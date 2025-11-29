1 dead, 2 hurt after crash in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, N.C. — One person is dead and two others were hurt after a crash along U.S. Highway 521 in Lancaster County early Friday morning, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. near Charlotte Highway near Northfield Drive.

A 2016 Kia Sedan was driving south on 521 when it went off the left side and struck a tree. A backseat passenger died at the scene.

The driver and front seat passenger were hurt and taken to the hospital.

It is unclear what led up to the crash.

