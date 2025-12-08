The Latest: The Supreme Court weighs Trump’s bid to fire independent agency board members

The Trump administration's push to expand control over independent federal agencies comes before a sympathetic Supreme Court that could overturn a 90-year-old decision limiting when presidents can fire board members.

Lawyers for the administration are defending President Donald Trump's decision to fire Federal Trade Commission member Rebecca Slaughter without cause and calling on the court to jettison the unanimous 1935 decision in Humphrey's Executor.

Arguments are taking place Monday.

Here's the latest:

US and Australian foreign and defense officials meet with Indo-Pacific security at top of agenda

Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth are meeting their Australian counterparts for annual U.S.-Australia talks expected to focus on Indo-Pacific security and countering China’s increasing assertiveness in the region, including in the South China Sea and directed at Taiwan.

Rubio, Hegseth, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong and Defense Minister Richard Marles were gathered at the State Department on Monday with many eyes also on the Russia-Ukraine and Gaza conflicts along with U.S. military strikes against alleged narco-traffickers in the Western Hemisphere that have raised questions about the use of force there.

The four are also expected to discuss progress in the so-called “AUKUS” pact, a Biden administration-era agreement under which the U.S., Britain and Australia committed to building nuclear submarines for the Australians. Rubio is to meet later Monday with British Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper.

Trump is proposing a $12B farm aid package to soften blow of his tariffs, White House official says

President Trump is planning the aid package for U.S. farmers who’ve struggled to sell their crops while getting hit by rising costs after the president raised tariffs on China as part of a broader trade war, according to a White House official.

According to the official, who was granted anonymity to speak ahead of a planned announcement, Trump will unveil the plan Monday afternoon at the White House.

Farmers have backed Trump politically but his aggressive trade policies and frequently changing tariff rates have come under increasing scrutiny because of the impact on the agricultural sector and because of broader consumer worries.

The aid is the administration’s latest effort to defend Trump’s economic stewardship and answer voter angst about rising costs — even as the president has dismissed concerns about affordability as a Democratic “hoax.”

▶ Read more about Trump's farm aid package

Swing district Republicans brace for political fallout if health care subsidies expire

Republicans in key battleground U.S. House districts are working to contain the political fallout that may come when thousands of their constituents face higher bills for health insurance coverage obtained through the Affordable Care Act.

For a critical sliver of the Republican majority, the impending expiration of what are called enhanced premium tax credits after Dec. 31 is a pressing concern as they potentially face headwinds in a 2026 midterm election that will be critical to President Trump's agenda.

One of those is first-term U.S. Rep. Ryan Mackenzie, R-Pa., whose victory for the Allentown-area seat last year was among the narrowest in the nation.

Mackenzie is part of a bipartisan group that’s been pressing for an eleventh-hour compromise, advocating for an extension of the tax credits that tries to fix perceived flaws and bring down health care costs. But the push is a long shot due to entrenched GOP opposition to the health overhaul known as “Obamacare.”

▶ Read more about health care costs and House swing districts

Former Texas Rep. Colin Allred ends his US Senate campaign in favor of House comeback bid

Former Rep. Colin Allred, a Democrat, is ending his U.S. Senate campaign in Texas and instead will attempt a House comeback bid.

Allred said he’ll run in a newly drawn district in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, which he previously represented in Congress before running unsuccessfully for the Senate in 2024.

Allred’s decision comes with Rep. Jasmine Crockett expected to make her decision on the Senate race on the final day of qualifying in Texas. State lawmaker James Talarico also is running for the Senate. Allred said in a statement that he wanted to avoid a Democratic primary battle and likely runoff.

Republicans also are expecting a hotly contested primary between incumbent John Cornyn, state Attorney General Ken Paxton and U.S. Rep. Wesley Hunt.

The Supreme Court weighs Trump’s bid to fire independent agency board members

The Trump administration's push to expand control over independent federal agencies comes before a sympathetic Supreme Court that could overturn a 90-year-old decision limiting when presidents can fire board members.

Lawyers for the administration are defending President Donald Trump's decision to fire Federal Trade Commission member Rebecca Slaughter without cause and calling on the court to jettison the unanimous 1935 decision in Humphrey's Executor.

Arguments are taking place Monday.

The court’s six conservative justices already have signaled strong support for the administration’s position, over the objection of their three liberal colleagues, by allowing Slaughter and the board members of other agencies to be removed from their jobs even as their legal challenges continue.

Members of the National Labor Relations Board, the Merit Systems Protection Board and the Consumer Product Safety Commission also have been fired by Trump.

▶ Read more about the upcoming arguments

Trump slams pardoned Democratic congressman as ‘disloyal’ for not switching parties

Trump is angry that Rep. Henry Cuellar is running again as a Democrat rather than switch parties after the president pardoned the Texas congressman and his wife in a federal bribery and conspiracy case.

Trump blasted Cuellar for “Such a lack of LOYALTY,” suggesting the Republican president might have expected the clemency to bolster the GOP’s narrow House majority heading into the 2026 midterm elections.

Cuellar, in a television interview Sunday after Trump’s social media post, said he was a conservative Democrat willing to work with the administration “to see where we can find common ground.” The congressman said he had prayed for the president and the presidency at church that morning “because if the president succeeds, the country succeeds.”

Citing a fellow Texas politician, the late President Lyndon Johnson, Cuellar said he was an American, Texan and Democrat, in that order. “I think anybody that puts party before their country is doing a disservice to their country,” he told Fox News Channel’s “Sunday Morning Futures.”

▶ Read more about Cuellar and Trump

Trump hosts the Kennedy Center Honors recognizing Stallone, Kiss, Gaynor and others

Trump on Sunday hosted the Kennedy Center Honors and praised Sylvester Stallone, Kiss, Gloria Gaynor, Michael Crawford and George Strait, the slate of honorees he helped choose, as being "legendary in so many ways."

“Billions and billions of people have watched them over the years,” Trump, the first president to command the stage, said to open the show.

The Republican president said the artists, recognized with tribute performances during the show, are “among the greatest artists and actors, performers, musicians, singers, songwriters ever to walk the face of the Earth.”

Since returning to office in January, Trump has made the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, which is named after a Democratic predecessor, a touchstone in a broader attack against what he has lambasted as "woke" anti-American culture.

Trump said Saturday that he was hosting “at the request of a certain television network.” He predicted the broadcast scheduled for Dec. 23 on CBS and Paramount+, would have its best ratings ever.

Before Trump, presidents watched the show alongside the honorees. Trump skipped the honors altogether during his first term.

▶ Read more about this year's Kennedy Center Honors

Trump says Netflix deal to buy Warner Bros. ‘could be a problem’ because of size of market share

Trump said Sunday that a deal struck by Netflix to buy Warner Bros. Discovery "could be a problem" because of the size of the combined market share.

“There’s no question about it,” Trump said, answering questions about the deal and various other topics as he walked the red carpet at the Kennedy Center Honors.

The Republican president said he will be involved in the decision about whether the federal government should approve the $72 billion deal. If approved by regulators, the merger would put two of the world's biggest streaming services under the same ownership and join Warner's television and motion picture division, including DC Studios, with Netflix's vast library and its production arm.

Asked if Netflix should be allowed to buy the Hollywood giant behind "Harry Potter" and HBO Max, the president said, "Well that's the question."

“They have a very big market share and when they have Warner Bros., you know, that share goes up a lot so, I don’t know,” he said. “I’ll be involved in that decision, too. But they have a very big market share.”

▶ Read more about Trump's comments on the merger

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.