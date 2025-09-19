The Latest: Trump hopes to finalize TikTok deal during call with Xi

U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to talk with Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Friday in a push to finalize a deal to allow the popular social media app TikTok to continue operating in the United States.

It would be the second call with Xi since Trump returned to the White House and launched sky-high tariffs on China, triggering back-and-forth trade restrictions that strained ties between the two nations. But Trump has expressed willingness to negotiate trade deals with Beijing, notably for TikTok, which faces a U.S. ban unless its Chinese parent company sells its controlling stake.

Trump, who has credited the app with helping him win another term, has extended a deadline several times for the app to be spun off from its Chinese parent company, ByteDance.

The Latest:

Trump and Xi begin talking, in a push to finalize a TikTok deal

Trump and Xi began their call at around 8 a.m. Friday Washington time, according to a White House official and China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Topics for discussion included efforts to finalize a deal to keep TikTok operating in the United States.

Readouts from the call may offer clues about whether the two leaders might meet in person to hash out a final agreement to end their trade war and provide clarity on where relations between the world's two superpowers may be headed.

▶ Read more about the Trump-Xi call

Colleges face high stakes as Republicans campaign to police what Americans can say

Colleges around the United States are under intense pressure to police insensitive comments about the assassination of Charlie Kirk. This leaves them with no easy choices:

“This could very much signal the end of free expression in the United States,” said Lara Schwartz, an American University scholar on constitutional law and campus speech. “People should be reading this not as like a little social media battle, but as a full-on constitutional crisis.”

▶ Read more on how colleges are responding

More details from the AP-NORC poll on the country’s direction

The AP-NORC poll showing Republicans souring on the country’s direction shows an even more glaring shift among Republican women and the party’s under-45 crowd.

Republicans surveyed cited political violence and social discord, along with worries about jobs, household costs and crime.

▶ Read what the people surveyed said about their thoughts on the country's direction

New AP-NORC poll shows who still watches late-night TV

A new poll finds that most Americans don’t watch late-night talk shows as regularly as they once did, and those who do routinely are more likely to be Democrats.

Only about one-quarter of Americans say they have watched a late-night talk show or variety show at least monthly in the last year, according to the survey from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, conducted after the news that Stephen Colbert's show was being canceled but before Jimmy Kimmel's suspension.

More people say they catch late-night TV segments online, through recirculated clips.

The poll comes as Trump has celebrated Kimmel's suspension and Colbert's cancellation while calling for other late-night hosts to be fired and the head of the Federal Communications Commission has pushed to root out what he describes as liberal bias from networks.

Late night hosts show humor and solidarity with Kimmel

Jon Stewart, Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Fallon used their late-night shows Thursday to support Jimmy Kimmel after ABC suspended him under pressure from the Trump administration.

Stewart asked Pulitzer Prize Winner Maria Ressa, author of "How to Stand Up to a Dictator," for tips. "We just kept doing our jobs. We just kept putting one foot in front of the other," Ressa said.

▶ Read more on the late-night reaction to Kimmel's suspension

Republicans sour on the country’s direction

According to a new AP-NORC poll that was conducted shortly after the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, only about half in the GOP see the nation on the right course, down from 70% in June.

RFK Jr.’s CDC advisory panel recommends new restrictions on vaccines

It advised Thursday that children under 4 get separate vaccines for MMR and chickenpox, instead of the combination shot MMRV vaccine.

The panel, whose members were replaced by U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. earlier this year to include anti-vaccine voices, is expected to vote Friday on hepatitis B shots for infants and COVID-19 shots.

The House will vote on funding patch as (another) shutdown looms

The House will take up a bill on Friday to avert a partial government shutdown in less than two weeks. The bill would generally continue existing funding levels through Nov. 21.

Democratic leaders say the GOP won't get their votes if they don't agree to prevent millions of Americans from losing their health care, by extending the tax credits needed to keep insurance affordable. Some Democratic support will be needed to pass the bill.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.