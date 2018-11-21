KANNAPOLIS, N.C. - Officials said one person is dead and three firefighters are injured after a house caught fire early Wednesday morning in Kannapolis.
Firefighters arrived at the scene on Prince Street just before 6 a.m. and said the house was engulfed in flames.
According to officials, eight people were able to escape, but one person was found dead at the scene.
Division Chief Kirk Beard said three firefighters suffered minor injuries after what they believe was an oxygen tank in the home exploded.
Beard said there were no working smoke detectors in the home and stressed the importance of the alarms during a news conference Wednesday morning.
Officials said three family members suffered minor burns and were transported to the hospital.
The fire has been contained, and officials said they will conduct an investigation once they are able to safely enter the house.
Beard told Channel 9, the family members that were able to escape without injuries are now receiving care from the Red Cross.
This is an ongoing investigation. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.
Read more top trending stories on wsoctv.com:
- 1 dead, 3 firefighters injured after massive house fire in Kannapolis
- Former Marshville day care worker charged with assault
- Police identify man found shot to death outside University City area apartment complex
- WATCH: Keith Monday's Wednesday forecast outlook
- NC school principal accused of raping 12-year-old student found dead
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}