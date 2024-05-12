1 dead after east Charlotte crash

CHARLOTTE — One person is dead after a crash at the intersection of Dunlavin Way and Eastway Drive Saturday night.

Shortly after emergency crews got on scene around 4 a.m. one person was pronounced dead.

The intersection of Dunlavin Way and Eastway Drive were shut down for a time while crews cleaned up the accident.

There’s currently no word on what led to the crash.

This is a developing story and we will provide updates as they become available.

