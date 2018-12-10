  • Man dies, wife injured after tree crashes on car in Matthews

    Updated:

    MATTHEWS, N.C. - Officials confirmed a man was killed and his wife was injured when a tree fell on a car Sunday afternoon in Matthews.

    Police closed East John Street near Charles Buckley Way for the investigation. The road has reopened.

    Police said after the car was struck by the tree, it crashed into the front of Matthews Church of God before stopping in a residential yard.

    "I saw a tree come down smash the top of the car and the vehicle went full speed off the sidewalk and eventually stopped by hitting a tree,” witness Sarah Kelly said.

    Kelly held the victim's hand while another good Samaritan gave him CPR.

    Tyler Bell, who lives in the neighborhood, got a blanket for the man’s wife who suffered only minor injuries.

    "How else is this tree gonna fall at the right time of day just for that person to get hit? Bell said. “It’s terrible, makes you think about how precious life is."

     

    No other information was released.

