The Latest: Japan urges against nonessential travel to US

View looking up an empty Shaftesbury Avenue around what would normally be theatre opening time, as London's theatreland goes dark, the day after Prime Minister Boris Johnson ordered public meeting places like theatres, pubs, and restaurants across the country to close in unprecedented measures to limit the spread of the coronavirus outbreak. Saturday March 21, 2020. For some people the COVID-19 coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, but for others it causes severe illness. (Dominic Lipinski / PA via AP) (Dominic Lipinski)