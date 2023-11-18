1 dead after crash in Lincoln County, troopers say

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — A woman is dead after a crash in Lincoln County on Friday afternoon, according to the North Carolina Highway Patrol.

Troopers responded to a crash on Reepsville Road at Cansler Road after a 2002 Toyota RAV4 traveling west on Cansler Road failed to stop at a stop sign and was struck by a 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe traveling south on Reepsville Road, troopers said.

Susan Willis Wilson, 65, the driver of the RAV4, died at the scene. She was restrained by a seat belt, according to troppers.

The driver of the Tahoe and a juvenile passenger were taken to the hospital.

Troopers said speed or impairment were not contributing factors and no charges will be filed in this case.

