Gunman shoots multiple people at Reno, Nevada, casino, killing two before being taken into custody

RENO, Nev. — (AP) — A gunman opened fire early Monday outside the largest casino in Reno, Nevada, killing two people and injuring at least three others before being taken into custody, officials said.

The suspected shooter at the Grand Sierra Resort was among those transported to a hospital, said Dr. Chad Kingsley, district health officer for the Northern Nevada Public Health Department. The severity of their injuries was unknown.

“Officers immediately located the suspect at which time an officer involved shooting occurred,” police said in a statement. “The suspect was taken into custody and transported to a local area hospital. The suspect’s condition is unknown at this time. There is no known continuing threat to the public.”

The resort is one of Reno's most prominent venues, hosting concerts, sporting events and a campaign rally by President Donald Trump before the 2024 election. Near the California border and just northeast of Lake Tahoe, the town is a popular summer tourist destination.

One witness said he heard several shots ring out near the resort’s valet area.

Michael Sisco, 60, was about to leave his room at the resort and head to the valet for his car when he heard popping sounds. He looked out his window and saw people screaming and running from the valet area, he said.

Sisco said he saw a man holding his stomach and staggering before falling motionless next to a car. Sisco moved away from the window as the gunshots continued.

The resort informed guests on an intercom that a situation involving police had unfolded, Sisco said.

“A half hour after the incident I started shaking because I realized I could’ve been there,” he said. “That’s exactly where I was going.”

The shooting was reported around 7:30 a.m. Monday outside, police said.

In addition to the fatalities and the people taken to the hospital, three more individuals were treated for minor injuries on the scene, according to Devon Reese, chair of the Board of Health in northern Nevada. One person was grazed by a bullet on their pinky finger, one was treated for severe anxiety and one was injured while running, he said.

More than a year ago, two men were charged with fatally shooting another man who was staying at the resort in January 2024.

The Grand Sierra claims to have the biggest casino floor in northern Nevada and sits just a few blocks from the Reno-Tahoe International Airport. It’s also one of the tallest buildings in the city, with nearly 2,000 hotel rooms.

“My heart breaks for the victims, their families, and our entire community. Reno is strong — but we are not immune to the epidemic of gun violence gripping this nation,” city council member Devon Reese said in a social media post.

Yamat reported from Las Vegas, Nevada. Associated Press reporters Beatrice Dupuy in New York; Safiyah Riddle in Montgomery, Alabama; John Seewer in Toledo, Ohio; and Julie Watson in San Diego contributed.

