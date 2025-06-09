The Latest: Gov. Gavin Newsom to sue Trump over National Guard deployment

California Governor Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, told MSNBC that he plans to file suit Monday against the Trump administration to roll back the National Guard deployment, which he called "an illegal act, an immoral act, an unconstitutional act." This appears to be the first time in decades that a state's National Guard was activated without a request from its governor.

Trump has cited a legal provision that allows him to mobilize federal service members when there is "a rebellion or danger of a rebellion against the authority of the Government of the United States." Roughly 300 National Guard members arrived in the city over the weekend, and Trump said he had authorized 2,000 members to deploy if needed.

How did we get here? Protests were triggered by ICE arrests Friday

Confrontations began when dozens of protesters gathered outside a federal detention center demanding the release of 44 people arrested by federal immigration authorities across Los Angeles Friday, as part of Trump's mass deportation campaign.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement is averaging about 1,600 arrests per day, according to the agency's head, Todd Lyons, who defended the tactics on June 2.

Mexican president calls for due process after authorities detained 42 Mexicans in Los Angeles raids

Mexican Foreign Affairs Minister Juan Ramón de la Fuente said Monday that 42 Mexicans had been detained in raids in Los Angeles and that four had already returned to Mexico – two voluntarily and two via deportation.

President Claudia Sheinbaum, speaking at her daily news briefing, read aloud a statement from the Mexican government about the events in Los Angeles.

“The Mexican government reiterates its unwavering commitment to the protection and defense of the human rights of Mexicans living overseas, regardless of their immigration status. In this sense, we make a respectful but firm call to United States authorities for all immigration procedures to be carried out with adherence to due process, within a framework of respect for human dignity and the rule of law.”

“We do not agree with violent actions as a form of protest. Burning police cars appears to be more an act of provocation than of resistance. We condemn violence, no matter where it comes from. We call on the Mexican community to act pacifically and not allow itself to be provoked.”

“The Mexican government will continue using all diplomatic and legal channels available to express its disagreement through its consular network with practices that criminalize immigration and put at risk the safety and wellbeing of our communities in the United States.”

Gov. Gavin Newsom to sue Trump over National Guard deployment

Newsom, a Democrat, told MSNBC that he planned to file suit Monday against the Trump administration to roll back the Guard deployment, which he called “an illegal act, an immoral act, an unconstitutional act.”

Trump has cited a legal provision that allows him to mobilize federal troops when there is ”a rebellion or danger of a rebellion against the authority of the Government of the United States.”

But Newsom said he believed the president was required to coordinate with the state’s governor before ordering such a deployment.

“We’re going to test that theory with a lawsuit tomorrow,” Newsom said Sunday.

The city of Glendale cancels a contract that allows ICE to house detainees in its local jail

The city in California is cancelling a contract that allowed federal immigration authorities to house detainees within its local jail, citing fears of undermining community trust.

In a statement Sunday night, Glendale officials said the city would formally terminate its agreement with the Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

“(T)he City recognizes that public perception of the ICE contract—no matter how limited or carefully managed, no matter the good—has become divisive,” the statement noted.

Federal immigration authorities often enter into agreements with local police departments to house immigrant detainees. ICE’s agreement with Glendale had been in place since 2007, officials said.

An ICE spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Travel Ban

As tensions continue to rise over Trump's immigration enforcement, the President's new ban on travel to the U.S. by citizens from 12 mainly African and Middle Eastern countries is taking effect Monday.

Trump was awake past midnight raging against the protests in LA and calling for a crackdown

“Looking really bad in L.A. BRING IN THE TROOPS!!!” he wrote on Truth Social at 12:16 a.m. ET.

Roughly 300 National Guard members arrived in the city over the weekend, and Trump said he had authorized 2,000 members to deploy if needed, over the objections of California Gov. Gavin Newsom. The military said 500 Marines were on standby.

“ARREST THE PEOPLE IN FACE MASKS, NOW!” Trump wrote at 12:19 a.m. Trump cited Los Angeles Police Chief Jim McDonnell’s recent comments to defend his response to the protests.

“Don’t let these thugs get away with this. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!” Trump wrote at 12:14 a.m.

“This thing has gotten out of control,” McDonell said Sunday.

“We have great cops in Southern California here that work together all the time,” he said. But he added that “looking at the violence tonight, I think we gotta make a reassessment.”

Australian reporter hit by nonlethal round during live report from the protests

An Australian television journalist was hit in the leg by a nonlethal round Sunday while reporting live from downtown Los Angeles.

Video of the incident released by 9News shows correspondent Lauren Tomasi reporting live when an officer behind her suddenly raises their firearm and fires a nonlethal round at close range. Tomasi, who doesn’t appear to be wearing personal protective equipment, cries out in pain and clutches her lower leg as she and her cameraman quickly move away from the police line.

“You just (expletive) shot the reporter,” a voice off-camera can be heard shouting.

The shooting came after a tense afternoon in which Tomasi and her crew were caught between riot police and protesters. At one point, she struggled to speak over the sound of clashes, while a protester grabbed the camera mid-broadcast.

“They’ve told people to get out of this area, and protesters have been refusing,” she reported. “We are safe here. It’s just noisy. But you can see the volatility.”

Speaking later Monday to 9News, Tomasi confirmed she was safe and unharmed.

Clashes escalated Sunday as National Guard troops arrived downtown

Starting Sunday morning, the troops stood shoulder to shoulder, carrying long guns and riot shields as protesters shouted “shame” and “go home.” After some closely approached the guard members, another set of uniformed officers advanced on the group, shooting smoke-filled canisters into the street.

Minutes later, the Los Angeles Police Department fired rounds of crowd-control munitions to disperse the protesters, who they said were assembled unlawfully. Much of the group then moved to block traffic on the 101 freeway until state patrol officers cleared them from the roadway by late afternoon.

Nearby, at least four self-driving Waymo cars were set on fire, sending large plumes of black smoke into the sky and exploding intermittently as the electric vehicles burned. By evening, police had issued an unlawful assembly order shutting down several blocks of downtown Los Angeles.

Flash bangs echoed out every few seconds into the evening.

Protests intensified on Sunday night in Los Angeles after Trump deployed National Guard troops

Sunday’s protests in Los Angeles were centered in several blocks of downtown. It was the third and most intense day of demonstrations against Trump’s immigration crackdown in the region, as the arrival of around 300 Guard troops spurred anger and fear among many residents.

Many protesters dispersed as evening fell and police declared an unlawful assembly, a precursor to officers moving in and making arrests of people who don’t leave. Some of those remaining threw objects at police from behind a makeshift barrier that spanned the width of a street and others hurled chunks of concrete, rocks, electric scooters and fireworks at California Highway Patrol officers and their vehicles. Officers ran under an overpass to take cover.

The Guard was deployed specifically to protect federal buildings, including the downtown detention center where protesters concentrated.

Several dozen people were arrested throughout the weekend of protest. One was detained Sunday for throwing a Molotov cocktail at police, and another for ramming a motorcycle into a line of officers.

