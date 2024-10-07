1 in custody after forcing their way onto city bus with gun, CMPD says

CHARLOTTE — A suspect will be charged with kidnapping after they forced their way onto a city bus while armed, police said.

A police report shows the incident happened in Uptown at the Charlotte Transportation Center.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department officers were called to the scene Sunday around 10:45 p.m. because someone was in distress. They told police that someone had forced a ride onto a Charlotte Area Transit System bus and the suspect had a gun, police said.

No one was hurt and the suspect was taken into custody, CMPD said.

Police said they’re making sure the suspect gets the help and care they need. They will be charged with possession of a firearm by a felon and second-degree kidnapping.

