1 dead after crash on I-77 in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — One person is dead following a crash that had I-77 shut down for hours early Sunday morning.

MEDIC was called out to the southbound lanes of I-77 near the Tyvola Road exit around 3:30 a.m.

Officials confirmed one person was pronounced dead at the scene.

The southbound lanes in that area were shut down for over four hours.

The scene did eventually clear around 8 a.m.

So far, there is no word on led to this crash or who was killed.

This is a developing situation and we will provide details as they become available.

RELATED STORY: CMPD investigating deadly crash in north Charlotte

CMPD investigating deadly crash in north Charlotte

©2024 Cox Media Group