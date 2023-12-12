1 dead after being hit by train in Gastonia

GASTONIA — One person was killed after being hit by a train Tuesday in Gastonia, first responders confirmed to Channel 9.

The crash happened near Ransom Street and Airline Avenue, according to the Gastonia Police Department. It happened sometime after noon.

Police haven’t released additional details yet, but Gastonia Emergency Medical Services said one victim was pronounced dead.

Chopper 9 Skyzoom flew over the area and saw the train stopped on the tracks while investigators were walking nearby.

The victim hasn’t been identified yet.

Police said the crash is still under investigation.

