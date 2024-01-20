1 critically hurt in north Charlotte shooting

CHARLOTTE — One person suffered life-threatening injuries following a shooting in north Charlotte Saturday morning.

The incident occurred around 3:30 a.m. in the 7000 block of West W.T. Harris Boulevard, in between Statesville and I-77.

MEDIC said the victim was hospitalized for a gunshot wound.

Channel 9′s photographer at the scene saw police vehicles stationed around the BP gas station on the block.

Channel 9 asked CMPD whether a suspect has been identified and what led up to the shooting.

This is a developing story; check wsoctv.com for updates.

