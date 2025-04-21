The Latest: White House supports Hegseth, prepares for Egg Roll

The Supreme Court has blocked, for now, the deportations of any Venezuelans held in northern Texas under an 18th-century wartime law. The court's brief order directed the Trump administration not to remove Venezuelans held in the Bluebonnet Detention Center "until further order of this court." Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito dissented.

Anti-Trump protesters rallied across the country over the weekend, decrying what they see as threats to the nation's democratic ideals. Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer says "Pete Hegseth must be fired" after sources told The New York Times and The Associated Press that the defense secretary created another Signal messaging chat to share military air strike details.

And President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump are expected to welcome 40,000 people to the first White House Easter Egg Roll of his second term, though the annual event could turn soggy with scattered showers in Monday's forecast. The president and first lady were scheduled to address the crowd from a White House balcony before they join the festivities.

The Latest:

Trump calls Federal Reserve chairman a ‘major loser’ as markets sink

Trump again urged Jerome Powell to boost the economy by lowering the central bank’s key short-term interest rate.

Trump asserted that energy and grocery prices are “substantially lower” and “there is virtually No Inflation.” Gas prices have fallen, in part because oil costs have dropped on fears of slower growth, but food prices have risen and overall inflation remains above the Fed’s 2% target.

Stock prices were already falling after White House economist Kevin Hassett said Friday that the administration is studying whether it can fire Powell. With Trump’s Truth Social post Monday, the S&P 500 stock index dropped nearly 2% in morning trading.

Trump’s threats also have driven down the dollar and pushed up the interest rate on 10-year Treasuries, a benchmark for mortgage rates.

Secondhand stores are poised to benefit as tariffs drive up new clothing costs

Nearly all clothing sold in the U.S. is made elsewhere, and that means higher prices as businesses the world over seek to survive Trump'strade war.

The Yale University Budget Lab last week estimated short-term consumer price increases of 65% for clothes and 87% for leather goods. The price hikes may drive cost-conscious shoppers to search for bargains and get cash from their own wardrobes.

Mobile apps for resale marketplaces are being downloaded at a rate not seen in years, according to market research firm Sensor Tower. It's not yet clear though whether Trump's tariffs will hold long enough to change behavior. And the purveyors of secondhand goods may raise their own prices.

60,000 Americans to lose their rental assistance and risk eviction unless Congress acts

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development says the $5 billion program launched by President Joe Biden to help pull people out of homelessness, domestic violence and human trafficking will run out of money by the end of next year.

Analysts say the Emergency Housing Vouchers were intended to keep paying rents for nearly a decade, but the money is running out as rents rise. It’s up to Congress to extend the funding, but the Republicans in control are dead-set on cutting spending to support tax cuts.

Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters championed the program and is pushing for another $8 billion infusion. Four GOP lawmakers who oversee the budget negotiations did not respond to AP requests for comment.

White House expresses support for Hegseth following new Signal chat revelations

The White House is expressing support for Pete Hegseth following media reports that the defense secretary created another Signal messaging chat that included his wife and brother where sensitive military information was shared.

The New York Times first reported Sunday evening that the embattled Pentagon leader shared details of a March military airstrike against Yemen's Houthi militants that were similar to those sent in another chain with top Trump administration leaders. A person familiar with the contents and those who received the messages confirmed the second chat to The Associated Press.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Monday that Trump “stands strongly behind” Hegseth. She tried to dismiss the reporting by saying “this is what happens when the entire Pentagon is working against you.”

Hegseth told reporters Monday that he had spoken with the president and “we are going to continue fighting.”

—- By Tara Copp.

The American Egg Board acknowledges shortage as it donates 30,000 eggs for the roll

Egg Board President and CEO Emily Metz says the eggs were hand-dyed by board staff and volunteers and delivered to the White House on Friday.

She said the board understands the frustration felt by egg farmers and consumers over the egg shortage caused by the spread of avian flu and how expensive it's become to buy a dozen.

She said these donated eggs were small and medium, sizes not typically sold by retailers, to avoid contributing to even higher prices. Nearly 9 million dozen eggs are sold daily in the United States, she noted.

"You cannot have the White House Easter Egg Roll without real eggs," Metz said in an interview.

Trumps to preside as thousands attend the White House Easter Egg Roll

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump expected to welcome 40,000 people to the first White House Easter Egg Roll of his second term — an event that could turn soggy with scattered showers in Monday's forecast.

Children will line up to guide colorfully dyed hard-boiled eggs across a patch of lawn to a finish line. There's also an egg hunt and activities to promote next year's 250th anniversary of America's founding.

Kids and families can sign a mini-Declaration of Independence or dress up as Founding Fathers during the daylong event that will feature multiple activity stations, live performances and story times, including readings by the first lady and administration officials.

China warns other countries against US deals that harm Chinese trade

"China firmly opposes any party reaching a deal at the expense of China's interests," China's Commerce Ministry said in a statement Monday. "If this happens, China will never accept it and will resolutely take countermeasures in a reciprocal manner."

Governments including those of Taiwan, Japan and South Korea have begun negotiations with Washington after Trump announced sweeping tariffs against almost all of America's trading partners on April 2. The import taxes were quickly paused against most countries after markets panicked, but he increased his already steep tariffs against China.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has said that other countries should “approach China as a group” together with Washington.

Alito’s dissent says court rushed to block Trump with middle-of-the night order

The Supreme Court acted "literally in the middle of the night" and without sufficient explanation, Justice Samuel Alito wrote in a sharp dissent that castigated the seven-member majority.

Joined by fellow conservative Justice Clarence Thomas, Alito said there was "dubious factual support" for granting the request in an emergency appeal from the American Civil Liberties Union. The group contended that immigration authorities appeared to be moving to restart such removals under the Alien Enemies Act of 1798.

The majority did not provide a detailed explanation in the order early Saturday, as is typical, but the court previously said deportations could proceed only after those about to be removed had a chance to argue their case in court and were given “a reasonable time” to contest their pending removals.

The justices’ brief order directed the administration not to remove Venezuelans held in the Bluebonnet Detention Center “until further order of this court.”

Alito said that “unprecedented” relief was “hastily and prematurely granted.”

