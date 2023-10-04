1 arrested in Gaston County after deadly overdose from 2022

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Over a year and a half after a woman died from a heroin overdose, authorities in Gaston County say a person is facing felony charges for giving her the drugs.

According to a statement from the Gaston County Police Department on Wednesday, charges were filed against Joshua James Allen Hammonds, 34, for death by distribution and distribution of heroin.

Police say Hammonds is being charged in connection with the death of Savannah Nicole Russell.

Russell was found dead on March 3, 2022, at a home in Bessemer City, according to GCPD.

Investigators started looking into information and evidence surrounding Russell’s death, and the case was taken to the district attorney’s office. On Tuesday, arrest warrants were issued for Hammonds. He was taken into custody around 7 p.m. and was booked into custody.

Police didn’t say if fentanyl was involved in the case.

According to GCPD, Hammonds is being held on bonds totaling $1 million.

