The Latest: Man fatally shot attacking Michigan synagogue, AP source says

A man armed with a rifle rammed a vehicle into a major synagogue in a Detroit suburb and was fatally shot by security, The Associated Press has learned.

That’s according to a person familiar with the matter who spoke to The Associated Press on Thursday. The vehicle caught on fire after crashing into the Temple Israel synagogue in West Bloomfield Township, the person said.

The person could not publicly discuss details of the investigation and spoke to AP on condition of anonymity.

“No kids or no staff were injured whatsoever,” Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard said. He said one security officer was hit by the vehicle but did not suffer life-threatening injuries.

Synagogues around the world have increased security and protections for worshipers since the U.S. and Israel launched a war with Iran on Feb. 28.

Muslim civil rights group condemns attack on synagogue

The Michigan chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations is condemning the incident.

“There is no justification for anyone to direct violence toward any house or worship or religious institution,” it said in a statement.

CAIR is a Muslim civil right and advocacy organization.

Synagogue houses early childhood center

Authorities said none of those who attended were injured.

The Oakland County Sheriff’s office cleared the building and about a dozen parents sprinted to get their children from the early childhood learning center inside. West Bloomfield School District went on lockdown.

Security guard hurt after car rams into synagogue

Police say a security guard was injured after a car crashed into a synagogue outside Detroit on Thursday.

Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said a person drove a car through Temple Israel’s doors and was driving down the hall with “purpose” and struck a security guard.

Security personnel opened fire on the vehicle, Bouchard said.

One person was found dead in the car although Bouhchard said it’s unclear how that person died. The injured security guard was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive, Bouchard said.

Synagogues have been on edge since Iran war

Synagogues around the world have been on edge and ramping up security since the U.S. and Israel launched a war with Iran with missile strikes on Feb. 28.

The FBI has warned that Iranian operatives may be planning drone attacks on targets in California. Two men brought explosives Saturday to a far-right protest outside the New York mayoral mansion on Saturday. Investigators allege they were inspired by the Islamic State extremist group.

In a similar incident to what happened in West Bloomfield Township, an assailant drove a car into people outside an Orthodox synagogue in Manchester, England, on Yom Kippur, the holiest day of the Jewish year in October. He stabbed two people to death before officers shot and killed him.

Seeking identity of attacker

Investigators were still working to identify the man and a possible motive for the attack. The person cautioned that the investigation is still in the early stages

Oakland County Sheriff Sheriff Mike Bouchard confirmed during an earlier news conference that security at the synagogue had engaged in gunfire with at least one person, and that no one was in custody.

Gunman rams vehicle into synagogue

Source tells AP: Gunman was killed by security

