total of approximately 600 grants, but the judge’s ruling only applies to six grants received by the five plaintiffs.

Howell rejected the government’s argument that the plaintiffs’ claims are essentially contractual in nature and belong in the Court of Federal Claims. She ruled that the plaintiffs are likely to succeed in showing that the five grant terminations were “arbitrary and capricious.”

Trump says willingness of DC police to cooperate with immigration authorities is a ‘great step’

Trump was just asked about Washington police chief’s executive order regarding cooperating with immigration authorities and said he’d just heard about it.

“That’s a very positive thing, I have heard that just happened,” Trump said in response to a question in the Oval Office as he marked the 90th anniversary of Social Security.

“That’s a great step. That’s a great step if they’re doing that,” Trump said.

Trump dismisses concerns that moving federal agents to DC could create security risks

The president had no qualms about the possible national security risks from his reassigning of officers for the FBI, Drug Enforcement Agency and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to deal with local crime in Washington.

“Like what? Like what?” Trump said.

A reporter suggested that moving federal officials could compromise efforts to stop terrorism.

“Oh, really, terrorism?” Trump said. “They’ll stop terrorism as part of what they’re doing right now.”

Pentagon says Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth supports women’s right to vote

That's after he recently reposted a video on social media about a Christian nationalist church that included various pastors saying women should no longer be allowed to vote.

“Of course the secretary thinks that women should have the right to vote. That’s a stupid question, to be honest with you,” Pentagon’s press secretary Kingsley Wilson told reporters Thursday.

She was asked about Hegseth’s support for Doug Wilson, co-founder of the Communion of Reformed Evangelical Churches, or CREC.

Doug Wilson has said he was grateful Hegseth shared the video.

“He was, in effect, reposting it and saying, ‘Amen,’ at some level,” Wilson said.

Wilson said Hegseth’s support for CREC isn’t expected to hurt recruitment in the future.

Trump rejects that his meeting with Putin could be a ‘reward’ for Russia’s leader

Some analysts have suggested that, simply by agreeing to meet with Putin on U.S. soil, Trump is undermining longstanding U.S. and international efforts to isolate Putin and Russia.

But asked by reporters if sitting down with Putin in Alaska constituted a win for Putin, the president insisted, “I don’t think it’s a reward.”

Trump says his meeting with Putin will be ‘big’ but subsequent meeting with Putin and Zelenskyy will be more important

Trump says his meeting in Alaska with Putin will be a “big meeting” and is “going to be a good meeting,” but that “the more important meeting is the second meeting we’re having” with Putin and Zelenskyy.

In comments to reporters in the Oval Office, the president suggested he may even bring in European leaders for the second discussion after meeting with Putin.

Trump said he believes that both Putin and Zelensky want to make peace.

Asked if he might offer a rare earth minerals deal with Russia as part of his discussions with Putin, Trump said, “We’re going to see what happens with our meeting” but he also suggested that such minerals were “very unimportant.”

