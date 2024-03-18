1 dead after crash in Burke County, troopers say

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — One person is dead after a single-car crash in Burke County early Sunday morning, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened around 3:50 a.m. on N.C. Highway 114 near Cook Road.

A 2000 Buick Century was traveling north on NC 114 and the driver lost control, drove off the right side of the road and struck two power poles.

The driver, Jessie Johnson Wilkerson, died at the hospital. Wilkerson, 56, was not restrained by a seatbelt, troopers said.

An investigation releveled speed to be a factor in the crash. The roadway was closed for a few hours.

