1 dead after ATV hits deer in Watauga County

WATAUGA COUNTY, N.C. — One man is dead after a crash in Watauga County.

North Carolina Highway Patrol says it happened Saturday night around 11 p.m.

Officials say Carl Norris was driving a four-wheeler heading west on Briarwood Lane near Big Hill Road

This happened just north of Boone.

State troopers say Norris lost control of his four-wheeler and was thrown off of it when he hit a deer.

He died at the scene.

Investigators say neither speed or alcohol contributed to this crash.

