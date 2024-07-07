1 dead after ATV hits deer in Watauga County

WATAUGA COUNTY, N.C. — One man is dead after a crash in Watauga County.
North Carolina Highway Patrol says it happened Saturday night around 11 p.m.
Officials say Carl Norris was driving a four-wheeler heading west on Briarwood Lane near Big Hill Road
This happened just north of Boone.
State troopers say Norris lost control of his four-wheeler and was thrown off of it when he hit a deer.
He died at the scene.
Investigators say neither speed or alcohol contributed to this crash.
