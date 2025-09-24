The Latest: Hundreds of federal employees laid off by DOGE are rehired

Hundreds of federal employees who lost their jobs in Elon Musk's cost-cutting blitz are being asked to return to work.

The General Services Administration has given the employees — who managed government workspaces — until the end of the week to accept or decline reinstatement, according to an internal memo obtained by The Associated Press. Those who accept must report to work on Oct. 6 after what amounts to a seven-month paid vacation.

“Ultimately, the outcome was the agency was left broken and understaffed,” said Chad Becker, a former GSA real estate official. “They didn’t have the people they needed to carry out basic functions.”

Here's the latest:

Trump’s strongest issues have changed from first term, poll finds

President Trump’s second-term strengths look different from his first, according to new polling.

Once strengthened by economic issues, Trump's approval is now relatively low on the economy — and he's leaning on his stronger issues of crime, border security and immigration. Concerns about the economy and immigration helped propel him to the White House, but polling over the past year shows Americans' faith in the Republican president's handling of the economy is low — particularly among independents — and his approval on immigration has fallen slightly.

Now, Trump's strongest issues are border security and crime, but there were signs of potential weakness on crime in the most recent poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

Ukrainians cautious after Trump shifts his stance, saying they can win the war against Russia

Ukrainians were cautious Wednesday in their response to a surprise pivot in U.S. President Donald Trump's views on their prospects for defeating Russia's invasion, after he said they could win the three-year war and retake land captured by Moscow.

Some Ukrainians expressed hope that Trump’s words would be backed up by concrete support for Ukraine in Washington, while others were wary about the American president’s unpredictability.

Russian officials, meanwhile, said developments on the battlefield showed Ukraine is unable to reclaim the occupied territory and dismissed Trump’s description of Russia as a “paper tiger.”

“Russia isn’t a tiger, it’s more associated with a bear,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said. “There are no paper bears. Russia is a real bear.”

